Time and time again, Tyler Nickel heard the whispers when he stepped on the court.

Sometimes folks didn't even try to hide it — such as chants of "overrated" from various student sections on the road — and others hid behind usernames online or said it just loud enough that the East Rockingham wing caught wind of it but couldn't quite put his finger on who exactly it was.

But all of those moments throughout the 6-foot-8 four-star prospect's career are what fueled him in his biggest performances. Whether it was a big rivalry game in Penn Laird, numerous regional championship game appearances or several state tournament games throughout his career, Nickel always shined when the lights were brightest.

Now, Nickel is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“I’m sure he still hears those whispers and, like we always say, that’s what drives him," East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. "That’s going to drive him to continue doing what he’s been doing and that’s proving people wrong each step of his career. Obviously, I have a ton of respect for the history of Valley basketball, but I think he’s proved in his four years that he deserves to be in the conversation with the greats in the area. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that with the career he’s had.”

Oddly enough, there are are still doubters of how deserving Nickel is of being in conversation with the all-time greats in a basketball-rich area like the Shenandoah Valley despite the historic, record-setting numbers he put up during his tenure.

Nickel is the Virginia High School League's all-time career scoring leader with 2,909 points, passing former Gate City and Texas Tech standout Mac McClung, who spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls in the NBA this past season, earlier this year.

“Obviously, what has happened and happened and the numbers speak for themselves," Nickel said. "At the same time, we’ve never had something like this. We’ve had people go on and have illustrious careers when you talk about Ralph Sampson and guys like that. Obviously, everyone has a ton of respect for that — he was an NBA legend. But when we’re talking about the paths people are on, this has never been done before. I do feel like it gets overlooked sometimes.”

But Nickel doesn't even worry about conversation with the all-time greats right now, he said. He acknowledged he still has work to do in order to join the conversation of guys like Sampson, who starred at Harrisonburg High and the University of Virginia before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Rockets, and plans to do so.

What really motivates Nickel is the doubt that was cast upon where he was from, the guys he played against and how well he'd be prepared for high-level basketball because of it. It's something Nickel said he's used to fuel him during his ERHS career.

“In the grand scheme of things, a lot of guys don’t respect what I do," Nickel said. "I come from so-called middle-of-nowhere Virginia with no notable resources. People act like AAU doesn't exist and those numbers don’t matter. There’s always going to be people that, for one reason or another, don’t want to give you the full props.”

This past season, Nickel averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and was the VHSL Class 2 state player of the year.

The North Carolina signee scored a career-high 54 in a regular-season game against Central, who the Eagles battled with throughout the entire 2021-22 campaign.

“Tyler was a coach’s nightmare to game plan against," Falcons coach Jeff Whittle said about facing Nickel four times this year. "He could score at all three levels and Tyler could shoot the 3 with range. He would still score or make plays for his teammates even when you sent two guys to guard him. Tyler had an outstanding season and career at East Rock and I’m looking forward to following his collegiate career.”

During Nickel's career, East Rock reached the VHSL Class 2 state tournament all four seasons. The Eagles reached the state championship twice, the state semifinals once and fell to powerhouse John Marshall in the state quarterfinals this past season.

“It brings me a ton of pride," Nickel said while reflecting on his prep accomplishments. "I live and breathe by this. Basketball has given me so many opportunities that I would never have otherwise. I’m really grateful for the situation I’m in and I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do what I do and blessed to show everyone else that you can do it where you are. It’s just based on what you put in. It’s hard to reflect when you’re still in the process but as far as my high school career, I’m just really fortunate to have the experiences I had. I can’t complain.”

Nickel chose the Tar Heels over offers from Virginia Tech, Louisiana State University, Iowa, Butler, Clemson, Indiana, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

“He wanted to show people he could stay at East Rock and could still get a big-time Division I scholarship," Keyes said. "People doubted that, but he chose his own path. When it’s all said and done, that’ll be the most impressive part to me. He did it the way he wanted to do it and not how others say it should be done.”

As Nickel's star power grew throughout his career, many folks did expect the East Rockingham standout to take the path that is becoming increasingly popular in high school athletics these days by reclassifying and attending a prep school later in his career.

Instead, Nickel stayed with the Eagles and led the program to uncharted territory throughout his career. On top of that, he now goes down as the most accomplished scorer in VHSL history despite missing out on several games due to COVID-19.

“The main reason I did that is everything I put in originated here," Nickel said. "I’m not going to get to a point where I’m having success and I dip. I’m not going to lay the foundation here and then go let some other program take the credit for what I’ve done when I grew up here. It sends a message to the community as a whole that it is possible. A lot of people don’t give kids in our area a hope of that being a reality. I am a living anomaly to that belief. That’s really what I did it for. My senior year, I’ve really embraced the role of being a big [brother] to a lot of the younger high-school guys in the community and that was an important reason for why I wanted to stay.”

Nickel, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound wing that is a lethal scorer from the outside that has a unique ability to get in the lane and make plays as well, is a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and ranked as one of the top 80 players in the country by both.

Despite those rankings and regardless of the accomplishments he's already put on his resume already, though, the Elkton product insists he's got a long way to go.

“You can ask anyone on the [East Rock basketball] team," Nickel said. "I am the most competitive dude they’ve ever met in their life. Whether it’s a drill in practice or whatever it is, for me, it’s life or death. I live for basketball. I eat, sleep and breathe basketball. My entire life, I’ve been preparing for this. To be in the situation I’m in, you can’t be there unless you feel like that. I give everything I’ve got to it."

Nickel's competitive fire went beyond just big-game situations as Keyes said he elevated the expectation for the entire program throughout his career.

As the team now gets set for offseason work ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Keyes said he's seen a different look in the eyes of some of his youngsters coming up.

That look of fearlessness in his up-and-comers comes from Nickel's inspiration.

“He’s just so competitive," Keyes said. "If anyone was having a good day, he wanted to make sure he was having a better day. That was always his mindset. He was so driven to make sure everyone in the gym knew he was the best player. That’s just how he is and I think that’s why he’s been so successful his entire career.”

When Nickel heads to Chapel Hill just a week after graduation, he's joining a team that brings back a majority of its roster after reaching the NCAA men's basketball championship game this past season with a magical postseason run.

The East Rockingham wing is confident he can help make the team even better.

“In all seriousness, you’re getting a dog, getting a killer," Nickel said. "You have someone who is coming in with a dog mentality and is going to do everything in his power. With the type of team we have coming, we’re going to be hard to beat. You have a killer, a prolific scorer and a pro mindset coming in. That’s how I describe it.”

Nickel's "dog" mentality is fueled by the folks who have doubted him in his career, although he now said he's focused on taking the next step in his hoops journey.

With a historic prep career now behind him, his name atop the VHSL record books and a promising future with one of the most storied programs in college basketball history ahead, Nickel promised to keep that chip on his shoulder as long as he's suiting up.

"I am constantly preaching in practice, ‘Kill or be killed,’" Nickel said. "It’s fire all the time. A lot of it is from the way that I’m molded, the chip on my shoulder. I’m a product of my environment and everything that has surrounded me. I want to prove a lot of people wrong and more importantly, I want to prove myself right.”