First stepping foot into the halls of Stuarts Draft High School, the soft-spoken Leah Wood said she hadn't even heard of pole vaulting.

The multi-sport standout for the Cougars had visions of being successful on the court with the basketball team, the course with the cross country squad and perhaps in some field events with the outdoor track and field program.

But midway through her first year at the school, she was introduced to pole vaulting.

Four years later, she's one of the best to do it in state history and the 2021-22 Daily News-Record Girls Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

"I feel like I accomplished something that I initially didn’t think I would have done when I entered high school," Wood said. "I'm proud that I worked hard in and out of season to push myself to get better and [earn] the rewards of state titles. I don’t think I could have asked for a better career in high school sports or a better team to spend the last four years of track and field with."

Wood, quite simply, achieved historic amounts of success at Stuarts Draft and flat-out dominated the pole vaulting scene throughout her career.

Don't get it twisted — the Liberty University signee wasn't limited to one event as she earned Shenandoah District and Region 2B titles in a variety of other key events throughout her four-year tenure with the Cougars.

But her numbers in the pole vault speak for themselves in a big way.

"Leah's impact on our program will be one that will be hard to match," Stuarts Draft track and field coach James Carter said. "She is a tireless worker and dedicated to her craft. Her smile, her work ethic and her leadership will be greatly missed. But she has left a lasting impact on our program and there are others who are following in her footsteps."

With the facilities at SDHS limited in terms of pole vaulting, Wood and her family often traveled to Amherst County to work with Lance Carter, a track and field coach at the school that specializes in the high-flying event.

Over time, as Wood continued to increase her ability in the event, she became more dedicated and began to devote herself to improvement.

"I have done track for a long time and I had always done running workouts and other sports to stay in shape. But when I started to pole vault, I started to discover strength training and really started to put in work in the offseason because I'd see the impact it made in my events," Wood said. "I enjoyed spending time in the gym and getting stronger."

Wood won her first state title in pole vaulting as a sophomore at the Virginia High School League Class 2 indoor track and field championships in 2020.

Shortly after, the pandemic hit and cancelled that year's outdoor season.

But as soon as sports returned again across the state, it was once again Wood dominating as she went on to capture the indoor and outdoor state titles in 2021 and 2022. In total, she finished her career by capturing the past five Class 2 girls pole vault state championships in a row.

"At meets, she’s focused and ready for business," Draft junior Abby Mikolay said. "She had a job to do and she made sure she did it with 110 percent. She may make it look easy at meets but behind the scenes, she's worked hard for everything she's earned. There was no offseason for her. I’ve seen her biggest struggles and how she addressed them. My entire time of competing with her, I've never heard her make a single excuse."

Wood not only has the five state titles to her resume, but also holds the VHSL Class 2 state meet record with a leap of 12-00.00 this past season.

She was runner-up in the Shenandoah District in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200 this year as a senior. She won the Shenandoah District and Region 2B 300-meter hurdle championships before placing fourth at the Class 2 meet.

Wood also won the discus at the district meet, finished third in Region 2B and was 12th at states and was runner-up in the district shot put competition, seventh in the region and 10th at the state meet.

"Leader is an understatement," Mikolay said about Wood. "When you are around Leah, you immediately try to be the best version of yourself. If you are ever on a team with Leah, you will work harder and strive to be the best just because she has shown the outcome of It. She’s dedicated, focused, spirited and ambitious with anything she does on and off the track. If you have to pick anyone to be your role model, pick Leah Wood."

Pole vaulting wasn't something Wood ever had her sights on when she stepped foot inside Stuarts Draft High, but it's one that she's left a legacy in as she now departs those halls to compete at the Division I level.

The feeling of landing over the bar is something Wood said is unique and indescribable as she admitted the event is now, by far, the favorite of her career.

And for Wood, that's something she never envisioned just four years ago.

"Just because something is brand new and maybe even scary to try, you never know the possibility of success," Wood said. "Working hard and striving to be the best that you can be is something that I think is important in an athlete and I hope that others who come through Stuarts Draft find that to be important, too, and find success beyond what they could have imagined. I definitely didn’t think all the accomplishments that I was blessed with would have happened to me."