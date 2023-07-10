First Team
Adam Groves, Senior, Waynesboro: It’s never been a secret how talented the Waynesboro senior was, but his running elevated enough over his last two years of high school to take him to a special level of success. The Coastal Carolina signee opened the season with a personal-best time of 15:46.10 at the Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park in Salem, followed that up with wins at the Augusta County and Grace Christian Invitationals in the regular season, and was the runner-up in Region 3C before placing fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet back in Salem at year’s end.
Davey Johnson, Sophomore, Luray: The up-and-coming star on the area cross-country scene built off a strong freshman debut with an impressive, consistent season as a sophomore. Johnson’s best time of the fall came with a run of 16:22.10 at the Southeast Regional, but he also impressed in postseason races with wins at the Bull Run District and Region 2B championships before finishing as the runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 state meet in Salem with an impressive time of 16:38.95.
Miles Jolin, Freshman, Waynesboro: In his debut at the varsity level, the freshman seemingly came out of nowhere, with the best time of his prep career at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in November. At Green Hill Park in Salem, he posted a blistering time of 16:11.72 to place sixth overall, which came after finishing 20th in Region 3C and running in just two other meets throughout the year.
Russell Kramer, Senior, Spotswood: As a senior, the Spotswood captain went out with a bang, posting a personal-best time of 15:50.90 at the Southeast Regional in November, which came just two weeks after placing 10th with a time of 16:30.68 at the VHSL Class 3 state meet to cap his career. In addition, the Washington University in Saint Louis signee earned a victory at the City/County Championships in Grottoes and earned a fifth-place effort at the Region 3C championships.
Tristan Yoder, Sophomore, Broadway: The sophomore put on a show in a breakout season on the court during the winter, but first, he took care of business on the course and was putting up his best times of the season by year’s end. In addition to finishing ninth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet with a personal-best time of 16:25.76, the multi-sport Broadway star finished second at the City/County Championships in Grottoes and eventually earned a third-place finish at the Region 3C meet.
Second Team
Callaway Beckett, Junior, Clarke County: Known for his abilities on the soccer field more than his running, it doesn’t take away just how impressive he’s been throughout his cross-country career. After earning all-state honors as a sophomore in 2021, Beckett was the Region 2B runner-up this past season as a junior and placed fourth at the VHSL Class 2 meet with a time of 16:47.25.
Parker Blosser, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: Another one of the area’s young rising stars in cross country, Blosser showed steady improvement throughout a sophomore season in which he emerged as Fort Defiance’s top runner on a consistent basis. With a second-place showing at the Augusta County Invitational on his resume, Blosser finished the year seventh in Region 3C and placed 14th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, and his personal-best time on the season came in at 16:39.10.
Peyton Kenee, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore came into his own during a bit of a breakout season, showing consistency throughout the course of the year and putting up his best times late. Kenee finished sixth at the Region 3C meet in Palmyra and followed that up less than two weeks later by posting a personal-best time of 17:01.47 and finishing 19th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Andrew McMichael, Junior, Harrisonburg: The impressive junior runner from Harrisonburg was solid throughout the course of the season, hitting a personal-best time of 17:06.00 at the Albemarle Invitational in mid-October and establishing himself as one of the area’s best. He finished third at the City/County Championships in September and ended the season with a ninth-place effort at the Region 5D meet before going to the VHSL Class 5 state championships and placing 30th.
Evan Roney, Senior, Rockbridge County: As one of the area’s top runners throughout the course of his career, it was a bit of a quieter fall for the Rockbridge County senior, but he performed impressively when he did hit the course. Roney opened the year with a runner-up finish at a tri-meet at home and posted a season-best time of 16:30.50 at the Knights Crossing Invitational before ending the year by finishing sixth at the Adidas Cross Country Challenge in September.
Third Team
Joseph Childress, Junior, Wilson Memorial: Saving his best for last, Childress’ best time came at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, where he came in at 17:15.77 to place 30th overall. That came after the junior finished eighth at the Region 3C meet and finished fourth at the Augusta County Invitational.
Jackson Ellis, Sophomore, Clarke County: The sophomore is quickly following in the footsteps of other great Clarke County runners before him, earning a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state meet this past fall and finishing fourth in Region 2B. His personal-best time of the year was 17:19.00 at the MileState.com Invitational in mid-October, and he also finished fourth at the Bull Run District meet.
Jakob Gerlach, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: Flying under the radar arguably more than any other local track and field athlete this past year was Gerlach, who quietly put together one of the more impressive seasons. His best time was 17:12.00 at a meet against East Rockingham in mid-October, but he was consistent all year and placed 25th at the VISAA Division III state meet in November.
CJ Hulleman, Junior, Harrisonburg: Following in a long line of talented Harrisonburg runners to come through the area over the year, the junior had his time to shine this fall and took advantage. He posted a time of 17:16.60 to finish 10th in Region 5D — his best outing of the entire season — but was also ninth at the City/County Championships and finished 65th at the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
Max Vess, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The leader and part of a strong 1-2 punch for Wilson Memorial on the course, Vess was third at the Augusta County Invitational in September and posted his best time of 17:10.22 a week later at the Alleghany Invitational. By year’s end, the junior standout was still impressive and finished 2022 by placing 21st overall at the Region 3C championships in Palmyra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.