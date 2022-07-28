First Team
Ryan Asfa, Junior, Spotswood: The Valley District Golfer of the Year posted an 18-hole average of 77 as the leader for a deep and talented Spotswood squad last season.
Toby Corriston, Junior, Harrisonburg: The always improving Harrisonburg standout shot an average of 77 on the course en route to reaching the Region 5D tournament.
John Elam, Junior, Staunton: With an 18-hole average of 73, the junior standout was the top golfer in the Shenandoah District and one of the best in Region 3C last year.
Adam Hatter, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The multi-sport athlete put together the best year of his career on the course, posting an 18-hole average of 78 last season.
Ryan Hutchinson, Freshman, Turner Ashby: What a debut for the standout freshman from Bridgewater as he shot an average score of 76 on the season.
Ryan Slonaker, Sophomore, Eastern Mennonite: Capturing his second straight VISAA Division III state title, the sophomore shot a blistering 72 average on the year.
Second Team
Chase Clem, Junior, East Rockingham: The junior finished 19th at the VHSL Class 2 state meet and put together a strong overall year with an 18-hole average score of 78.
Andrew McCoy, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: It was a big year for the sophomore as he carded an average score of 79 and has a bright future ahead.
Ben Michael, Senior, Fort Defiance: The leader and captain for the Indians was impressive in his final year, carding an 18-hole average of 78 throughout the season.
Grant Pennybacker, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The Turner Ashby transfer capped his career with a team state title and an 18-hole average score of 78 for the year.
Chase Snyder, Freshman, Wilson Memorial: Another impressive youngster, the freshman standout carded an average score of 78 as the Green Hornets' top golfer.
Sofia Vargas, Junior, Rockbridge County: The junior continued to impress for the Wildcats, averaging 78 on the scorecard and serving as one of the area's top players.
Third Team
Andrew Baugher, Senior, Spotswood: The Bridgewater College baseball signee had an 18-hole average of 81 and played his best golf throughout the postseason.
Jackson Baugher, Freshman, Spotswood: Playing alongside his brother, the standout freshman also carded an 81 and is one of the area's up-and-coming talents.
Eli Hall, Junior, Broadway: The standout junior for the Gobblers was steady throughout the season, carding an impressive 18-hole average of 81 on the season.
Emily Hamp, Senior, Waynesboro: As Waynesboro's top golfer consistently throughout her career, the senior carded a 79 average in her final year on the course.
Schuyler Harmison, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: Another senior, the leader and captain for the Flames was impressive with an 18-hole average of 80 this season.
Ben Hutcheson, Senior, Broadway: The multi-sport standout balanced football and golf at the same time and still managed to card an average score of 80 on the year.
