Only serving as a co-coach for the team the past two seasons, Chad Edwards admitted that he was hesitant to make any bold statements about the history of the highly-successful Spotswood girls tennis program before speaking.

But when it comes to recent graduate Meg Dunaway, it almost seems disrespectful to not immediately throw the four-year standout into the all-time great discussion.

"I have tremendous respect for the tradition of the girls tennis program," Edwards said. "Linda and Bob Failes created one of the most respected programs in the state. Many, many quality players came before Meg and helped build the program. ... I do think it is fair to say that her career stacks up well against others."

After a strong senior season to cap a decorated high school career, Dunaway is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Tennis Player of the Year.

For her entire tenure with the Trailblazers, Dunaway has played No. 1 singles and doubles. She finished as a two-time Valley District champion in both.

"A lot of hard work and dedication definitely went into my success as a high school athlete," Dunaway said. "Starting in middle school, I began to take lessons and my coach, Coach Rick [Etchells], told me I could be as great as I wanted to be. I soon began practicing with high schoolers three days a week from all around Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which tremendously improved my skills."

Dunaway credited Etchells, a local tennis instructor in the area, for a majority of her success and the work she put in throughout the offseason is something Edwards credited the senior for as well.

Not only did Dunaway spend time after practice working with her Spotswood teammates, but she also put in the time necessary on a year-round basis to develop the quickness and power needed to become a big-time player.

Her court coverage was incredible at times throughout the year and despite her small frame, her serves were strong and powerful and hard on opponents.

Additionally, the instincts the senior showed on the court stood out in a big way as she was able to quickly identify how different opponents were trying to attack her.

"Meg was simply a very complete player," Edwards said.

Her sophomore year was taken away due to COVID-19, but the Trailblazers experienced historic team success as well with Dunaway on the court.

In her three active seasons, the team become one of the final eight Virginia High School League Class 3 teams playing each year. Her freshman year consisted of a magical postseason run to the state tournament that surprised many while her junior season saw the team go unbeaten and eventually fall to Western Albemarle in the Region 3C title match. The team would have advanced to states in most seasons, but the VHSL only took one team from each region under the adjusted COVID-19 guidelines.

"Our deep postseason runs were honestly my favorite part about high school tennis," Dunaway said. "My freshman year, making it to the state tournament was so exciting and I honestly didn't know if we would make it any farther later in my career. However, this past season was the most special season of all."

Led by Dunaway, Spotswood reached the VHSL Class 3 state title match this year.

Although the Trailblazers came up short against an overwhelming Maggie Walker squad, it was a moment that cemented Dunaway's meaning to the program.

"The moment I am most proud of in my entire tennis career is the moment our team beat Abington [in the state semifinals] to advance to the state championship this past season," Dunaway said. "Warming up for the match, we tried to keep confidence but we definitely knew we were the underdogs when the introductions started. I wholeheartedly believe the reason we won that day was because of our team's strong chemistry, the encouragement we had for each other and the belief in our teammates that they could pull through in a tough match."

Edwards said Dunaway was the ultimate teammate and that her leadership was vital to getting Spotswood to the state championship match this season.

Her presence on the court gave teammates confidence and as a senior, she emerged as vocal leader that was not only willing to speak up when necessary and provide motivation but also communicated with teammates about growth.

Lastly, her competitive fire was on display throughout the postseason and her willingness to do everything necessary to win a match was contagious.

"As a coach, when your best player is all in with team success and is not self-absorbed in terms of being larger or more important than others on the team, it is a true blessing," Edwards said. "It absolutely positively makes coaching easier."

Dunaway was pretty much thrown into a leadership role since she was a freshman, serving as the team's No. 1 player at such a young age.

But that never seemed to have an impact on her success as Dunaway went on the post one of the most impressive tenures in program history for the Trailblazers.

"I am tremendously proud of the legacy I leave behind with Spotswood girls tennis," Dunaway said. "I believe I helped to show the younger girls what they are capable of and how valuable their spot on the team truly is. Without them, we never would have gotten as far as we did in the postseason and I am so proud."

Both Dunaway and Edwards have immense respect for the tradition of girls tennis in Penn Laird.

The program has been established as one of the best in the state for decades now and Dunaway's time with the Trailblazers is just part of the latest chapter.

So while neither would go on the record with any bold statements about where exactly Dunaway may stack up against some of the all-time greats, it's safe to say that the well-respected recent graduate leaves with a legacy that ranks among the best.

"I have no doubt Spotswood will continue to dominate for many years," Dunaway said.