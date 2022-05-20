It's been over three months and Kim Floyd knows the end result.

And yet, the Turner Ashby swimming and diving said she continued to find herself going back and rewatching it.

"Each time," Floyd said, "I still get excited."

When freshman Molly Beckwith won the girls 200 freestyle at the Virginia High School League Class 3 swimming and diving championships in February, it marked the first time in program history that a TA female swimmer won a state title.

After making a splashy debut, Beckwith is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Swimmer of the Year.

"Molly practices like she competes," Floyd said. "Even when she is tired or cooling down, her strokes, turns and technique are so clean. This is what sets her apart from most other swimmers. She doesn't make little mistakes like breathing in and out of turns and that adds up in a 200 or 500 freestyle."

Beckwith's time of 1:52.65 earned her a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle while she was runner-up in the 500 freestyle at the state meet with a time of 5:07.56.

"Her technique is effortless while maintaining a consistent fast pace," Floyd said. "She uses her turns to move ahead, often catching other swimmers as she pushes off the wall. Molly is mentally tough and in control of her race. She goes in with a plan, keeps calm and knows exactly when she needs to make her move to finish the race strong."

Beckwith said she's always loved the water, teaching herself how to swim when she was 3 and beginning to swim year-round with the Virginia Gators when she was just 9.

Swimming with the Gators has provided Beckwith the opportunity to face some high-quality competition over the years, setting her up for instant success with the Knights.

Despite playing soccer in the spring, Beckwith's primary focus is swimming and she said she trains two hours per day during the school year and twice per day during the summer.

"The biggest keys to my success are hard work, determination and motivation," Beckwith said. "Swimming is both physically and mentally challenging, and it takes a lot of time, energy and sacrifice. At the beginning of every season, I set goals and work hard to achieve them."

Going into the state meet, Beckwith said she didn't have it as a goal, however, to bring home the program's first victory.

Instead, she said she was focused on getting a personal-best time and enjoying her first experience at the meet.

"I didn't realize states was such a big deal," Beckwith said. "I just wanted to go, have fun, do my best and support my school team. It turned out the energy at the meet was amazing. The whole thing was such a positive experience."

As Beckwith closed in on winning the 200 freestyle, the bleachers erupted as Turner Ashby fans cheered her on.

Once she completed the race and realized she had won, Beckwith said she was overcome with a lot of emotions.

"I was surprised. I was excited. I was also a little sad because I personally knew the girls I raced against and they have worked very hard, too," Beckwith said about her feelings. "But mostly, I was proud of myself. I couldn’t believe all of the attention I got after the race. I am not the kind of person who likes to be in the spotlight, so it was sort of embarrassing, but I was also very, very happy."

Beckwith said some of her best lifetime memories have come through the sport of swimming and she said she hopes to qualify for national meets in the future before, eventually, going on to swim at the college level as well.

"Swimming has made my life so much better," Beckwith said. "I've made so many friends. I know competitive swimming may not be a very popular or common sport, but I hope more kids in the valley and everywhere give it a try."

Three months since bringing home the program's first female state title, Beckwith's win still make Floyd happy.

From her positive encouragement of teammates and opponents to her overall attitude on life, Floyd said Beckwith has been a breath of fresh air to coach this season.

"Molly is a phenomenal athlete and a fierce competitor," Floyd said. "But I am mostly impressed by how she represents herself and her team. She is positive, humble, and supportive of her teammates. Molly demonstrates great sportsmanship and has to be encouraged to celebrate and be in the limelight. She is so quick to turn the attention or a compliment to a teammate or competitor. She is so encouraging especially with new swimmers competing for the first time.

"And that smile, never seems to leave her face."

Much like it hasn't left Floyd's since that historic state win.