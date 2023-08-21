First Team
Bennett Bowers, Senior, Buffalo Gap: In his final season before heading to Milligan University, the 6-foot point guard with a silky-smooth offensive game averaged 18.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game as a second-team All-Class 1 selection.
Jadon Burgess, Senior, Harrisonburg: The Mary Washington signee was as good as advertised during a standout senior season for the Blue Streaks as the 6-foot-3 wing averaged 15 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 steals per contest last year.
Finn Irving, Senior, Wilson Memorial: As a multi-sport star for the Green Hornets, the 6-foot-4 wing was named the Shenandoah District Player of the Year for a second straight season after averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.
2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eastern Mennonite's Davarion Johnson
Davarion Johnson, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: As a senior, the 6-foot guard emerged as the area’s top offensive weapon after averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game and earning first-team all-state honors to cap his prep career.
Cam Pacheco, Sophomore, Spotswood: The 6-foot-3 combo guard took his game to a new level and left his fingerprints all over every game he played in, averaging 18.1 points, five rebounds, and 5.1 assists as a first-team All-Class 3 selection for the Trailblazers.
Second Team
Manny Chapman, Junior, Staunton: As the captain and leader of the Storm, the 6-foot guard provided a calming presence on the court and earned second-team All-Region 3C honors after averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and three assists per game last year.
Walker Conrad, Junior, Strasburg: Building off a strong sophomore campaign, the 6-foot-6 forward was a first-team All-Region 2B selection for a second straight year after averaging 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
Rayne Dean, Sophomore, Spotswood: One quick look at the 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore gives the impression of a bruising forward, but the low-post weapon is versatile, averaging 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists and a second-team all-state selection.
Drew Hatter, Junior, Eastern Mennonite: The versatile 6-foot-2 wing influenced the game in a major way every time he stepped on the court, averaging 17.9 points, eight rebounds, 2.9 assists, and two steals per game as a first-team all-state selection.
Prodigy Simms, Junior, Staunton: The shifty 5-foot-10 point guard emerged as one of the area’s most prolific scorers during a breakout junior campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, three assists, and 1.7 steals as a first-team All-Region 3C selection.
Third Team
Caleb Barnes, Senior, Broadway: The defensive force and heart and soul for a solid Broadway squad was a first-team All-Valley District selection after averaging 9.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during his final prep season.
Brandon Mays, Senior, Rockbridge County: The standout senior forward was consistent throughout the entire season, serving as the leading scorer and rebounder for Rockbridge County and capping his career by earning first-team All-Valley District honors.
Kain Shifflett, Junior, East Rockingham: The 6-foot sharpshooting guard enjoyed a breakout season in which he received first-team All-Region 2B honors after leading East Rockingham with 19.9 points per game, along with 2.6 boards and 2.9 assists per game.
Tyreek Veney, Senior, Fort Defiance: Capping a remarkable tenure at Fort Defiance, the 6-foot guard went out strong as he eclipsed 1,000 points for his career while averaging 17 points, four rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game as a second-team All-Region 3C selection.
Tristan Yoder, Sophomore, Broadway: The standout runner for the Gobblers proved to be a force on the hardwood, too, earning All-Region 3C second-team honors after leading the team with 12.4 points per game to go along with 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
