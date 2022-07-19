First Team
Andrew Baugher, Senior Pitcher, Spotswood: As a two-way standout for Spotswood, the Bridgewater College signee was particularly sharp on the mound with a perfect 7-0 record as he tossed 39.1 innings, striking out 55, giving up just eight walks on the year and posting an impressive ERA of 1.42 for the season.
Evan Bert, Senior Pitcher, Harrisonburg: The Virginia Commonwealth University signee struck out 94 across just 52 innings pitched, finishing with an impressive 1.75 ERA. He also hit .328 with a homer and 10 RBIs at the plate.
Ben Moyer, Junior Pitcher, Spotswood: As another big-time pitching option, the junior was arguably the top arm in the area this year as he posted a ridiculous 0.46 ERA across 30.1 innings pitched, striking out 48 and walking 16 while also posting a perfect 6-0 record as a new face on the area baseball scene.
Micah Canterbury, Junior Catcher, Buffalo Gap: As one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley, the catcher hit a team-best .418 with four homers and 23 RBIs while also scoring nine runs. He also pitched well, going 3-0 with a 1.21 ERA.
Hunter Deavers, Junior First Baseman, Broadway: The impressive junior was solid throughout the year for the Gobblers, hitting a team-best .439 while racking up 14 RBIs, 17 runs scored and an impressive nine stolen bases as well. The junior also went 4-0 on the mound with 24 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.
Dalton Nicely, Senior Second Baseman, Spotswood: The all-state senior infielder helped form the best middle infield in the area this season as a reliable defensive force that posted a .925 fielding percentage throughout the year and was also a solid and reliable bat in the lineup as he hit .472 for the season.
Trent Coffey, Junior Third Baseman, Stuarts Draft: The junior proved to be Stuarts Draft's best player, hitting .500 at the plate with seven doubles and five RBIs while also scoring eight runs. He also had a 4.20 ERA on the mound.
Aidan Miller, Senior Shortstop, Riverheads: The Eastern Mennonite signee was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B selection after hitting .469 with four triples, two homers and 30 RBIs this season and also was speedy on the bags as he racked up a team-high 32 stolen bases throughout the year.
Cordell Broy, Senior Outfielder, Clarke County: The versatile multi-sport athlete capped his high school career in impressive fashion, hitting .478 while scoring 21 runs and racking up 21 RBIs to go along with a .568 on-bases percentage and 23 stolen bases as a second-team All-Class 2 selection at the end of the year.
Noah Burtner, Senior Outfielder, Spotswood: The two-way standout put together the best season of his prep career as a dynamic player and leader for Spotswood, hitting .426 at the plate as the team's second-best bat this season while also going 7-0 on the mound with 54 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched and an 0.85 ERA that was good enough to rank second in the area among pitchers.
James Sibert Jr., Senior Outfielder, Strasburg: As the best player for Strasburg throughout the course of the year, the senior hit .444 with 16 doubles, eight triples, four homers and 34 runs scored as a first-team All-Region 2B outfielder.
Allen Brill, Sophomore Designated Hitter, Central: The sophomore put together quite the season at the plate for the Falcons, finishing with two homers, 10 runs scored 13 RBIs as a first-team All-Region 2B and second-team All-Class 2 selection.
Hayden Fravel, Senior At-Large, Strasburg: As another big-time hitter for the Rams, the senior hit .403 with a homer, 27 RBIs and 23 runs scored as a first-team All-Region 2B and second-team All-Class 2 selection in the outfield.
Mitchell Gaskins, Senior At-Large, Page County: The senior, who will headed to Richard Bland as a preferred walk-on, had a big-time year in his final high school season as he led the Panthers with a .405 batting percentage, finishing with eight doubles, 17 runs scored, 18 RBIs and had a fielding percentage of .961.
Second Team
Finn Irving, Junior Pitcher, Wilson Memorial: The two-sport standout for Wilson Memorial had a big-time spring, going 8-1 with 60 strikeouts in 52.1 innings pitched and a 1.34 ERA. He also hit .364 with eight RBIs at the plate this year.
Tanner Jenkins, Senior Pitcher, Strasburg: The first-team All-Region 2B selection posted a 7-3 record with 52 strikeouts in 59.1 innings pitched while also finishing with a Bull Run District-best 1.65 ERA in the process.
Mason McDowell, Senior Pitcher, Wilson Memorial: As another strong arm for the Green Hornets, the senior posted a 4-2 record while striking out 43 in 32.1 innings pitched and posting a 2.60 ERA. He also hit .329 with 19 RBIs at the plate.
Ryan Farris, Senior Catcher, Riverheads: The leader and captain for Riverheads had quite the senior season as he hit .413 at the plate and finished with seven doubles, two homers, 22 RBIs and 19 stolen bases before he heads to college.
Landyn Coggins, Senior First Baseman, Staunton: The senior multi-sport standout was a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection after hitting .424 at the plate and finishing with 24 RBIs, 13 runs scored and a .522 one-base percentage.
Jalen Rowzie, Junior Second Baseman, Wilson Memorial: The impressive middle infielder put together quite the year, finishing with a .344 batting average that included five, doubles, a triple, 17 runs scored and 15 total RBIs.
Ryan Anderson, Senior Third Baseman, Broadway: The speedy senior led Broadway with 17 stolen bases this year, but was impressive in multiple facets of the game with a .266 batting average, 12 RBIs and 26 runs scored.
Luke Keister, Senior Shortstop, Spotswood: As the second half of the dynamic middle infield for the Trailblazers, the Shenandoah University signee continued his steady growth at the plate this season with a .333 batting average and also did what he's always done defensively with a fielding percentage of .947
Landon Lightner, Senior Outfielder, Riverheads: As a multi-sport standout for the Gladiators, the senior had an impressive spring on the diamond a she hit .314 with six doubles and eight RBIs while also racking up six stolen bases.
Ryan Martin, Senior Outfielder, Broadway: The senior broke onto the area scene as a big-time player this season, earning first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors after hitting .431 with 16 RBIs and scoring 20 runs.
Micah Matthews, Freshman Outfielder, Turner Ashby: The freshman phenom and University of South Carolina commit didn't see a ton of pitches this season from opposing teams, but still hit .306 with two homers and 11 RBIs for the year.
Dusty Cash, Junior Designated Hitter, Wilson Memorial: As another impressive hitter for Wilson Memorial this past season, the junior hit .321 at the plate and had a .479 on-base percentage while crushing a home run and finishing with seven RBIs to go along with 20 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
Dawson Russell, Senior At-Large, Spotswood: The steady defensive presence and Shenandoah University signee was solid all year long for the Trailblazers, batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .422 and .983 fielding percentage.
Caden Swartley, Junior At-Large, Turner Ashby: Continuing to produce at the plate, the junior built off a strong sophomore season and hit .254 with three doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs while also scoring seven runs this season.
Third Team
Jaden Click, Senior Pitcher, Mountain View: As a leader and captain for the Generals, the senior posted a 3.48 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 50.1 innings pitched and was a second-team All-Region 2B selection this past season.
Colton Kwiecinski, Junior Pitcher, Riverheads: The junior was the go-to arm for a deep Riverheads squad, posting a 4-0 record while throwing 39 innings throughout the course of the year with 48 strikeouts and a 2.51 ERA.
Jackson Sherman, Senior Pitcher, Waynesboro: The Shenandoah University signee pitched 42.1 innings for the Little Giants, finishing with a 2.60 ERA and a 1-1 overall record. He also hit .224 at the plate with five RBIs.
Sy Crider, Freshman Catcher, Broadway: As one of the bright young faces on the area baseball scene, the freshman had quite the debut with a .328 batting average that included eight RBIs and five runs scored throughout the year.
James Cash, Senior First Baseman, Luray: As one of the top players for Luray this past season, the senior posted a .327 average at the plate with a .541 on-base percentage and added seven stolen bases and 15 runs scored throughout the year.
Aidan Painter, Senior Second Baseman, Page County: As one of the top players in the Bull Run District and Region 2B, the senior was a force in all aspects of the game, hitting .377 with five doubles, 19 runs scored and 12 RBIs while also posting an impressive on-base percentage of .479 and stealing 16 bases.
Kody Bright, Sophomore Third Baseman, Buffalo Gap: The sophomore put together quite the season with a .360 batting average that included seven doubles, two home runs, 12 runs scored and 18 RBIs throughout the year.
Jackson Ingram, Sophomore Shortstop, Buffalo Gap: As another up-and-coming area standout, the sophomore hit .403 with three doubles, three triples, four homers and 19 RBIs while also scoring 25 runs and stealing eight bases for the Bison.
Caleb Daugherty, Senior Outfielder, Central: Known for his athleticism, the senior impressed in his final year on the diamond with a .366 batting average that included three homers, eight RBIs, 18 runs scored and 14 total stolen bases.
Noah Hertzler, Senior Outfielder, Broadway: The William & Mary pitching signee showed off his abilities at the plate and in the field this season, hitting .408 while finishing with a home run, 13 runs scored and 14 RBIs as an outfielder.
Nate Wayne, Senior Outfielder, Stuarts Draft: The senior finished the season with a .339 batting average, totaling six RBIs, 12 runs scored and eight stolen bases for the Cougars en route to a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals.
Brandon Pettit, Sophomore Designated Hitter, Turner Ashby: The first-tema All-Valley District selection battled through and had timely hits throughout the year, finishing with an on-base percentage of .288 with six RBIs and five runs scored.
Haiden Engleman, Senior At-Large, Staunton: The senior leader for Staunton was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 3C selection after hitting .444 with 22 runs scored and 18 RBIs throughout the year.
Matthew Sipe, Junior At-Large, Clarke County: The impressive junior shortstop helped hold down the middle of the infield for Clarke County and was a first-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B selection.
