First Team
ELKTON — There’s a sense of confidence in Landon Bruce when he steps on the diamond.
Pitcher — Landon Bruce, Sophomore, East Rockingham: On the mound, the standout sophomore went 7-2 with 80 strikeouts in 64.1 innings pitched and a 2.72 ERA, but was also productive at the plate with a .384 batting average that saw him drive in 19 RBIs and pick up nine stolen bases on the season.
FISHERSVILLE — His voice doesn’t change too much as he speaks to his teammates and coaches.
Pitcher — Finn Irving, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The multi-sport star for the Green Hornets posted a 5-2 record with a 3.15 ERA, striking out 70 across 46.2 innings. That included two complete games and a perfect game. He also hit .319 with a home run and 20 RBIs at the plate for Wilson this season.
Pitcher — Ben Moyer, Senior, Spotswood: The Samford signee was electric all season, serving as the Valley District's top pitcher and showcasing why he was a legitimate Division I talent for Spotswood.
Catcher — Sy Crider, Sophomore, Broadway: The West Virginia signee took another step forward in his game this season, hitting .342 with a home run and 27 RBIs during a big-time sophomore campaign.
First Baseman — Isaac Wouters, Senior, Broadway: Returning to the sport after time away, the senior enjoyed his final run with a ridiculous .414 batting average that included three homers and 21 RBIs.
Second Baseman — Ryan Williams, Junior, East Rockingham: The shifty infielder caught fire late in the season and is as consistent as it comes in the middle infield, hitting .333 with 14 RBIs this season.
Third Baseman — Trenton Coffey, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The All-Region 2B selection was one of the area's best players last season, providing plenty of power at the plate and also consistency pitching.
BROADWAY — After committing to play Division I baseball at West Virginia University as a fre…
Shortstop — Bransen Hensley, Junior, Broadway: Another future Mountaineers on the Broadway roster, the junior was filthy at the plate, hitting an area-best .440 with a home run and 24 RBIs on the year.
Outfielder — Hunter Deavers, Senior, Broadway: One of the most versatile athletes in the Shenandoah Valley, the senior hit .366 with 20 RBIs as a first-team All-Valley District selection for the Gobblers.
Outfielder — Jackson Moyer, Sophomore, Spotswood: As another big-time underclassmen for the young Trailblazers, the sophomore provided a consistent and steady at-bat in the SHS lineup.
Outfielder — Micah Matthews, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The star South Carolina commit doesn't see a lot of pitches, but still managed to hit .354 with a home run and 14 RBIs for the Knights last year.
Designated Hitter — Dusty Cash, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The standout senior was a massive weapon for Wilson Memorial, hitting .407 with a home run and five RBIs throughout the season.
At-Large — Micah Canterbury, Senior Buffalo Gap: The Fairmont State signee did it all for the Bison, delivering in big moments, providing power and consistency in the lineup, and leadership off the field.
At-Large — Caden Swartley, Senior, Turner Ashby: The Concord signee as a big-time bat for the Knights last year, hitting .365 with five home runs and a team-high 25 RBIs for the season.
Second Team
Pitcher — Trever Griffith, Senior, Luray: The senior was dealing his best stuff late in the season, finishing with a 4-4 overall record that included 55 strikeouts and an impressive 1.96 ERA.
Pitcher — Dylan Hensley, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the senior leaders for a talented East Rockingham squad, the senior posted a perfect 7-0 mark with 74 strikeouts in 50.1 innings and a 2.36 ERA.
Pitcher — Mason Lynn, Junior, Broadway: The junior made a splash this season for the Gobblers, going 5-2 while striking out 45 in 46.2 innings pitched and posting a team-best 1.80 ERA on the year.
Catcher — Joey McNamara, Senior, Mountain View: As a big-time senior leader for the Generals, the catcher was a first-team All-Region 2B selection after hitting .420 with three triples and 16 RBIs.
First Baseman — Jack Fox, Junior, Turner Ashby: It was a solid breakout year for the junior infielder as he hit .319 with a home run and 17 RBIs as an All-Valley District selection for Turner Ashby.
Second Baseman — Noel Cano Rocha, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: The flashy underclassmen took strides from his freshman campaign, showcasing why he's the future of the Harrisonburg program.
Third Baseman — Derek Smith, Senior, Rockbridge County: The standout third baseman hit .438 for the seson, racking up a homer with 26 RBIs as a first-team All-Valley District selection.
Shortstop — Jack Liskey, Senior, Fort Defiance: The standout middle infielder was as reliable as it gets, hitting .371 with six doubles and 12 RBIs as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection.
Outfielder — Dylan Alphin, Senior, Buffalo Gap: As another multi-sport star for the Bison, the senior had the best season of his baseball career for a Gap team that was capable of scoring a lot of runs.
Outfielder — Ben Dinkel, Senior, East Rockingham: Another multi-sport standout senior leader for the Eagles, the center fielder hit .340 with 10 RBIs while also racking up 12 stolen bases on the season.
Outfielder — Dillon Lavaway, Senior, Fort Defiance: The versatile center fielder for the Indians was clutch down the stretch and led the team with a .400 batting average that included a team-high 14 RBIs.
Designated Hitter — Brandon Pettit, Junior, Turner Ashby: The powerful bat for the Knights was a productive all-around weapon, hitting .352 with a home run and 23 RBIs for the season.
At-Large — Miguel Fajardo, Junior, Harrisonburg: One of the more underrated players in the area, the junior brought power to the Harrisonburg lineup and showcased major improvement in his game.
At-Large — Cameron Weaver, Junior, Luray: The impressive junior enjoyed a breakout season of sorts, hitting .323 with 11 RBIs while also going 1-1 in a relief role on the mound for the Bulldogs.
Third Team
Pitcher — Tyler Hill, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: What a season for the sophomore from Turner Ashby as he went 5-4 on the year, striking out 36 in 51.2 innings tossed and posting a 2.71 ERA.
Pitcher — Brady Hoover, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore may take the reins as the next big arm for the Trailblazers next year after posting some eye-opening numbers as a sophomore in 2023.
Pitcher — Cohen Paxton, Senior, Rockbridge County: The Rockbridge County pitcher served as the team's top arm and was consistent and reliable for a team that played its best late in the season.
Catcher — Alex Aleshire, Senior, Waynesboro: Despite the struggles of the Waynesboro program as a whole, the senior catcher was a bright spot with his leadership and reliability behind home plate.
First Baseman — Christian Lentz, Junior, Luray: Another multi-sport standout from Luray, the junior hit a team-best .415 throughout the season with eight RBIs as one of the program's top players.
Second Baseman — Conner Michael, Junior, Broadway: The reliable middle infielder for Broadway had one of his best seasons as he hit .357 with two homers and 22 RBIs as an All-Valley District selection.
Third Baseman — Isaac Marshall, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: Another bright young talent from Fort Defiance, the sophomore hit .353 as the corner infielder and drove in seven RBIs for the season.
Shortstop — Blake Robertson, Senior, Buffalo Gap: His final season on the diamond turned into one of his best period as the multi-sport athlete quickly emerged as an All-Shenandoah District player.
Outfielder — Heze Cross, Senior, Spotswood: As one of the senior leaders for a talented Spotswood squad, the outfielder provided consistency and reliability both in the lineup and in the outfield.
Outfielder — Zander Jodrie, Senior, Mountain View: The senior hit .329 with seven RBIs and 20 runs scored while earning first-team All-Bull District and All-Region 3C honors in his final prep season.
Outfielder — Blake Rodgers, Senior, Wilson Memorial: The versatile and athletic multi-sport standout for Wilson Memorial did a bit of it all in the outfield and provided consistency in the WMHS lineup.
Designated Hitter — Holden Fitzgerald, Freshman, Riverheads: The big-time freshman made quite the splash in his first season, hitting .292 with three doubles and 14 RBIs on the season.
At-Large — Henley Dunlap, Sophomore, Riverheads: Another young talent for the Gladiators, the sophomore was one of their most productive with a .369 average that included 14 RBIs.
At-Large — Landon Vile, Senior, Clarke County: The senior was as productive as it comes for the Bulldogs throughout the season, hitting .324 with six RBIs and also tossing 50.1 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.