There were surely opportunities for George Austin III to continue running in college.

By now, most in the Shenandoah Valley know about the East Rockingham senior's unconventional — yet inspiring — journey through his high school running career.

And after a quick rise to the top as a sophomore, followed by a swift fall to rock bottom and a slow ascension back as a senior, the passion was rekindled.

But for Austin, his love for running goes beyond the individual success now.

Instead, it's become a passion of his for the right reasons — notably, his happiness.

Austin is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

“I definitely expected to get a lot more state championships under my name, but it does take a lot just to get one," Austin admitted. "An individual title in track and field is hard to come by, especially in the longer distance events. There’s a lot of sacrifice that needs to be made if you want to be the best. Looking back on what it took, I sacrificed a lot. I sacrificed time with friends, sacrificed sleep. If you want to be the best at what you do and see the untapped potential come to life, you have to sacrifice. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned."

When Austin captured the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship in cross country as a sophomore in 2019, he was considered running royalty.

He had achieved something a city/county runner hadn't achieved since Spotswood's Joseph Gibson took home gold way back in 1994 and to add on to the impressiveness of his accomplishment, he still had two years in front of him.

"George prepares more than any other runner I know," East Rock senior runner Patrick Stapleton said. "His preparation for a race starts long before warm-ups. He is big on visualizing his race ahead of time and keeping a strict routine the day of."

But just as quickly as Austin started counting how many future state titles he could earn in cross country and track and field, COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 outdoor season in the spring and the East Rock standout's passion started to dwindle.

Eventually, as a junior, Austin gave up running completely. He began getting involved with things he admitted he wasn't proud of and his athletic career stopped.

“Looking back, when I first started to have my success, I definitely didn’t intend for my journey to unfold the way it did," Austin said. "But looking back and having so much time to reflect on it, I wouldn’t have wanted it to unfold any other way.

It took some time away, some reflection and maybe even some therapy for Austin.

But eventually, the Eagles standout found the passion and energy to run again.

"I think what makes George such a special talent is his resilience," East Rockingham track and field coach Zach Mathias said. "Like we've said, the adversity and the challenges he faced would've probably broken most athletes' spirit for good. His story is almost something out of a sports movie. He was on top of the mountain his sophomore year as a state champion. Then, it all came crashing down in 2020. To see him bounce back from that, and reach that peak once again his senior year was really something special to watch. And as a coach, I couldn't be more proud of the man he's become. He’s definitely one of the kids you never forget."

His return to the course went as smoothly as Austin could have envisioned it.

He posted four wins throughout the regular season in cross country and then won the Bull Run District and Region 2B and was runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

In indoor track and field, despite spending most of the winter enjoying a return to the hardwood with the East Rock boys basketball team, he still managed to place second in the 1600-meter run and fourth in the 3200 at the state competition.

But this outdoor season is where Austin looked his best — not only physically, but with his overall happiness and the joy he displayed when competing this spring.

"Our programs have definitely been built around George the past few years," Stapleton said. "His simultaneous dedication to personal improvement and fostering an environment of group growth has benefited our cross country and track teams."

The Eagles started capturing regional championships as a team this past season, boasting depth and some of their most impressive numbers in terms of athletes.

Slowly, the culture around the program changed. With that, so did Austin.

"I’m so happy about the team culture with running," Austin said. "When I first arrived, there wasn’t much of a culture. I was the top athlete from my freshman year to my senior year, meaning we didn’t have a culture and it was the younger guys leading the team. By my senior year, when we had as big of a team as we did and we were winning regional championships, having that culture and tradition that I could help contribute to — looking back, that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Austin won a Bull Run District and Region 2B title in the 800 and the 1600.

But it was the 3200 where he captured his second, and final, state championship.

With a personal-best time of 9:48.49, Austin won the VHSL Class 2 state title at the outdoor track and field championships at James Madison in June.

“The individual win means a lot to me and a lot of hard work went into that, a lot of solo hours went into that," Austin said. "But having the ability to contribute to team success, there’s no better feeling than that. Being able to lead the team and kind of teach the team running knowledge, running tradition and that sort of stuff, it was really exciting. That definitely means a lot more to me than my individual accomplishments. Seeing team success was something I craved for as an underclassmen and never got. Having a chance to come back and slowly reintroduce it in my life and also bring the team along with me made it so much better.”

As Austin now prepares to head to JMU as a student, with running as a hobby on the side, there's no doubt he could probably earn a roster spot for the Dukes if desired.

But the sport isn't just there for accomplishments anymore for Austin, he said.

Instead, the East Rockingham senior has rekindled the passion for the right reasons — his happiness.

"I love the process and I’ve learned to love the process again," Austin said. "I love learning the balance of giving my all and finding that untapped potential but also enjoying life and realizing my mental health is also important. If you want to be the best, you have to sacrifice but you also have to find that balance.”