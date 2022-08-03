First Team

Madison Cooley, Senior, Spotswood: The steady and consistent senior is a Shenandoah University signee and would have been the No. 1 player for a majority of area teams, serving as a dynamic partner in No. 1 doubles with teammate Meg Dunaway and also winning on a regular basis as the No. 2 option.

Meg Dunaway, Senior, Spotswood: As the area's top player, the senior didn't suffer a loss until postseason play and capped one of the most decorated careers in Spotswood program history by leading the team to a runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship along with Region 3C and Valley District title wins in her fourth consecutive season as the No. 1 player.

Erika Hutton, Senior, Central: What a year for the Central standout as she won a Bull Run District and Region 2B singles and doubles championship while finishing as a VHSL Class 2 semifinalist in singles and the runner-up in doubles alongside teammate and sister, Mallory Hutton. Erika Hutton finished with a 21-2 record.

Mallory Hutton, Freshman, Central: Playing alongside her sister, Erika, Mallory Hutton went 17-5 in singles matches throughout the course of the year as the No. 2 player for a team that reached the VHSL Class 2 state championship and was also part of a doubles team that earned runner-up status at the state level.

Jamison Meadows, Senior, East Rockingham: Despite an injury to end her senior season, it was another big year for the East Rockingham standout as she finished 15-1 in singles matches as the Bull Run District runner-up and also combined with teammate Ellen Waag to win the district doubles title.

Krisalyn Mooney, Senior, Fort Defiance: The senior standout was electric in her final season at the high school level, finishing the year 17-2 overall in singles matches as the top player for Fort Defiance and also combining with teammate Hency Correa to go 14-1 in doubles and capture a Shenandoah District title.

Second Team

Hency Correa, Senior, Fort Defiance: Jumping up three spots in the No. 2 spot for the Indians this year, the senior was impressive with a 14-2 overall mark in singles matches and a 14-1 record in doubles play alongside teammate Mooney.

Felicity Copenhaver, Senior, Broadway: The standout senior leader for the Gobblers took a major step forward this season with her game as the top player for her squad, finishing 11-4 in singles matches and 12-1 in doubles alongside teammate Chloe Hasler and advancing to the Region 3C tournament in both.

Chloe Hasler, Senior, Broadway: It was a big season for the senior as she went 14-2 in singles matches as the No. 3 player on the ladder and also went 13-3 while playing alongside Copenhaver in the No. 1 doubles spot this year.

Ella Li, Freshman, Spotswood: The standout freshman may just be the area's next big star after a remarkable debut season at the varsity level with her only loss coming in an impressive showing in the VHSL Class 3 state championship.

Julia Trumbo, Senior, Broadway: Capping her high school career in style, the senior finished with a 14-2 record in singles matches throughout the year as the No. 2 option and also posted a respectable 8-6 record in doubles play.

Ellen Waag, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The sophomore posted an impressive 14-3 record as the No. 2 singles player for East Rockingham and paired with Meadows to also win the Bull Run District doubles championship this season.

Third Team

Mya Councill, Senior, Mountain View: The multi-sport standout for the Generals suffered an injury late in the season, but still managed to go 5-5 in singles matches and reach the Region 2B championship while also getting to the regional doubles semifinals alongside teammate Amelia Hess this past year.

Loren Dinkle, Freshman, East Rockingham: Another up-and-coming standout in the area, the freshman posted an impressive 16-1 mark as the No. 5 option and was chosen as the team's Most Valuable Player by her teammates at year's end.

Claran Massie, Senior, Riverheads: As another multi-sport athlete for the Gladiators, the senior stepped into the No. 1 spot and had major success as she posted an 11-3 overall record throughout the year and was a big team leader.

Emma Kate Maxwell, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The senior capped her high school career impressively, posting 10-4 overall mark in singles play while winning the Region 1B singles championship and advancing to the VHSL Class 1 tournament.

Kate Jones, Junior, Turner Ashby: As the top player for Turner Ashby, the junior had a couple of big wins over the area's other top players and posted a respectable 8-8 record in singles matches while serving as a key team leader.

Jeslyn Liu, Senior, Harrisonburg: The standout senior was the best player for the Blue Streaks this past season, finishing with a 5-7 record in singles play and earning a first-round Region 5D Sub-Region win over Albemarle in the playoffs.