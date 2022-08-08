As a former big-time player himself, first-year Wilson Memorial boys tennis coach Nathan Garletts said he knows how impressive his standout leader and captain was this past season.

When he started going over Chase Pullin's resume from his senior season this past spring, the list became so long that it was hard to fathom just how impressive he was.

"Any one of those during a single season is great," Garletts said. "Let alone all three."

Pullin is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Tennis Player of the Year.

The Bridgewater College signee capped his decorated his high school career in style, finishing as the Region 3C singles runner-up and winning the Virginia High School League Class 3 doubles state championship alongside sophomore teammate Conner Miller.

“It was definitely special," Pullin said. "It showed all the hard work had paid off. We definitely put the work in throughout the season and played well together."

Playing in the No. 1 spot, Pullin also helped guide the Green Hornets to the VHSL Class 3 team state championship, where they came up short against a deep Maggie Walker squad.

But in the state doubles tournament a day later, Pullin and Miller took care of business and capped a perfect season with a state championship that put the program back on the map.

“Last year, we came up short against Western Albemarle but felt like if they weren’t there, we would have been fine all the way through," Pullin said. "This year, when we played Monticello in the first match and beat them, we knew they were strong."

Pullin's game went to another level this season with his natural ability to "hit a very big ball, especially on the forehand and kick serve," according to his head coach.

The four-year standout put focus on his fitness and patience during rallies this season and ultimately, it brought together the best year of his high school career.

"Chase motivated others with his dedication to the team and high level of play," Garletts said. "He always cared as much, if not more, about team results than individual and doubles results. It left a huge impact on the other players."

Pullin started off playing baseball as a kid, but was always around the game of tennis.

His dad played since he was young and after traveling around the sport with his family for years on the weekends, he started to swing a racket competitively around 9.

Now, he's a VHSL Class 3 state champion and one of the best to ever play at Wilson.

“It was definitely the most fun team I’ve been around," Pullin said. "It was fun pushing them, being their leader but also doing my part. Through the year, we all pushed each other to get better and play our best in every match. It was a cool experience.”

The list of accolades for Pullin during his career, and especially his senior year, is long.

Just achieving one of the accomplishments on Pullin's resume would be impressive.

But with a list far too long to go over in one sitting, it puts him in historic company.

“I’m very proud," Pullin said. "It leaves a legacy for the people behind me and all my younger teammates. I’m very proud of keeping the Wilson name up to where it should be. It starts up top.”