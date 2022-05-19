First Team
200 Freestyle — Cole Martin, Junior, Spotswood: The standout junior finished sixth at the VHSL Class 3 meet with a time of 1:48.04.
200 Individual Medley — Phineas Kasten, Junior, Turner Ashby: Placing ninth at the VHSL Class 3 meet, the impressive junior finished with the area's best time of the season at 2:04.49.
50 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Junior, Harrisonburg: As Harrisonburg's top swimmer, the junior was fourth in Class 5 with a time of 21.81 seconds.
100 Butterfly — Dylan King, Junior, Spotswood: With a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 meet, the junior's top time finished at 51.25.
100 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Junior, Harrisonburg: The versatile standout for Harrisonburg placed seventh in Class 5 at 47.91 seconds.
500 Freestyle — Cabell Caister, Freshman, Waynesboro: As a name to watch in the future, the freshman placed ninth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
100 Backstroke — Phineas Kasten, Junior, Turner Ashby: With a time of 56.96, the junior placed 12th overall at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
100 Breaststroke — William St. John, Senior East Rockingham: The senior won his second straight state title and set a VHSL Class 2 state record with a time of 59.60.
Second Team
200 Freestyle — William Gibbs, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: With an impressive time of 1:51.34, the sophomore ranked 11th in Class 3.
200 Individual Medley — William St. John, Senior, East Rockingham: Adding to his state win in the 100 breaststroke, the senior placed fourth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet with a time of 2:05.06.
50 Freestyle — Dylan King, Junior, Spotswood: The junior's time of 22.29 was good enough to earn him 11th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
100 Butterfly — Lincoln Garcia, Senior, Rockbridge County: Capping his career with a time of 55.01, the senior ranked ninth in Class 3.
100 Freestyle — Aiden Dupuis, Senior, Spotswood: The senior standout's time of 49.42 ranked eighth at the VHSL Class 3 championships.
500 Freestyle — Jackson Curry, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: With a time of 5:12.14, the sophomore earned 11th at the Class 3 state meet.
100 Backstroke — Adam Bautista, Junior, Waynesboro: As one of Waynesboro's top swimmers, the junior ranked 15th in Class 3 this year.
100 Breaststroke — Adam Baustista, Junior, Waynesboro: The junior impressed at the VHSL Class 3 meet, earning fifth (1:01.09) overall.
Third Team
200 Freestyle — Eddie Klinko, Senior, Central: The leader for Central capped his career with a third-place effort (1:55.53) at the Class 2 meet.
200 Individual Medley — Jaden Minnick, Senior, Spotswood: In his final prep season, the senior's time of 2:20.55 ranked 16th in Class 3.
50 Freestyle —Aiden Dupuis, Senior, Spotswood: In his final prep season, the senior finished 13th in Class 3 with a time of 22.63 seconds.
100 Butterfly — William Gibbs, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: The sophomore placed 12th at the VHSL Class 3 meet with a time of 55.85.
100 Freestyle — Liam Whalen, Senior, Clarke County: The senior placed 11th at the Class 2 meet with an impressive time of 55.85.
500 Freestyle — Joel Gessner, Senior, Strasburg: As another talented senior, the standout finished 11th at the Class 2 meet this season.
100 Backstroke — Aidan Young, Freshman, Strasburg: The up-and-coming standout placed 13th at the Class 2 meet with a time of 1:15.18.
100 Breaststroke — Nathan Cadle, Senior, Strasburg: As a senior leader for Strasburg, he finished third at the Class 2 meet (1:03.99).
