Whether it's the swish of the net on a basketball court or the swift motion when a soccer ball sails into the back of a goal on the pitch, it's a sound she's accustomed to.

There's no denying that Emilee Weakley is a pure scorer in every sense of the word.

"Truthfully, I think it all boiled down to my drive," the Luray senior standout said. "I just wanted to win every game. My team worked so hard to get the ball up to me and I was going to do everything I could to put the ball in the net for them. The ending of my basketball season left me with a bad taste in my mouth and an unfulfilled desire."

Weakley is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The senior, who will play basketball next year at Shepherd University and ranks sixth all-time in Virginia High School League history for career points on the hardwood, proved she's just as dangerous in girls soccer during a historic senior season.

"She never gives up," Bulldogs senior Amber Tharpe said. "It doesn't matter if someone is manning her or not, she is going to keep pushing to achieve that goal she has her mind set on. She brings so much value to any team she is on. She is strong-willed and wants the best for her team. She treats her team as a family and looks out for them on and off the field. Emilee is such an amazing role model. Her confidence is contagious."

Weakley scored 71 goals this season, which ranks fourth all-time for goals in a single season in VHSL history. She also dished out 11 assists for good measure.

As a first-team all-state selection in Class 2, she was also the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year and ranks second all-time for goals in a single game in state history with nine in an early-season district contest at rival East Rockingham.

"She's a very strong and fast forward, but can score from any position," said Amy Weakley, the Luray coach and Emilee's mother. "Emilee typically draws double and triple teams from opponents, making her scoring results even more impressive. She plays hard and her competitive nature can change the game. Emilee shows great sportsmanship leadership on the field. She is so fun to watch but couldn’t accomplish these things without the hard work, love and unity of her teammates."

Making Weakley's numbers even more impressive in her senior season was the fact that she led the Bulldogs to their first-ever championship in soccer — boys or girls — when they defeated defending state champion Clarke County in the Region 2B championship.

Luray ultimately fell in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals to Glenvar, but it marked the greatest season by any soccer team in school history by a wide margin.

"It’s just something about the first time," Weakley said about the state run. "Not many people believed that we were capable of beating the defending soccer state champions in the regional championship after losing the first regular season game to them 8-0, but we did. It was just such an incredible feeling to see all the hard work our team had put in on the field during practice play out in the games. Most of all, our team loved each other, which made us want to always be at our best to help the other out."

Weakley credited her mom, Amy, for pushing her throughout her career and said soccer was actually her first love but she ultimately decided to pursue hoops in college.

Either way, the senior probably would have made the right choice.

"When you have so much love for a sport and the people you play with, it makes you want to be that much better to drive the success of the team," Weakley said.

With her name inked across the VHSL record book in both hoops and soccer, the Luray standout goes down as one of the best athletes in school history for the Bulldogs.

The well-respected senior has been a lot of things throughout her high school career.

But there's no doubt, a prolific scorer is at the top of her job titles.

"I can’t help but smile and feel blessed when I look back at pictures of myself playing basketball and soccer at six years old and look how far I’ve come," Weakley said.." I just never imagined I’d accomplish what I have today. I also feel like my accolades give other small-town girls like myself the hope that they too can accomplish anything they set their mind to. You can make a difference no matter where you come from or how thick your country accent is."