Eastern Mennonite's Avery Nussbaum put it simply after the game.
“We’re inseparable," the senior said about teammate Sarah Drooger.
It was Nussbaum's two goals, combined with an impressive hat trick from Drooger, that lifted the Flames to a 6-3 win over Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference girls soccer action in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
In a quick start for the home team, Nussbaum scored twice after Drooger’s game-opening goal and the visitors never were able to recover.
“They bring a cohesive connection, which is really exciting,” EMS coach Andrew Gascho said. “They kind of know where they're going to be. They know to put that ball into space, and Avery is going to be there or if Avery drops it back, Sarah is going to put it to the other side. They just have really good cohesiveness and connectedness.”
Nussbaum looked Drooger in the eye postgame, smiling, and said “we’re best friends.” That chemistry translated on the field as the senior and the sophomore were everywhere on their home turf and constantly found each other, dodging various Eagles defenders in the process.
Gascho said the bond between his two leading scorers is what’s taken this Eastern Mennonite team to another level and the duo provided leadership for his balanced roster. On Tuesday, he was happy with the offensive success.
“We applied what we did in practice yesterday to the game today,” Gascho said. “We created a lot of chances, which is what we know we can do. This team is one that strives to get better every day.”
Drooger scored the first goal of the contest, a shot over the hands the Eagles and into the right corner at about the eight-minute mark. The first half was full of opportunities for the Flames and the team took advantage.
Nussbaum picked up two straight goals following the opener, both to the same area as Drooger’s. The senior said the two communicated the whole game and they knew where the weak areas were.
“I think it's just how we are as a team,” Drooger said. “It's so fun to play.”
Drooger sailed through a penalty kick to the bottom left corner in the first half to finish off the offensive production for the Flames as the team headed into the break with a 4-1 lead. Covenant’s lone goal flew past Eastern Mennonite on a messy play at the end of the half.
In the second half, the lead never extended past four goals and the deficit for the Eagles was three for the majority of the game. Eastern Mennonite picked up two more goals in the second half and slowed down the action.
A breakaway goal by freshman Bri Showalter put the Flames up four with 10 minutes remaining. Covenant got another goal, but never mounted a comeback.
Gascho said he was happy with how his team held strong at the end and how he was happy for the challenge.
“We want to be challenged defensively,” Gascho said, “We need to improve there. I was really proud of how the ladies stayed strong and withstood that attack.”
Drooger opened the scoring in the second half as she did in the first — sailing a ball over the goalkeeper's head and getting the hat trick. That was goal No. 5 for the team, adding insurance to the score.
“I think that we just have to continue to do what we are doing,” Drooger said.
Drooger finished with three goals and an assist while Nussbaum had two goals and an assist, Showalter had a goal and two assists and Fanty Erazo-Polanco added an assist as well for the Flames (3-1, 1-0 Blue Ridge). Vivienne Alleyne added seven saves in goal for EMS.
Nussbaum said this game was a good team win and it was even better to be out on the field with Drooger.
“We’re like two peas in a pod,” Nussbaum said with a laugh.
