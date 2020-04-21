New James Madison men’s basketball player Rashawn Fredericks will give the Dukes something they haven’t had much of in recent years: a transfer from a high-major program.
Fredericks is technically coming to JMU from UAB out of Conference USA, but his Division I playing experience came at one of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs, Cincinnati. He saw an opportunity to help restore a winning tradition at JMU and despite not being able to visit the campus, liked what he was able to see.
“It was really just the coaching staff that won me over,” Fredericks said. “But being able to see the campus with pictures and everything you can see it is big time. I already love it and can’t wait to get there.
He played 35 games for the Bearcats in 2018-19, averaging 10 minutes per game after spending his first two seasons at Motlow State Community College where he was a first-team junior college All-American.
Fredericks transferred to UAB after Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin left for UCLA, but was forced to sit out last season as a transfer before the Blazers made a coaching change of their own.
He’s now eligible to play right away at JMU as a graduate transfer and is the fourth player to commit to the Dukes under new coach Mark Byington.
In four seasons under previous coach Louis Rowe — himself a high-major transfer from Florida to JMU in the mid-1990s — the Dukes signed only a limited number of transfers, mostly from other mid-majors. Develle Phillips, who played two seasons under Rowe, began his career at Big East member DePaul but came to JMU from Odessa Community College.
Eleven transfers from high-major conferences (the so-called Power 5 plus the Big East and American Athletic Conference) have played in the CAA over the past two seasons with mixed results.
Programs such as William & Mary and Hofstra have had solid success turning players who saw little playing time in major conferences into major contributors in the CAA. Andy Van Vliet, a 7-footer who started his career at Wisconsin, was a third-team All-CAA selection the past season after averaging 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. Matt Milon, who transferred from Boston College, averaged 13 points and shot 40-percent from the 3-point arc for the Tribe the previous season before transferring again to Central Florida.
Chris Clark, a former walk-on at Alabama, finished his career at William & Mary, but only played seven games before an injury.
Hofstra, with its guard-oriented offense, has been able to find its post presence the past two seasons via high-major transfer. Isaac Kante joined the Pride from Georgia and averaged 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds the past season. A year before, Purdue big man Jacquil Taylor joined the Pride and averaged 8.5 points.
Elon found success with Stanford grad transfer Marcus Sheffield, who led the Phoenix late-season charge into the CAA semifinals and averaged 18.4 points per game. Delaware enjoyed its best season under head coach Martin Ingelsby thanks in part to Villanova transfer Dylan Painter, who averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds after becoming eligible mid-season.
Other schools have had less luck. Northeastern welcomed forward Greg Eboigbodin from Illinois the past season but got just 2.4 points per game out of him.
UNC Wilmington saw a productive season from former Florida guard Mike Okauru, who averaged 9.2 points in his first year with the Seahawks. UNCW also brought in Washington State sharpshooter Carter Skaggs last season, but he lasted just seven games before leaving the program.
Ty Taylor, a Wichita State transfer, averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in six starts for the Seahawks in 2018-19.
CAMPBELL EARNS ROYALS HONOR
Eastern Mennonite chose Emily Campbell, a sophomore softball player from Broadway, as its athlete of the week for April 20.
Campbell, who excelled at the plate and in the pitching circle for the Royals, was off to a particularly good start with her bat before the season was cut short. She was hitting .375 with a .563 slugging percentage, 12 hits and seven RBIs in 11 games.
As a pitcher, Campbell was 4-4 in eight starts with a 4.82 ERA before the season was canceled in March.
“It was really upsetting because our team was so close, it was hard not getting to see them every day,” Campbell told the EMU athletics website. “Also knowing that could have been the last time I got to play with some of my teammates was sad. I feel like everything was really starting to click offensively and defensively, and we were going to do well in the ODAC, so it's really unfortunate that we didn't get to play.”
EAGLES EARN ALL-STATE
The Virginia Sports Information Directors named all-state track and field teams for the first time this spring, and five athletes from Bridgewater College made the list in the College Division.
Distance runners Calista Ariel and Spotswood grad English Jackson, along with senior high jumper Felicia Clements were selected to the first-team. Sprinter Kacee Hooker and Sydne Moseley, who competes in all the throwing events, were second-team picks.
