The motivation stemmed from a lost season over two years ago because, according to Caleb Neiman, his sophomore year was supposed to be special.

The Clarke County boys soccer team was loaded with talent that year, but the season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The squad lost key pieces from that roster and still reached the state semifinals in 2021, but 2022 was a lost opportunity.

“I think it all started sophomore year," said Neiman, now a senior. "We had a really strong team that year. .... To watch the [Clarke] girls [soccer team] end up winning the [Virginia High School League Class 2] state championship last year, it really fueled the flame. Going into my senior year, we had one goal in mind — win the state championship.”

This year, the CCHS boys team finally finished the job as Neiman helped guide the team to a perfect 22-0 campaign, capped by a thrilling win over Glenvar in the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer state title game at Spartan Stadium in Salem.

Neiman is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

"For me, Caleb leaves the program as an incredible player who has shown that if you work hard every day, you will be rewarded at the end," Eagles coach Patrick Casey said. "Obviously his goals this season were incredible but for me, it's his character and attitude that stand out."

As a freshman, Neiman had aspirations of playing on the varsity level.

Instead, the CCHS coaching staff informed him they wanted him to play JV that season and it was a tough pill for Neiman to swallow before he quickly refocused.

"He was pretty upset but to his credit, he picked himself up and worked harder than any other kid out there," Casey said.

At the end of that freshman season, Neiman was pulled up to the varsity to play midfielder during the playoffs and held his own against former Staunton standout, Virginia Tech forward and VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year Kyle Stenzel in the postseason.

"Sometimes it can be difficult for players to come to a high school team that asks them to play in different positions or a different style from their club teams, but Caleb has shown that if you buy into the process and work hard every single day, then good things can happen for both the individual player and the team," Casey said.

This past season, Neiman made the third position switch of his high school career.

He finished with 45 goals and 11 assists and was a first-team All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B and All-Class 2 selection. He was named the Class 2 Player of the Year.

"Caleb's best skillsets as a player are his tenacity and persistence," Casey said. "He never gives up and fights until the final whistle. This year, he also developed his finishing skills; he learned the art of passing the ball into the back of the net and was able to get away from the need to score spectacular goals every time. His abilities were showcased best in the state tournament this year where he showed his quality and scored important goals and provided important assists in each game."

Casey praised Neiman not only for his ridiculous ability to put up big scoring numbers for the Eagles but also his leadership off the field throughout the historic season.

“Just that seniority and becoming a team captain," Neiman said. "I had to be a leader last year, but I didn’t have that tag as a captain. This year, I had to be a leader and as the leading goal scorer, I wanted to be that guy on the team that everybody could come to. I tried to be a good teammate. It’s something I took pride in this year.”

The Clarke County boys soccer program has built itself into the area's best as of late.

Finally getting over the hump and winning the first state title since 2006 proved it.

“It definitely has a lot to do with the talent around Clarke, along with our coaches as well," Neiman said. "During our practices, we’re very serious but we’re also able to have a lot of fun. We’re able to bond as a team, have team dinners. We come together and that translates well on the field and off the field. It just brings us closer.”

The motivation to win the state title actually started two years ago off the field.

With the goal accomplished and Neiman as a big reason why, the Eagles' all-time single-season record-holder for goals scored is appreciative of the journey to get here.

“I’m extremely proud," Neiman said. "My name will be in the books until someone breaks it. To be able to win the first state championship since 2006 and really reestablish the program and set a standard for Clarke soccer, it’s really fulfilling.”