First Team

Forward — Annika Dellinger, Junior, Mountain View: As the best player for the Generals, the junior had a huge season with 33 goals and eight assists on the year.

Forward — Ella Frimmer, Freshman, Waynesboro: It was quite the debut for the freshman for the Little Giants as she played defense in 11 of 15 games, allowing no goals on her side and then scored 11 goals and had five assists as a forward.

Forward — Maggie Thorpe, Sophomore, Spotswood: A physical player with a great finishing touch, the sophomore scored 17 goals and added a trio of assists.

Forward — Emilee Weakley, Senior, Luray: With 71 goals, the senior ranks fourth all-time in Virginia High School League history for goals in a season and was named the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year and first-team All-Class 2.

2021-22 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luray's Emilee Weakley Whether it's the swish of the net on a basketball court or the swift motion when a soccer ball sails into the back of a goal on the pitch, it'…

Midfielder — Sarah Drooger, Sophomore, Eastern Mennonite: As one of the top players in the area, the first-team all-state selection and Blue Ridge Conference Player of the Year had a big sophomore campaign with 26 goals and 12 assists.

Midfielder — Campbell Neiman, Sophomore, Clarke County: The standout sophomore was an all-around threat with 19 goals and 18 assists on the year while earning first-team All-Class 2, All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District honors.

Midfielder — Adriana Shields, Junior, Fort Defiance: The captain for the Indians was key piece to the team's defense but also impressed on the other side of the ball with 15 goals and 24 assists as a first-team All-Region 3C and All-Valley District player.

Midfielder — Riley Thorpe, Senior, Spotswood: Despite spending time in the field and at goalie, the senior scored 21 goals and dished out six assists this season.

Defender — Maddie Frimmer, Senior, Waynesboro: As the captain and leader for the Little Giants, the senior was first-team All-Region 3C selection this past season.

Defender — Jessica Monroy-Ponce, Junior, Fort Defiance: Another key piece of the Fort Defiance defense, the junior led a defense that posted six shutouts and played the most minutes on the team as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection.

Defender — Carley Piller, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The second-team all-state selection at the Class 3 level finished with 34 goals and six assists and was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year and Region 3C Co-Player of the Year.

Defender — Lily Suling, Sophomore, Clarke County: With five goals and a pair of assists, the sophomore was vital to the Clarke County defense this past season and earned first-team honors in Class 2, Region 2B and the Bull Run District.

At-Large — Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Senior, Clarke County: The standout senior leader was a first-team All-Class 2 at-large selection this season for the Eagles.

At-Large — Ellie Cook, Junior, Fort Defiance: The James Madison signee lived up tot he hype with 41 goals and five assists despite being the focus of every opposing defense and was named second-team All-Class 3 and first-team All-Region 3C.

At-Large — Nicole Landes, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The standout midfielder scored 32 goals and dished out 11 assists as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection and one of the up-and-coming standouts in the area.

Goalie — Emma Rogers, Senior Clarke County: The standout goalkeeper was a second-team All-Class 2 selection and posted 13 shutouts throughout the course of the season while giving up an average of 0.45 goals against per game.

Second Team

Forward — Kate Ledford, Senior, Waynesboro: After tearing her ACL during her junior year, the senior came back and finished with six goals and five assists.

Forward — Avery Nussbaum, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The senior leader was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Conference selection with 20 goals and nine assists.

Forward — Emma Shuey, Junior, Staunton: As the best player for the Storm, the junior put up impressive scoring numbers consistently throughout the season.

Forward — Summer Toone, Sophomore, Clarke County: As another impressive sophomore for the Eagles, the forward was a first-team All-Region 2B selection.

Midfielder — Morgan Mrizek, Senior, Strasburg: As one of the most prolific scorers in the area, the Frostburg State signee scored 36 goals and had 25 assists this year.

Midfielder — Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez, Junior, Harrisonburg: The junior had five goals and seven assists as one of the best players in the Valley District.

Midfielder — Allison Quick, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The Bridgewater College signee has led the team in goals every year since her freshman year and finished her career as a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 2B selection this past season.

Midfielder — Jaden Sprouse, Senior, Waynesboro: As another key leader for Waynesboro, the hard-nosed senior finished with five goals and a trio of assists.

Defender — Abby Fornadel, Senior, Harrisonburg: As another key leader for Harrisonburg, the senior finished her career as a first-team All-Valley District selection.

Defender — Gabby Fox, Junior, Strasburg: The first-team All-Region 2B selection was key piece of the Strasburg defense and also added a pair of goals on the year.

Defender — Olivia King, Senior, Harrisonburg: The senior leader for the Blue Streaks was a first-team All-Valley District selection and added a goal on the year.

Defender — Norah Moore, Senior, Waynesboro: The Waynesburg University signee was the key piece for a stout Little Giants defense the entire course of the year.

At-Large — Maddie Baska, Sophomore, Stuarts Draft: The standout sophomore was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 2B selection on defense.

At-Large — Reese Pangle, Senior, Turner Ashby: As the leader of a defense that posted six shutouts, the senior was a first-team All-Region 3C selection.

At-Large — Aurora Schwaner, Junior, Staunton: As another key player for the Storm, the junior earned first-team All-Shenandoah District honors this past season.

Goalie — Kenley Smith, Senior, Strasburg: As one of the top goalkeepers in the area, the senior finished with a 165 saves and a second-team All-Region 2B selection.

Third Team

Forward — Belinda Campos, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The impressive sophomore led the Knights with five goals on the year and added two assists.

Forward — Adelie Condra, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: The first-team All-Shenandoah District selection finished with 16 goals and a pair of assists.

Forward — Ysabel Fernandez, Junior, Riverheads: The prolific scorer for Riverheads flourished late as a second-team all-state selection at the Class 1 level.

Forward — Esmeralda Cardoso-Rodriguez, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: With 16 goals and a trio of assists, the sophomore was a second-team All-Region 5D player.

Midfielder — Galilea Henriquez Santiago, Junior, Harrisonburg: With 10 goals and four assists, the junior was second-team All-Region 5D selection this season.

Midfielder — Harlee Pangle, Senior, Turner Ashby: The first-team All-Valley District selection finished the season with three goals and a trio of assists.

Midfielder — Nicole Syptak, Sophomore, Spotswood: The standout sophomore had 10 assists and scored a trio of goals as a technically superior player this season.

Midfielder —Amber Tharpe, Senior, Luray: The senior leader was a first-team All-Region 2B selection and a solid option alongside Emilee Weakley for the Bulldogs.

Defender — Michelle Arnold, Senior, Broadway: The senior played every minute of every game as a key defender and first-team All-Valley District player for Broadway.

Defender — Madison Mayes, Senior, Spotswood: As the unquestioned leader of the Trailblazers, the senior had a goal and helped develop three first-year defenders.

Defender — Hannah Wagner, Senior, Clarke County: As another key piece to the Clarke County defense, the senior capped her career as a second-team all-state player.

Defender — Madison Wright, Senior, Mountain View: The senior had six assists and two goals as a second-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.

At-Large — Kelsey Elrod, Sophomore, Clarke County: The standout sophomore was a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B selection and second-team all-state.

At-Large — Sia Patel, Senior, Central: As a first-team All-Region 2B selection this past season, the senior finished with 10 goals while also dishing out six assists.

At-Large — CC Robinson, Freshman, Wilson Memorial: The standout multi-sport athlete posted four goals and was a first-team All-Region 3C at-large selection.

Goalie — Kayla Karnes, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: With 75 saves, eight shutout and just 16 goals scored against, the sophomore was first-team All-Region 3C.