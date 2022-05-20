First Team
200 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Freshman, Turner Ashby: As the first-ever female state champion in program history, the freshman won the VHSL Class 3 state title with a blistering time of 1:52.65 to cap an impressive debut season.
200 Individual Medley — Alexia Wright, Junior, Turner Ashby: The standout junior finished fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet with a time of 2:10.43.
50 Freestyle — Ali Pfaff, Junior, Rockbridge County: As one of the area's best, the junior won the VHSL Class 3 state championship with a time of 22.83 seconds.
Diving — Margo Fox, Senior, East Rockingham: The versatile multi-sport athlete finished second at the VHSL Class 2 meet with a final score of 317.60.
100 Butterfly — Alexia Wright, Junior, Turner Ashby: As a leader for Turner Ashby, the junior finished fourth at the Class 3 state meet with a time of 57.71.
100 Freestyle — Ali Pfaff, Junior, Rockbridge County: The junior won her second state title of the eyar with a time of 50.24 at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
500 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Freshman, Turner Ashby: The standout freshman impressed, finishing as runner-up in Class 3 with a time of 5:07.56.
100 Backstroke — Claire Keefe, Sophomore, Strasburg: The versatile sophomore finished with a time of 1:07.67 to rank seventh at the Class 2 level.
100 Breaststroke — Tessa Gorby, Freshman, Harrisonburg: As another up-and-coming standout, the freshman placed seventh (1:03.26) in Class 5.
Second Team
200 Freestyle — Kayla Sprincis, Senior, Clarke County: As Clarke County's top swimmer, the senior was runner-up (2:01.61) at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.
200 Individual Medley — Julia Dunham, Freshman, Spotswood: With a time of 2:18.50, the freshman ranked 10th overall at the Class 3 level this season.
50 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Junior, Spotswood: The junior finished with a time of 24.17 seconds to place sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in February.
Diving — Celeste Bonduelle, Senior, East Rockingham: As another talented senior, the East Rockingham standout placed third (266.85) at the Class 2 meet
100 Butterfly — Julia Dunham, Freshman, Spotswood: The standout freshman finished seventh at the VHSL Class 3 state meet with a time of 1:00.17.
100 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Junior, Spotswood: As one of Spotswood's most experienced swimmers, the junior (52.51) was the VHSL Class 3 runner-up.
500 Freestyle — Emily Breeden, Sophomore, Waynesboro: The impressive sophomore posted a time of 5:19.04 to rank seventh at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
100 Backstroke — Grea Guse, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: With a time of 1:08.60, the sophomore ranked 17th overall at the Class 3 level this season.
100 Breaststroke — Rachael Bing, Freshman, East Rockingham: As the VHSL Class 2 runner-up, the freshman posted an impressive time of 1:09.12.
Third Team
200 Freestyle — Zoe Deeble, Junior, Spotswood: As another impressive Spotswood swimmer, the junior ranked 11th (2:01.41) at the Class 3 level.
200 Individual Medley — Abbigail Kawatsky, Senior, Strasburg: The standout senior finished third at the VHSL Class 3 meet with a time of 2:20.14.
50 Freestyle — Claire Keefe, Sophomore, Strasburg: The multi-sport sophomore ranked fifth at the VHSL Class 2 meet with a time of 26.46 seconds.
100 Butterfly — Abbigail Kawatsky, Senior, Strasburg: With a time of 1:01.01 and a fourth-place effort at the Class 2 state meet, the senior finished strong.
100 Freestyle — Lucinda Hanstedt, Senior, Rockbridge County: The senior put a strong cap on her career with a seventh-place effort (54.38) at states.
500 Freestyle — Kayla Sprincis, Senior, Clarke County: The standout senior capped her career with a VHSL Class 2 state title with a time of 5:20.38.
100 Backstroke — Mia Flory, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The sophomore was solid, ranking 19th at the VHSL Class 3 meet with a time of 1:08.72.
100 Breaststroke — Emily Breeden, Sophomore, Waynesboro: As Waynesboro's top swimmer, the sophomore ranked sixth (1:10.71) in Class 3.
