First Team

Corey Beshoar, Junior, Harrisonburg: As one of the area's top talents, the junior played in the top spot on the ladder for the Blue Streaks and posted a 12-1 record while also pairing with Keenan Glago to go 13-0 in doubles play in the regular season.

Jackson Fendley, Senior, Spotswood: The senior put together an impressive cap on his high school career, serving as the top player for the Trailblazers the entire season and finishing it off by winning the Valley District singles championship at year's end.

Keenan Glago, Senior, Harrisonburg: The multi-sport standout paired with Corey Beshoar to form an impressive doubles team that reached the Region 5D semifinals and also served as a consistent weapon at the No. 2 spot on the Harrisonburg ladder.

Conner Miller, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: The sophomore played in the No. 2 spot for the Green Hornets, compiling a 15-1 regular-season record and won the Virginia High School League Class 3 doubles state title with teammate Chase Pullin.

Chase Pullin, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The Bridgewater College signee was electric in his final season in Fishersville, finishing 16-0 in the regular season and as the Region 3C runner-up and later teaming up with teammate Conner Miller to win the VHSL Class 3 doubles state championship at Virginia Tech with an unbeaten record.

Cayden Swats, Junior, Riverheads: The multi-sport standout battled through an up-and-down regular season to play his best tennis late, winning the Region 1B/2B singles championship as well as the doubles title alongside teammate Adam Higgins.

Second Team

Aiden Maddox, Freshman, Stuarts Draft: The standout freshman is one of the up-and-coming names to watch in the Shenandoah Valley after a big-time debut season that including finishing as the Region 2B singles and doubles runner-up.

Daniel Nam, Senior, Strasburg: The senior was a bright spot for Strasburg, capturing the Bull Run District singles championship and serving as a key team leader.

Casper Rao, Senior, Broadway: The No. 2 player for Broadway finished with an impressive 11-4 record, joining brother and teammate Marshall Rao to go 11-5 and capture the first Valley District doubles championship for the program since 2008.

Marshall Rao, Senior, Broadway: Playing in the No. 1 spot for the Gobblers, the senior was the Valley District singles runner-up with an 8-9 overall record and joined brother Casper Rao to capture the district doubles title and advance to regionals.

Owen Rimel, Senior, Central: The senior was half of the squad that won the Bull Run District doubles championship and served as the top player for a team that reached the Region 2B tournament and won the Bull Run for the first time since 2010.

Jake Wangler, Junior, Wilson Memorial: As the No. 3 player for the Green Hornets, the junior went 15-1 in singles matches and also finished 16-0 in doubles play.

Third Team

Ethan Hoover, Senior, Central: Playing at the No. 4 spot for the Falcons this past season, the senior posted an impressive 15-2 mark as a reliable player.

Jackson Knight, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore will continue to be a name to watch in coming years for Spotswood after an impressive campaign that saw him serve as the team's No. 2 player on the ladder throughout the entire season.

Steve Perry, Sophomore, Waynesboro: As another key player for Waynesboro throughout the course of the season, the sophomore was a reliable option on the ladder and joined Grayson Wood to form a region-qualifying doubles team by year's end.

Elias Sorto-Rojas, Senior, Central: The senior was the other half of the Bull Run District doubles championship-winning team and played the No. 2 singles spot.

Tucker Terry, Junior, Staunton: The standout junior was the best player for the Storm and played in the No. 1 spot for most of the season, finishing with an impressive 12-4 record and qualifying for the Region 3C tournament in singles and doubles.

Grayson Wood, Senior, Waynesboro: The senior leader was a consistent big-time performer for the Little Giants throughout his high school career and advanced to the Region 3C doubles tournament as a tandem with teammate Steve Perry.