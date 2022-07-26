Bouncing around from one event to another, it was often a workout in itself.

But for Margo Fox, it was just another day at an outdoor track and field meet.

"It's been talked about 100 times, but she was our best athlete in nearly every event she competed in," East Rockingham outdoor track and field coach Zach Mathias said.

Fox, a recent ERHS graduate and University of Lynchburg signee, is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

The multi-sport standout will play beach volleyball and compete for the track and field program with the Hornets and she earned her spot in large part because of her versatility.

With the Eagles, Fox did it all — almost literally — as she competed in running events, hurdles and throwing events throughout her four-year career.

"She is such a driven athlete," Mathias said. "No matter what she sets her mind to, she's going to achieve it or die trying. She really was something special to watch."

Fox ranked fourth in the Bull Run District in the 200-meter dash, but also ran in the 400 and 800 this season. She won the district high jump and finished fifth at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships, which she won a year ago.

In the long jump, she ranked 10th in the state and she was also fourth in the pole vault. In shot put, she even finished in fourth place at the district competition.

"I loved when my coach put me in these events because I wasn’t putting all of my focus into one event," Fox said. "It was less stressful. If I didn’t do as well as I hoped, I'd move on. I was also able to go out of my comfort zone and try new things."

Arguably the most impressive accomplishment for Fox during her senior season was her sudden climb up the state rankings in the 300-meter hurdles this year.

After not competing in the event since she was a freshman, she tried it again as a senior and finished just shy of breaking the school record in her first event back.

Quickly, Fox made that her goal and soon she not only broke the school record but shaved a ridiculous four seconds off her original time for a personal record of 47.63 seconds at the VHSL Class 2 state meet, which was good enough to earn second.

"It still blows my mind that she was able to do that with practically no experience in that race," Mathias said. "We were blessed to have her at East Rock."

Fox earned the respect of her teammates for her ability to contribute in so many different events, but also for her leadership and hard work throughout the year.

"Margo was a huge inspiration," said Brianna Morgan, another recent ERHS graduate and Bridgewater College signee. "She made her teammates want to work harder and would push you even when you wanted to give up. She was always a great sport."

The competitive fire Fox brought to the track and field program became contagious with athletes inside the program pushing each other on a daily basis to get better.

"When it was time to compete, she didn't care who were or if you all were friends," Morgan said. "She was going to beat you, no matter what. I know, for myself, I would not be where I am at today with Margo Fox. She is always there for you."

Making sure she was checked in on time for all of her events became a hassle for Fox, who said she often had to rely on the assistance of her coaches to get it done.

From working with a personal trainer throughout the offseason to dealing with various injuries at points in her career, Fox said it's certainly been a grind.

"I never thought I would have the opportunity to be part of a collegiate team," Fox said. "I'm beyond proud to say I was once part of East Rockingham and I'm excited to move on to the next chapter. I can't wait to come back and watch."

There likely won't be another athlete coming through the halls of East Rock with the versatility of Fox on the track and field scene, but she's set the bar high for the future.

While her athleticism and leadership will be hard to match, she's surely left a mark.

"Her ability to do so many events was out of this world," Morgan said. "The skills that she has blow my mind. Breaking the records and doing the impossible — not for Margo. She truly is Superwoman."