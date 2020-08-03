It all started back at the beginning of the year for Mariah Cain.
The 5-foot-9 Harrisonburg guard was a standout for the Blue Streaks as the team's leading scorer and one of the top defensive guards in the Valley District despite being just a sophomore.
But Harrisonburg was one of the youngest teams in the league and with two-time defending Virginia High School League Class 3 champion Spotswood dominating and Turner Ashby surprising folks with a run of their own, there wasn't a lot of attention on the talent the Blue Streaks had.
That's where Elevate Elite coach Bruno Corras came in. As the coach of the AAU basketball program that is sponsored by Adidas and primarily helps players from Fairfax, Prince William County and Loudoun, he took Cain's game to a new level.
“Trust me," Corras said. "Just in the last couple of months, her growth has been tremendous. Playing in high school, the pace is slower. She had to get used to speeding up her game. Once she started doing that, she just took off. Playing with other Division I players helped her. The game is so much quicker and I think it’s really helped her for the long term.”
It turns out Corras helped Cain out in the short term, too. On Monday, she received her first Division I scholarship offer from Radford University — an in-state school that plays in the Big South Conference.
The Highlanders recently hired former James Madison and Turner Ashby standout Nikki Newman as their lead assistant. Despite that Valley District connection on the staff, Cain said it was actually head coach Mike McGuire that called her and extended the official offer on Monday.
“It’s just a blessing," Cain said. "It’s like all the hard work has finally paid off. It’s a relief off my shoulders. I worked so hard for so long and it’s a relief to finally prove to my family and friends that I have been working so hard for it. I mean, I finally got that Division I offer.”
Cain said that since she started working with Corras and playing with Elevate Elite, college coaches have been in constant contact with her. The team has played in just two tournaments, but the Harrisonburg junior said she has sent out film to coaches, emails to build relationships and tried to put her name out there as often as possible.
"All we’ve ever talked about is going Division I," fellow Blue Streaks junior Jay Garcia said. "Not every athlete desires that because sports are just for fun but for us, it’s our No. 1 goal. I know this means the world to her.”
The AAU circuit has become the primary spot for college coaches to recognize and recruit players nowadays, but things have been different this year due to NCAA regulations related to COVID-19.
Despite that, after seeing film and talking with various coaches around Cain, McGuire opted to offer her a scholarship. She said if it wasn't for her time with her AAU program, she's not sure that ever would have happened.
“It’s changed a lot from high school to AAU season," Cain said. "It’s been a big help even though we haven’t played a lot. I’m able to play at my own pace and being able to play with different girls helps a lot. You get to figure out how they play and how your game fits with theirs. You have to learn different styles of play.”
Cain is a two-time first-team Valley District selection. She also was named to the All-Region 5D second team after the 2019-20 season and became the unquestioned leader for a Blue Streaks team that was one of the youngest in the city/county.
“Mariah can be an all-around player, but her best assets come from her offense," Garcia said. "She attacks the rim well, draws a foul and can shoot outside the paint when the inside is taken away. She’s definitely grown a lot as a leader since we were forced into such a big role this past year.”
Cain averaged a team-leading 16.0 points last season along with 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.5 steals and one block per game. Defensively, she was often given the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best wing player.
“She’s very versatile, can do a lot of different things," Corras said. "She’s not just a shooter, not just a driver. She’s very good at so many things and I think that’s what stands out about her. She has good length, long arms, plays really good defense. She’s able to do a little bit of it all.”
With the departure of several scholarship players from Spotswood in Stephanie Ouderkirk (James Madison), MacKenzie Freeze (Shepherd) and Lexi Bennington-Horton (West Virginia State), the area is looking for a new face of girls basketball.
There's plenty of local talent at Turner Ashby, Broadway and East Rockingham and Garcia has a bright future of her own with the Blue Streaks, but Cain may be taking the reins now after picking up her first scholarship offer on Monday.
“I can play with way more confidence than I’ve been playing with," Cain said. "I kind of have had a little chip on my shoulder and felt like I needed to play hard all the time to earn that offer. Now that I have one, I just have to stay humble and keep playing the way I’ve been playing. I’m going to play like I don’t have any scholarship offers and let it work itself out.”
The Harrisonburg guard insisted the work leading up to this moment started a long time ago and the process of this particular recruitment began in January. Despite finally getting that coveted first offer, both Cain and her coaches insist it won't be her last.
“This is definitely just the start for her," Corras said. "Her potential is really high. She’s not even close to what her potential could be. The more she gets into it, she’s going to pick up more offers. There’s definitely more to come.”
