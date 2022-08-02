First Team

Forward — Brayan Cruz-Macedo, Senior, Broadway: As the Valley District Player of the Year, the four-year standout capped his prep career with 11 goals and eight assists despite being the focus of opposing defenses consistently.

Forward — Brad LaGrua, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The two-time Shenandoah District Player of the Year was a captain and leader for the Green Hornets while scoring 27 goals and dishing out seven assists on the year.

Forward — Chris LeBlanc, Junior, Clarke County: As a second-team all-state player in Class 2, the junior did a little bit of everything for Clarke County this past season with 18 goals scored along with assists on the year.

Forward — Caleb Neiman, Senior, Clarke County: The Virginia High School League Class 2 Player of the Year was electric in his senior season, totaling 45 goals and 11 assists as the go-to player for the state champion Eagles.

Midfielder — Menes Ajyeman, Senior, Clarke County: The senior put together the best season of his high school career with 15 goals and a team-high 28 assists as a first-team player at the district, region and state level.

Midfielder — Luis Amortegui, Junior, Spotswood: The standout midfielder was a key piece to the team's efficient offense, posting an 80 percent pass rating as a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection.

Midfielder — Alex Durso, Senior Wilson Memorial: The first-team All-Shenandoah District senior had seven goals and a team-high 11 assists as the team's true leader and played in 1,255 of a possible 1,280 minutes this season.

Midfielder — Charlie Frame, Sophomore, Clarke County: One of the up-and-coming standouts in the area, the sophomore was key to Clarke County's success with nine goals and nine assists as a second-team all-state selection.

Defender — Kyle Dutt, Senior, Spotswood: The senior leader was pivotal to the team's defensive success, earning first-team All-Region 3C and All-Valley District honors while also scoring a goal and dishing out a pair of assists.

Defender — Kyle Maust, Senior, Turner Ashby: The first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection was one of the best players in the league last season with six goals and a pair of assists as a key defender.

Defender — Jesus Ramirez, Senior, Clarke County: In his final prep season, the senior was a key member of the stout Clarke County defense and had three goals and two assists as a first-team All-Class 2 selection.

Defender — Joe Ziercher, Sophomore, Clarke County: Another key piece to the Clarke County defense, the sophomore had two goals and two assists and was a first-team All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B and All-Class 2 player.

At-Large — Izaack Cruz Gonzalez, Freshman, Harrisonburg: As arguably the top freshman in the area, the forward scored 11 goals and dished out five assists and was a first-team All-Valley District selection in his debut year.

At-Large — Leo Morris, Junior, Clarke County: The standout junior was another strong scoring option for the Eagles, finishing with 17 goals and 11 assists as a first-team All-Bull Run, All-Region 2B and All-Class 2 selection.

At-Large — Daniel Romanchuk, Junior, Spotswood: The Fort Defiance transfer made quite the splash in his debut season, scoring 16 goals and five assists while earning first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors.

Goalie — Aiden Mercer, Senior, Central: With 172 saves on the year, the senior helped guide the Falcons to the winningest year in program history and was a second-team All-Class 2 and first-team All-Region 2B selection.

Second Team

Forward — Luke Alger, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: The sophomore striker was big-time for the Indians this season, scoring 23 goals and dishing out nine assists as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection this past season.

Forward — Angel Cortez, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the best scoring options in the area, the senior had 17 goals and dished out seven assists as a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection.

Forward — Yoel Galeano Molina, Junior, Spotswood: As another key weapon for the Trailblazers, the junior was a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection with six goals and four assists on the year.

Forward — Ben Sullivan, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The standout sophomore put together another impressive season, finishing with five goals and a trio of assists while earning first-team All-Valley District honors.

Midfielder — Marcos Chapa, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The junior had an extremely strong ability to possess the ball, finishing with nine assists and five goals on the year as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection.

Midfielder — William Cormier, Sophomore, Staunton: The standout and versatile sophomore was a key part of the Storm's strong season and earned first-team All-Shenandoah District honors as a result of his contributions.

Midfielder — Ryan Roller, Junior, Strasburg: The multi-sport athlete had a strong season on the pitch with eight goals and 13 assists, earning first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors in the process.

Midfielder — Bennett Wilburn, Freshman, Turner Ashby: What a debut year for the freshman standout as he finished with five goals and four assists in his first varsity season and earned first-team All-Valley District honors.

Defender — Miles Mayhew, Senior, Spotswood: The multi-sport standout and leader for Spotswood put together a solid overall season defensively and earned first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C honors.

Defender — Noah Miller, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior leader for the Knights was impressive with a goal and four assists while earning first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C honors as a result of his play.

Defender — Tyler Miller, Freshman, Harrisonburg: Another standout freshman for the Blue Streaks, the defender was key to the team's strong regular season as a first-team All-Valley District selection with two goasl.

Defender — Sam Parrott, Junior, Wilson Memorial: With five assists, a goal and even five saves, the junior was a first-team all-district selection.

At-Large — Brandon Gwyn, Senior, Central: As a prolific scorer for the Falcons, the senior captain scored 20 goals and had 11 assists and was named to All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District first teams as a result.

At-Large — Caleb McClanahan, Junior, Riverheads: As the go-to player for the Gladiators, the junior was named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state first team.

At-Large — Liam Wright, Senior, Staunton: The standout senior had a big season for Staunton, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District honors.

Goalie — Omar Calixo Celestino, Senior, Turner Ashby: As a steady and reliable tool in goal for Turner Ashby, the senior had the best season of his prep career with 64 saves as a first-team All-Valley District selection.

Third Team

Forward — Ashton Barrett, Freshman, Staunton: The standout freshman is one of the area's rising stars after earning first-team All-Shenandoah District honors in his debut season at the varsity level this past season.

Forward — Kaden Colcombe, Senior, Strasburg: With a team-high 19 goals scored on the year, along with four assists, the senior was a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection and the Rams' top player.

Forward — Daniel Hernandez, Freshman, Turner Ashby: Another impressive freshman for the Knights, the forward had a team-high 11 goals and two assists and was named to the All-Valley District first team at season's end.

Forward — Clint Miller, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: With 10 goals and two assists in just 872 minutes players, the senior forward was a pivotal part of the Flames' success and earned All-Virginia Independent Conference honors.

Midfielder — Callaway Beckett, Sophomore, Clarke County: The cross country standout was equally impressive on the pitch this past spring, totaling 11 goals and eight assists and a second-team All-Region 2B selection.

Midfielder — Diego Coreas Gomez, Senior, Central: Another impressive senior for the Falcons, the midfielder had eight goals and six assists and was an All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection in his final prep season.

Midfielder — Charles Otteni, Senior Staunton: Another key leader for the Storm, the senior had an impressive overall season to end his high school career and was named to the All-Shenandoah District first team as a result.

Midfielder — Logan Weaver, Sophomore, Eastern Mennonite: The second-team All-VIC selection had a strong year with 11 goals and nine assists.

Defender — Brandon Montez Moreno, Senior, Central: The senior was another key piece for the winningest team in program history and earned first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors as a result of his play.

Defender — Miguel Osorto, Freshman, Harrisonburg: The junior was a team captain for the Blue Streaks and a key part of their defense as he scored one goal and was named to the All-Valley District second team at year's end.

Defender — Eli Stoll, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The senior leader for the Flames was pivotal defensively as he led the team in minutes played and also had a goal and an assist as a first-team All-VIC selection.

Defender — Sam Witmer, Senior, Broadway: The senior leader for the Gobblers had a goal and an assist as a second-team All-Valley District selection.

At-Large — Brayden Dove, Senior, Mountain View: Despite playing only half of the season because of an injury, the senior scored 15 goals and was named to the All-Bull District first team because of his strong play.

At-Large — Christian Nicholson, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The sophomore has a bright future at East Rockingham after scoring four goals and three assists as a second-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.

At-Large — Daniel Posada Martinez, Senior, Spotswood: As a key leader for the Trailblazers, the senior had a strong cap to his high school career and earned first-team All-Valley District honors as a result of his play.

Goalie — Ben Smith, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The first-team All-Shenandoah District keeper finished the season with 69 saves.