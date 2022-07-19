The leap was supposed to happen two years ago for Spotswood's Noah Burtner.

But, like every other prep baseball player that year, his time on the field was taken away and he was forced to work on his game in unconventional ways.

Fast forward 730 days later and the right-handed senior was making play after play, showing off his versatility as the top player for the area's best team this past spring.

Burtner is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Baseball Player of the Year.

“I feel like I did [improve as a senior]," Burtner said. "COVID really messed everything up and then last season was weird with the [condensed] year and everything. But, honestly, the coaching staff played a big part. They all worked together and it was probably the best group of coaches I’ve ever had. They helped me become a better player, helped me become the best player I could be.”

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder is a two-sport athlete for the Trailblazers, serving as a hard-nosed, physical running back for the football team in the fall.

But the focus for Burtner has always been on the diamond, where he spent countless hours playing on the travel circuit, working out with various trainers around the area and attempting to increase his opportunities to play in college.

“I think of him as a leader," said Spotswood all-state second baseman Dalton Nicely, who is a close friend of Burtner's. "His work ethic always matched up with his talent. He was always doing stuff in the weight room, pushing other guys. He made sure guys were doing what they were supposed to be doing.”

Not only did Burtner improve his game throughout his tenure with the Trailblazers, but he also expanded it into more than just a power hitter.

This past season, Burtner ranked second on the team with a .426 batting average.

But he also stepped up as a big-time pitcher for Spotswood, posting a perfect 7-0 record on the mound with a 0.85 ERA and 54 strikeouts in just 33 innings pitched.

“I really enjoy it," Burtner said of the versatility in his game. "I enjoy being able to go into the outfield and it’s kind of funny because I am a bigger dude, so everyone kind of laughs at me. But I really enjoy it and I enjoy hitting the ball. I didn’t really start pitching until my sophomore or freshman year and I just really bought into the program this year and it worked out. I really enjoyed that.”

The Trailblazers had no shortage of strong arms with Andrew Baugher, a Bridgewater College signee, and junior Ben Moyer also going a combined 13-0 and both posting an ERA of 1.42 or less and Burtner held his own with them.

“Every time he stepped on the mound, it felt like he was going to give us a chance to win," Nicely said. " All around the field, he had a big impact on the game.”

Burtner's ability to stay in the lineup when he was on the mound was huge, giving the Spotswood coaching staff some flexibility in its lineup throughout the year.

“It’s great," Trailblazers junior catcher Kane Scafidi said about Burtner. "When one of our pitchers who can hit is pitching, it’s huge because we can DH someone else who is in a slump or has a weaker bat. When him or Baugher was pitching, we knew that when we got them in the lineup, they’re going to produce.”

The outspoken senior was known for his lighthearted personality and pregame speeches that helped spark the team before big games this past season.

Whatever Burtner was doing worked as Spotswood won the Valley District championship for the first time since 2013, finished as the Region 3C runner-up and advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.

“He’s always been very commanding on the field, always takes control and makes sure he’s communicating with everyone and everyone is in the game," Scafidi said. "Even bench players, he’s always communicating and making sure they’re focused and what not. He does a good job of making everyone feel included.”

There were a large number of future college players on the field for the Trailblazers with the senior class sending several of its standout players to various programs around the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Division III level.

As for Burtner, he'll head to an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school next year as heads to Bluefield University to play for the baseball team.

“I’m really excited, ready to go to college and try new things. I’m really looking forward to having the time to train because I’ve always played football and then into baseball, so I’ve never had that full fall to train. … I am really excited to go.”

It may have been a little later than expected, but Burtner's game took a major leap this past season a senior and he became a big-time weapon for Spotswood.

Now, as he begins a new journey with the Rams, the recent SHS graduate hopes for a similar result there and is grateful for the run — and the growth — he had in Penn Laird.

“It was one hell of a ride," Burtner said. "We all came together and we just ran into a better baseball team. We learned a lot and proved to everyone that we were the best team to ever play at Spotswood. We really went out with a bang."