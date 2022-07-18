There's just something about Lilian Berry's presence and it's impact on a team.

“When she first came in, we knew she was special," Fort Defiance softball coach Todd Wood said. "She works so hard year-round. She works outside of our season.”

Berry, a standout pitcher for the Indians the past four seasons and an incoming freshman at Penn State, brought more to the table than statistical records.

In the circle, she was the best pitcher in the Shenandoah Valley. At the plate, she was a powerful hitter that had more walk-off hits than any player in the area. And in the dugout, her support for her teammates could be heard high upon the hill on the right side of the softball diamond behind FDHS.

Now, Berry is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Softball Player of the Year.

“Lilian helped elevate the games for all of us, even those of us who were leaders," Indians infielder Kiersten "Kirby" Ransome said. "She gives us confidence to do anything. We have a great team but in times of need, we know Lilian is up to bat or in the circle and we have the utmost confidence in her. Whatever happens, we have her back. Knowing she’s on our team, it just boosts everyone’s confidence.”

The 5-foot-6 right-hander played for the state-bound girls basketball team in the winter, but her impact on the softball field started as soon she entered the school.

Throughout her entire prep career — as a freshman in 2019 and again last year as a junior standout after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 — she's been regarded as one of the area's best players, but Berry took it to a new level in her final year.

“Just having her in the lineup or [in the circle], you always knew you were in the game," Wood said. "There were three or four games where she won the game in the last at-bat for us. I mean, she just did stuff that you couldn't coach."

Berry's pitching numbers were unreal this season, going 17-1 with her only loss coming to eventual state champion New Kent in the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals. It was the first time in program history Fort made it that far.

“I don’t think many teams have nine players graduate at one time and especially with seven of us as starters," Berry said. "It was cool to grow up with each other and get to win and build that culture and go to states together. That was exciting.”

Berry was the face of a loaded nine-player senior class that set new standards for the Indians on the softball field this season, finishing with a 23-1 overall record that included a Shenandoah District and Region 3C championship along the way.

While there were plenty of talented players in that group, including multiple all-state performers, it was Berry's efforts on and off the field that stood out the most.

“Lilian was always the loudest in the dugout and always the person to get people up and cheering no matter if we're losing or winning," Fort Defiance standout catcher Brooke Atkins said. "She was always vocal and was an amazing leader for our team. She made sure everyone's heads were in the game and positive.”

Atkins played an instrumental role in Berry's success, too, catching her the past four seasons and building a chemistry that was evident when watching the two.

Whether it was communication in the dugout between innings or a simple look between pitches on the field, the two were an electric duo defensively.

“Catching such an amazing pitcher like Lilian really pushed me to be better, as well as trying to understand her and her strengths," Atkins said. "She put so much work into perfecting her pitches and understanding the game. Especially calling her pitches, I always had to know what she was thinking or felt like throwing, so knowing her strengths and weaknesses was my priority. Having such a great bond with her and being friends definitely helped us together on the field.”

But Berry was far from a one-way player as she also came up big at the plate, leading the team with a .534 batting average throughout the course of the year.

The senior was electric, connecting on seven doubles, eight homers and 29 RBIs while also scoring a total of 41 runs. She had several walk-off knocks on the year.

“It wasn’t really any extra pressure," Berry said. "It brought me more confidence in a way, I guess, just knowing the team trusted me and I trusted them back. I look at it as [giving me] more confidence. All my coaches say, ‘Pressure is a privilege’ and to view it in a positive way. That’s kind of what I try to do all the time. You’re expected to come up big in moments, so you just give it the best you can.”

There may not have been any moment bigger this year than in the Region 3C semifinals against Spotswood, where Fort trailed 1-0 with two outs on the board in the bottom of the seventh inning and with Berry facing a 3-2 count.

“Everyone on the team knew she was the one person who would always come up big in a difficult situation," Atkins said. "She never gave up and always fought until the last pitch. She was always a player we knew we could rely on to get us rolling."

Down to her last strike, Berry responded with a crushing three-run shot over the right-field fence to help the Indians avoid the upset and move on to the regional title game. It also clinched Fort's spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

“You always think about those moments and you want to be in that spot and I definitely did," Berry said. "It was just an exciting moment for me.”

The last Indians softball player to go on and play at the Division I level was former James Madison star Megan Good, who is one of the best in program history with the Dukes and is a no-brainer future Hall of Famer at Fort Defiance High School.

Following Good's footsteps and building her own legacy as she becomes a Nittany Lion is something Berry said she's proud of and embraced since she graduated.

“I’m very grateful and just having the community so involved was exciting," Berry said. "Knowing they’re going to support me and be my biggest fans is awesome.”

On the field, Berry made play after play as a consistent go-to player for the Indians.

Off of it, her teammates adored her for her positive attitude, uplifting spirit and ability to find the good no matter how many situations would have been deemed otherwise by most.

“On the field, Lilian is very energetic and very serious," said Ransome, one of Berry's best friends. "People look at her and she is always tuned in. But, off the field, she is just a great person to go to with anything. You can trust her, she’s very trustworthy. She’s got a very outgoing personality that people love her for. She’s a person you look at and feel comfortable going to with anything.”

That chemistry Berry built with her teammates, combined with her high level of play on the field, left a lasting impact on the Fort program as she departs it.

Historical numbers, a Hall-of-Fame type resume and a special postseason run that won't be forgotten any time soon is what Berry has achieved already..

And much like her time with the Indians, her former teammates expect much of the same as she now begins a new journey at the Division I level with Penn State.

“It’s her constant dedication to the sport," Ransome said. "A lot of people don’t see the hard work she puts in. She stays after practice almost every day and works out before. It’s just a constant level of dedication and a mentality that she can always get better for herself and her team. That's what separates her from the rest."