First Team

Pitcher — Landon Bruce, Sophomore, East Rockingham: On the mound, the standout sophomore went 7-2 with 80 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched and a 2.72 ERA, but was also productive at the plate with a .384 batting average that saw him drive in 19 RBIs and pick up nine stolen bases on the season.

Pitcher — Finn Irving, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The multi-sport star for the Green Hornets posted a 5-2 record with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 70 across 46.2 innings. That included two complete games and a perfect game. He also hit .319 with a home run and 20 RBIs at the plate for Wilson this season.

Pitcher — Ben Moyer, Senior, Spotswood: The Samford signee was electric all season, serving as the Valley District's top pitcher and showcasing why he was a legitimate Division I talent for Spotswood.

Catcher — Sy Crider, Sophomore, Broadway: The West Virginia signee took another step forward in his game this season, hitting .342 with a home run and 27 RBIs during a big-time sophomore campaign.

First Baseman — Isaac Wouters, Senior, Broadway: Returning to the sport after time away, the senior enjoyed his final run with a ridiculous .414 batting average that included three homers and 21 RBIs.

Second Baseman — Ryan Williams, Junior, East Rockingham: The shifty infielder caught fire late in the season and is as consistent as it comes in the middle infield, hitting .333 with 14 RBIs this season.

Third Baseman — Trenton Coffey, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The All-Region 2B selection was one of the area's best players last season, providing plenty of power at the plate and also consistency pitching.

Shortstop — Bransen Hensley, Junior, Broadway: Another future Mountaineers on the Broadway roster, the junior was filthy at the plate, hitting an area-best .440 with a home run and 24 RBIs on the year.

Outfielder — Hunter Deavers, Senior, Broadway: One of the most versatile athletes in the Shenandoah Valley, the senior hit .366 with 20 RBIs as a first-team All-Valley District selection for the Gobblers.

Outfielder — Jackson Moyer, Sophomore, Spotswood: As another big-time underclassmen for the young Trailblazers, the sophomore provided a consistent and steady at-bat in the SHS lineup.

Outfielder — Micah Matthews, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The star South Carolina commit doesn't see a lot of pitches, but still managed to hit .354 with a home run and 14 RBIs for the Knights last year.

Designated Hitter — Dusty Cash, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The standout senior was a massive weapon for Wilson Memorial, hitting .407 with a home run and five RBIs throughout the season.

At-Large — Micah Canterbury, Senior Buffalo Gap: The Fairmont State signee did it all for the Bison, delivering in big moments, providing power and consistency in the lineup, and leadership off the field.

At-Large — Caden Swartley, Senior, Turner Ashby: The Concord signee as a big-time bat for the Knights last year, hitting .365 with five home runs and a team-high 25 RBIs for the season.

Second Team

Pitcher — Trever Griffith, Senior, Luray: The senior was dealing his best stuff late in the season, finishing with a 4-4 overall record that included 55 strikeouts and an impressive 1.96 ERA.

Pitcher — Dylan Hensley, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the senior leaders for a talented East Rockingham squad, the senior posted a perfect 7-0 mark with 74 strikeouts in 50.1 innings and a 2.36 ERA.

Pitcher — Mason Lynn, Junior, Broadway: The junior made a splash this season for the Gobblers, going 5-2 while striking out 45 in 46.2 innings pitched and posting a team-best 1.80 ERA on the year.

Catcher — Joey McNamara, Senior, Mountain View: As a big-time senior leader for the Generals, the catcher was a first-team All-Region 2B selection after hitting .420 with three triples and 16 RBIs.

First Baseman — Jack Fox, Junior, Turner Ashby: It was a solid breakout year for the junior infielder as he hit .319 with a home run and 17 RBIs as an All-Valley District selection for Turner Ashby.

Second Baseman — Noel Cano Rocha, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: The flashy underclassmen took strides from his freshman campaign, showcasing why he's the future of the Harrisonburg program.

Third Baseman — Derek Smith, Senior, Rockbridge County: The standout third baseman hit .438 for the seson, racking up a homer with 26 RBIs as a first-team All-Valley District selection.

Shortstop — Jack Liskey, Senior, Fort Defiance: The standout middle infielder was as reliable as it gets, hitting .371 with six doubles and 12 RBIs as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection.

Outfielder — Dylan Alphin, Senior, Buffalo Gap: As another multi-sport star for the Bison, the senior had the best season of his baseball career for a Gap team that was capable of scoring a lot of runs.

Outfielder — Ben Dinkel, Senior, East Rockingham: Another multi-sport standout senior leader for the Eagles, the center fielder hit .340 with 10 RBIs while also racking up 12 stolen bases on the season.

Outfielder — Dillon Lavaway, Senior, Fort Defiance: The versatile center fielder for the Indians was clutch down the stretch and led the team with a .400 batting average that included a team-high 14 RBIs.

Designated Hitter — Brandon Pettit, Junior, Turner Ashby: The powerful bat for the Knights was a productive all-around weapon, hitting .352 with a home run and 23 RBIs for the season.

At-Large — Miguel Fajardo, Junior, Harrisonburg: One of the more underrated players in the area, the junior brought power to the Harrisonburg lineup and showcased major improvement in his game.

At-Large — Cameron Weaver, Junior, Luray: The impressive junior enjoyed a breakout season of sorts, hitting .323 with 11 RBIs while also going 1-1 in a relief role on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Third Team

Pitcher — Tyler Hill, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: What a season for the sophomore from Turner Ashby as he went 5-4 on the year, striking out 36 in 51.2 innings tossed and posting a 2.71 ERA.

Pitcher — Brady Hoover, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore may take the reins as the next big arm for the Trailblazers next year after posting some eye-opening numbers as a sophomore in 2023.

Pitcher — Cohen Paxton, Senior, Rockbridge County: The Rockbridge County pitcher served as the team's top arm and was consistent and reliable for a team that played its best late in the season.

Catcher — Alex Aleshire, Senior, Waynesboro: Despite the struggles of the Waynesboro program as a whole, the senior catcher was a bright spot with his leadership and reliability behind home plate.

First Baseman — Christian Lentz, Junior, Luray: Another multi-sport standout from Luray, the junior hit a team-best .415 throughout the season with eight RBIs as one of the program's top players.

Second Baseman — Conner Michael, Junior, Broadway: The reliable middle infielder for Broadway had one of his best seasons as he hit .357 with two homers and 22 RBIs as an All-Valley District selection.

Third Baseman — Isaac Marshall, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: Another bright young talent from Fort Defiance, the sophomore hit .353 as the corner infielder and drove in seven RBIs for the season.

Shortstop — Blake Robertson, Senior, Buffalo Gap: His final season on the diamond turned into one of his best period as the multi-sport athlete quickly emerged as an All-Shenandoah District player.

Outfielder — Heze Cross, Senior, Spotswood: As one of the senior leaders for a talented Spotswood squad, the outfielder provided consistency and reliability both in the lineup and in the outfield.

Outfielder — Zander Jodrie, Senior, Mountain View: The senior hit .329 with seven RBIs and 20 runs scored while earning first-team All-Bull District and All-Region 3C honors in his final prep season.

Outfielder — Blake Rodgers, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The versatile and athletic multi-sport standout for Wilson Memorial did a bit of it all in the outfield and provided consistency in the WMHS lineup.

Designated Hitter — Holden Fitzgerald, Freshman, Riverheads: The big-time freshman made quite the splash in his first season, hitting .292 with three doubles and 14 RBIs on the season.

At-Large — Henley Dunlap, Sophomore, Riverheads: Another young talent for the Gladiators, the sophomore was one of their most productive with a .369 average that included 14 RBIs.

At-Large — Landon Vile, Senior, Clarke County: The senior was as productive as it comes for the Bulldogs throughout the season, hitting .324 with six RBIs and also tossing 50.1 innings.