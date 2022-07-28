It's no secret that pressure is not always a good thing in golf.

In a sport where mental toughness is more important than arguably any other, sometimes the adrenaline that comes with high stakes can sometimes be demoralizing to a golfer's game.

Fortunately for Ryan Slonaker, that has not been the case.

"We say pressure is a privilege of the situation you have earned," said Chris Slonaker, who is the Eastern Mennonite School golf coach and Ryan's father. "Fortunately, since Ryan was young, he has been at his best when he had pressure."

Eastern Mennonite standout sophomore Ryan Slonaker is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Golfer of the Year.

En route to winning his second straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III individual state championship this past season, Slonaker said he certainly felt pressure.

In fact, the confident Slonaker said it became the standard at every meet he went to as so many folks expected so much from the young standout.

Coincidentally, he said that he actually struggled with it through most of the regular season because he was letting it get to him.

But in the VISAA Division III state meet, he had a different feel.

"I didn't feel that pressure," Slonaker said. "I think that's where I separate myself from my competition — mentally locking in."

His quest to a second state title certainly posed a unique challenge.

During his first run to the championship as a freshman, he was chasing his older brother, Meade, who had previously become the first golfer in EMS history to capture a state title in 2019.

This season, Ryan Slonaker opted to be more aggressive on the course with the goal of winning a team championship — something the Flames had never done before — as the focus.

"My win in 2021 was exciting, but to be able to celebrate with my whole team this year made it much more special," he said.

Ultimately, it all worked out as Slonaker shot a blistering two-under-par 69 to win the individual title while the Eastern Mennonite also defeated Veritas in a tiebreaker for the team title.

"Two-time state champion is definitely an awesome title to have," Ryan Slonaker admitted this week. "As nice as it is to look back at those wins in the past, the accomplishment means a lot more for my confidence in the future. To know I can go out and get it done under pressure is a great feeling to have."

With an 18-hole average of 72 for the year, Slonaker was actually the only EMS player to take a step back this season.

But despite that, his score still led the state champion Flames — as well as the rest of the Shenandoah Valley — by a wide margin.

"I've worked hard recently on being a mentally dominant golfer," Ryan Slonaker said. "One of the biggest things that I've been focusing on is staying present. Whether it's thinking days ahead in a tournament or thinking about where my next shot might go, I try to stay away from thoughts about the future. My goal every round is to execute my mental routine properly before each shot. If I do that, I can't be upset with the results."

Eastern Mennonite senior Adam Hatter, who had the second-highest scoring average on the team, said that Slonaker's mental ability on the course is exactly what separates him.

"He knows about his own swing inside and out, so if something is going wrong he is able to fix it on the fly because he's so knowledgeable on how to be good," Hatter said.

Slonaker has been around the game of golf since he was a young child, playing competitively throughout his life and building a reputation as one of the area's best young talents.

So, when it comes to pressure, Slonaker knows what to expect.

"My competitive fire undoubtedly comes from my older brothers," Slonaker said. "I used to play backyard football, wiffle ball and basketball with them and their friends. We would have intense games and it was tough to compete with them. It taught me to never back down from intimidating competitors."

With two years remaining, the focus is undoubtedly on winning more state titles and finding a college home to play for.

But Chris Slonaker said that Ryan has continued to stay "in the present" this summer, not looking too far ahead and instead just embracing the opportunities as they come his way.

"Ryan has some exciting options ahead," Chris said.

Staying in the present and not caught up in the hype surrounding his play on the course is how Slonaker got here.

There's a certain swagger the Eastern Mennonite standout plays with on the course and it's paid off with historic success.

For Slonaker, pressure is a privilege.

And it's one he's enjoyed.

"It seems like Ryan always has convinced himself that he is the most clutch golfer on the course at all times and that confidence there makes him invite the nerves because he knows that he won't fold under pressure," Hatter said. "We all see it, too. He just always seemed locked in."