With his glasses placed too far out of reach outside of the pool and his arms rested on the end as he attempted to catch his breath, William St. John was unable to see the scoreboard inside St. Catherine's Kenny Center fresh off a riveting race in the boys 100-yard breaststroke.

"I didn't care about my place," the East Rockingham senior said. "All that mattered in that moment was my time."

Turns out both the time, and the place, were impressive for St. John as he captured his second straight state title in the event and broke the Virginia High School League Class 2 state meet record by a sizable margin.

After a record-setting campaign, St. John is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Swimmer of the Year.

"That meet was the best meet I've had in terms of preparation," St. John said. "Leading up to the meet, I talked with my coaches and parents to come up with a race strategy that I could follow to minimize any errors or unknowns and it gave me confidence leaping up to the race."

St. John's time of 59.60 set the meet record, gave him his second career state championship and was just enough to edge friendly rival Trent Hollandsworth of Radford for the victory.

"Seeing Will win back-to-back state titles has been such an incredible experience for me, as a coach, but also for his teammates from both East Rock and Spotswood that have been by his side cheering each year," Eagles coach Haley Saunders said. "Will has left big shoes to be filled."

When he started swimming at the age of 5 with the Massanutten Marlins summer league team, he said it started as something to just stay active but quickly changed.

Over time, St. John started looking forward to that time of the year with the swimming team and by middle school, he joined the Virginia Gators of Harrisonburg — a club team that swims on a year-round basis all around the state.

"Personally, when I'm in the water, I feel like all my troubles float away," St. John said. "I'm able to forget about whatever is stressful and focus on making myself better."

Now, St. John's passion for swimming has developed to the point where he'll have a chance to compete at the college level with Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn. next season.

"Will is a leader in every sense and portrays confidence in all he does both academically and athletically," Saunders said about the senior. "He has the innate ability to not let one bad race or one practice affect his overall goals, which is crucial in order to become successful as a swimmer. Will has been a large part of why the East Rock swim team has been so successful over the years and continues to encourage younger swimmers even after the season is done."

"Will is committed to swimming through and through and this is evident every time he gets into the water," she continued. "Will is continuously looking at what and how to improve his technique and strives for nothing less than his best. Will has a genuine love for swimming and takes pride in what he does and is a role model for all. You could tell that at every meet and at every practice, Will wanted to be there, wanted to get better, and wanted to win."

Aside from simply having fun with the sport, St. John said he prioritized simply showing some type of improvement.

Each season, he reached the state meet. And after each year, he'd look back and see growth from the previous season, whether it be with higher times or better placing.

"Any success I had in this sport can be attributed to practice, consistency and learning to deal with setbacks and failure," St. John said. "With any racing sport, the goal is to have the fewest number of things go wrong. At practice, we do sets that help prepare us for our races, but the biggest thing that contributes to success is going to a meet and analyzing your performance. It's unlikely that you'll have perfect swims every single meet, so it's important to get a feel for each swim, good and bad, to know what it feels like to do something correctly or incorrectly."

St. John had his parents start filming his races midway through his career and said training varied over the years.

With seven pool sessions a week and three days in the weight room, St. John was dedicated to the sport.

And although the East Rock roster is small compared to most programs — St. John was one of just four swimmers on the boys team this year — he said there were special memories built with his teammates from ERHS and Spotswood, who the team spent a lot of time with through practices.

"Since many of us were already friends, any meet or practice where we were combined was always something I looked forward to and will continue to have fond memories of," St. John said.

St. John said his parents, Larry and Kristen, deserve credit for helping to develop his love for swimming and that Saunders was always "supportive, outgoing and easy to talk to." He also praised his teammates for their consistent love throughout practices and meets.

St. John said he anticipates Hollandsworth will return to the state meet next year and shatter the record he just set and he hopes he does, noting it was a special final race with his rival.

The number on the board, the fact that he had won a second state title and the record he had set didn't matter to St. John that day in February and, in some ways, still doesn't.

St. John's love for the water goes beyond the results.

And as he heads to his next step, he's sure it'll stay that way.

"Over the years, I just fell in love with the sport," he said. "The friends, progress and experiences I made kept me coming back to the sport year after year. I can't imagine how my life would've turned out without swimming."