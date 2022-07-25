There's a special bond between father and son that simply can't be broken.

And when both members of that duo happen to be state champions?

That relationship seems to grow a little tighter and it certainly did for Spotswood senior Dillon Taylor Jr. and his father, Dillon Taylor Sr., this past season.

"It was so great to have my dad by my side the past two years," Taylor Jr. said. "He has been nothing but great to me as a father and as a coach."

Taylor Jr. is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Field Athlete of the Year.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete that played tight end and defensive end for the football team in the fall entered the outdoor track and field season this spring with high expectations.

After winning the discus at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championships as a junior in 2021, Taylor didn't just have his sights set on repeating in that event this year.

Instead, he wanted to win the shot put, too.

"Dillon was passionate about the throwing events and worked daily to improve not only himself but the other throwers on the team," Spotswood veteran track and field coach Sue Rinker said. "He was very encouraging to all the throwers and appreciated the improvements they made throughout the season."

Taylor's dedication and team-first approach this past spring played a major role in the Trailblazers' success as a team as he won the discus and shot put in nine of the team's 12 regular-season meets.

In the other three meets, he was a medalist or scorer.

"Dillon pushed everyone to be better within themselves, especially with the throwers and it isn't something that was not noticed," said Fernando Cruz-Bonilla, a fellow Spotswood thrower and friend of Taylor. "You could see that each thrower put more and more effort each day. What he has done and what his father has done for the track and field program will never be forgotten."

Taylor served as his own biggest critic, often staying after meets and practices to work more. With a discus gold and a shot put bronze in his back pocket from an impressive junior campaign, the Spotswood standout said he had his sights on more.

"I would practice on and on and on," Taylor said. "All the time, my dad would say, 'Hey, you need to quit throwing or you're going to hurt yourself.' I never wanted to stop throwing. I always wanted to try to get a better throw."

Ultimately, he was able to come close as he captured the VHSL Class 3 state championship in the shot put this season with a personal-best toss of 54-01.50.

In the discus, his toss of 157-09.00 was good enough to earn him runner-up.

"Not many people can say they won state titles in all the events they do, so I am pretty proud about that," Taylor said. "I am proud that I won the shot because I finished what I had started. I needed to win and I did, so it's great."

Not only was Taylor a big-time performer for the Trailblazers, but he earned praise from coaches and teammates for his leadership around the program.

As an extension of the coaching staff, Taylor was willing to do whatever to help coaches and teammates out and it earned him plenty of respect along the way.

"I am just really proud of the fact that with all of our teams, it felt like a family," Taylor said. "Most teams don't look like a team and our whole goal with Coach Rinker was that we need to look like a team and symbolize it."

When Spotswood hosted the Valley District championships in May, Taylor said it was cool to see how many former athletes came to help out with the event.

He credited Rinker for building that type of culture within the program and said it was a big reason for him finding so much enjoyment in the sport over the years.

"Dillon will be missed both as an athlete and as a person who stepped in to assist his coaches and his teammates whenever help was needed," Rinker said.

Dillon Taylor Sr. was a state champion in the discus and shot put during his time at Spotswood High and played a key role as a coach the past few seasons.

Whether it was extra motivation, encouragement or simply being a role model, Taylor Jr. credited his father for a majority of the success he experienced.

"We had really good chemistry," Taylor Jr. said. "I knew what I needed to do just by the look on his face. He would know exactly what I did wrong."

The father-son bond is one that's unique in a family and holds value.

And for Dillon Taylor Jr., competing in the sport that they hold so much in common in during his senior season with his father by his side?

That relationship seemed to grow just a little bit tighter.

"I wouldn't want anyone else to coach me the last two years," Taylor said.