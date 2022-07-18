First Team

Lilian Berry, Senior Pitcher, Fort Defiance: The Penn State signee put on a show in her final season at Fort Defiance, posting a 17-1 overall record with 163 strikeouts in 118 innings pitched, giving up 23 earned runs on 61 hits and 33 walks with an area-best 1.36 ERA. She also hit .534 with eight homers, 29 RBIs and 41 runs scored at the plate.

Bailee Gaskins, Sophomore Pitcher, Page County: Saving her best for last and coming up big in the most important games of the season, the sophomore was clutch throughout the postseason and finished 15-6 with 160 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA.

Destiny Good, Junior Pitcher, Riverheads: The junior guided Riverheads to the Virginia High School League Class 1 state title game, posting a 3.09 ERA while striking out 142 in 120 innings pitched. She also hit .407 with a homer and 14 RBIs.

Brooke Atkins, Senior Catcher, Fort Defiance: Serving as an extension of the coaching staff on the field, the senior’s numbers were impressive with a .415 batting average and 26 RBIs but her role as a leader for Fort may have been more important.

Samantha Charles, Senior First Baseman, Riverheads: The senior leader for the Gladiators had a big-time season at the plate, posting a team-best .514 batting average while crushing 10 home runs, adding 16 stolen bases and finishing with 39 RBIs.

Marissa Monger, Senior Second Baseman, Page County: As one of the top defensive players in the area, the senior leader played a part in turning 13 doubles plays this season and provided plenty at the plate, too, with a .300 batting average that included 10 RBIs, 27 total runs scored and an on-base percentage of .410.

Makenzie Cyzick, Senior Third Baseman, Turner Ashby: As an all-state selection and Valley District Player of the Year, the senior was electric in the field and led the way at the plate with a .477 batting average, four homers, 17 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

Madison Edwards, Junior Shortstop, Clarke County: The James Madison commit and Bull Run District Player of the year was electric this season, hitting .580 at the plate while scoring 41 runs and finishing with an impressive .649 on-base percentage.

Lindsay Atkins, Senior Outfielder, Fort Defiance: As a reliable defensive outfielder with impressive plays throughout the year, the senior also put up impressive numbers at the plate with a .333 batting average, three home runs and 24 RBIs for the Indians.

Sydney Lyons, Senior Outfielder, Turner Ashby: One of the more athletic outfielders in the Shenandoah Valley, the senior was big for Turner Ashby in her final season with a .355 batting average, eight homers, 25 RBIs and 28 runs scored this past season.

Reaghan Warner, Freshman Outfielder, Turner Ashby: As arguably the top freshman in the area, the outfielder looked wise beyond her years in her debut season with a .275 batting average, six doubles, two triples, three homers, 24 RBIs and 28 total runs scored.

Elizabeth Blatz, Senior Designated Player/Flex, Spotswood: Not only did the senior serve a valuable role in the dugout as a leader for the young Trailblazers, but she also brought power to the plate with a .415 batting average and 14 RBIs this past season.

Bria Berriochoa, Junior At-Large, East Rockingham: Serving as one of many power hitters for East Rockingham, the junior set single-season school records with 38 hits, 33 RBIs, 11 home runs and 48 run scored while hitting a team-best .487 at the plate.

Kiersten Ransome, Senior At-Large, Fort Defiance: As one of the area’s best overall athletes this past year, the senior third baseman hit .429 with five home runs, 27 runs scored and 28 RBIs and made plenty of run-saving stops throughout the season.

Second Team

Trynda Mantz, Junior Pitcher, Central: The junior was Central’s best player throughout the season and put the team on her back in big moments, striking out 205 across 120 innings and posting a 2.10 ERA as a first-team All-Region 2B selection.

Abigail Peace, Senior Pitcher, Clarke County: The multi-sport standout for Clarke County was a workhorse, finishing with 132 strikeouts and a 2.17 ERA while also earning 12 wins in the circle. Peace also had seven homers and 36 RBIs at the plate.

McKenzie Tillman, Junior Pitcher, Stuarts Draft: The standout do-it-all junior pitched 93.2 innings, giving up just 38 earned runs on 92 hits and 24 walks while racking up 117 strikeouts in the process to help guide the Cougars throughout the course of the season. She also served as a big-time hitter for Draft, batting .597 with five homers and 29 RBIs.

Kirsten Hensley, Senior Catcher, Page County: As the heart and soul of a Page County team that reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game, the senior hit .380 with six home runs and 30 RBIs as a strong hitter with power.

Jocelyne Rinker, Junior First Baseman, Page County: As one of the up-and-coming standouts on the area scene, the junior broke onto the scene this year in a huge way with a team-best .466 average at the plate, six home runs and 40 RBIs to lead the way.

McKenna Mace, Senior Second Baseman, Fort Defiance: Another consistent player for Fort Defiance that was part of a talented senior class, the second baseman did a little bit of everything this season with a .316 batting average, three homers and 26 RBIs.

Anna Hornbaker, Sophomore Third Baseman, Clarke County: An impressive sophomore campaign for the Eagles standout hit .304 with two homers and 18 RBIs as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-region 2B selection. Hornbaker was also a solid No. 2 pitching option, going 6-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 71 strikeouts for Clarke.

Kendall Simmers, Sophomore Shortstop, Turner Ashby: One of the most exciting players to watch in the area, the do-it-all shortstop for the Knights cleaned it up defensively and also impressed on offense with a .432 batting average, seven doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 32 RBIs and 38 runs scored across 24 games played.

Brooke Morris, Junior Outfielder, Spotswood: The versatile multi-sport athlete brought speed and athleticism to the field, finishing with a .408 batting average and .581 on-base percentage while racking up 11 RBIs and scoring 25 total runs for Spotswood.

Maggie Robertson, Sophomore Outfielder, Riverheads: The all-state sophomore was impressive throughout the entire season, finishing with a .438 batting average and .578 on-base percentage while hitting four homers and 26 RBIs and scoring 33 runs.

Katilyn Weaver, Senior Outfielder, Stuarts Draft: The impressive senior leader for Stuarts Draft was consistent and reliable at the plate, finishing the season with a batting average of .420 while racking up nine doubles, two triples, a homer and 10 RBIs.

Braxten Jones, Junior Designated Player/Flex, East Rockingham: Providing a spark when the team seemed to need it most, the junior was impressive at the plate this season with a .333 batting average that included a pair of homers and 11 RBIs.

Megan Holland, Senior At-Large, East Rockingham: As a leader and captain for the Eagles this season, the senior had the best season of her high school career with a .350 batting average that included seven home runs, 19 runs scored and 31 RBIs.

Taelor Ware, Sophomore At-Large, Spotswood: Arguably her best outing of the year came in a loss to Fort Defiance in the Region 3C semifinals, but the sophomore impressed all year with a .498 batting average, 24 runs scored and 28 RBIs. She also went 12-4 in the circle, striking out 132 in 104.1 innings and posted a 2.79 ERA.

Third Team

Madison Arbaugh, Junior Pitcher, East Rockingham: With a 15-5 overall record for the year, the East Rockingham junior ace was consistent and reliable throughout the year and posted a 3.72 ERA while also racking up 87 strikeouts in the process. At the plate, Arbaugh also was strong with a .419 average, 29 runs scored and 21 RBIs.

Haley Lambert, Sophomore Pitcher, Turner Ashby: In her second season at the varsity level, the sophomore was Turner Ashby’s most reliable pitcher as she posted a 9-3 record with 40 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched and finished with a 2.33 ERA.

Lily Moyers, Sophomore Pitcher, Turner Ashby: The versatile sophomore continued to build off a strong debut season, finishing with a 6-2 record in her second year and posting a 2.98 ERA. Moyers also hit .400 with 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored at the plate.

Cheyenne Deming, Senior Catcher, Riverheads: Bringing a strong presence behind the plate defensively, the senior catcher was also impressive with the bat as she posted a batting average of .368 with five home runs, 18 runs scored and 25 total RBIs.

Courtney Begoon, Senior First Baseman, Fort Defiance: With a .348 batting average, the senior came up big in timely moments for the Indians and it paid off as she finished with five doubles, eight runs scored and eight RBIs in her final prep season.

Katelyn Nazelrod, Junior Second Baseman, Turner Ashby: The impressive junior showed major improvement this past season, finishing with a .306 batting average while racking up three doubles, 12 RBIs and scoring a total of 14 runs for the Knights.

Reagan Frazier, Senior Third Baseman, Wilson Memorial: The Mary Baldwin commit was Wilson Memorial’s best player throughout the course of the season, finishing with a .510 batting average, four doubles, a homer, 18 runs scored and 13 RBIs.

CiCi Rodriguez, Junior Shortstop, Spotswood: The junior took a major step forward in her game this year and became one of the Valley District’s top infielders with a .358 batting average, 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored for the Trailblazers. She was also a solid No. 2 pitching option, posting a 4-2 record with 44 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA.

Paige Fix, Senior Outfielder, Buffalo Gap: As an all-state outfielder and leader for the Bison, the senior hit .316 at the plate and finished with four doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs and also posted a perfect fielding percentage as a reliable defensive weapon.

Kristen Hockman, Freshman Outfielder, Central: It was an impressive debut season for the dynamic freshman from Woodstock as she hit .359 with seven RBIs, 20 runs scored and eight total stolen bases as a first-team All-Region 2B selection.

Kacie Turner, Senior Outfielder, Clarke County: As another senior leader for Clarke County, the outfielder was impressive with a .348 batting average, 13 stolen bases, 24 runs and 16 RBIs as a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection.

Sadie Patterson, Junior Designated Player/Flex, Buffalo Gap: As a designated player for Buffalo Gap, the junior hit .274 and had an on-base percentage of .318 while racking up 12 doubles, three triples, a homer and 11 RBIs along with nine runs scored.

Baylee Blalock, Junior At-Large, Fort Defiance: The solid middle infielder was strong defensively throughout the course of the season for Fort and ultimately came up with some solid hits as well with four doubles, 11 RBIs and 15 total runs scored this year.

Charley Bentley, Freshman At-Large, Spotswood: What a debut season for the impressive freshman as she made quite the name for herself in her debut season with a .370 batting average, .571 on-base percentage, 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored.