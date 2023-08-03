First Team
55-Meter Dash — John Hurd, Junior, Stuarts Draft: As the top performer for the Cougars, the junior opened the season with a personal-best time of 6.44 seconds at a meet at Eastern Mennonite University and went on to capture a Region 1B/2B title before placing 10th at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet in March.
300-Meter Dash — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Senior, Broadway: The dual-Shot Putort athlete made it look effortless, placing third at the Walt Cormack Memorial in January before coming out to finish third in Region 3C and placing fifth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet with a season-best time of 35.88 seconds.
500-Meter Dash — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Senior, Broadway: The Eastern Mennonite signee got it done on the court and the track this winter, coming out for the postseason and putting on a show by winning the Region 3C title before posting a personal-best time of 1:05.38 to win the VHSL Class 3 state crown.
55-Meter Hurdles — Qua’ran Patterson, Junior, Waynesboro: The impressive junior from Waynesboro burst onto the scene in a big way this past winter, posting a season-best time of 8.17 seconds to finish as the VHSL Class 3 state runner-up after finishing fifth at the Region 3C championships just a week prior.
1000-Meter Run — Evan Roney, Senior, Rockbridge County: The standout senior star for the Wildcats had quite the cap on his prep career, finishing with a season-best time of 2:35.99 to earn runner-up at the VHSL Class 3 state meet after earning two other meet wins throughout the course of the season.
1600-Meter Run — Adam Groves, Senior, Waynesboro: The Coastal Carolina signee’s best indoor event came in the mile, in which he finished fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet with a season-best time of 4:22.81 after already posting three other impressive times throughout the course of the regular season.
3200-Meter Run — Russell Kramer, Senior, Spotswood: The leader of the pack for a talented Spotswood distance program, the senior had an outstanding indoor track and field season with a trio of big wins throughout the year, a season-best time of 9:34.13 and a third-place finish at the Class 3 state meet.
Shot Put — Christopher Wylie, Senior, East Rockingham: The standout senior had a strong final season at the prep level, putting up strong and consistent numbers throughout the regular season before capturing the Region 1B/2B title and posting a season-best throw of 50-06.00 to finish third at states.
High Jump — Maaliah Cabell, Senior, Staunton: One of the best athletes in the state of Virginia was big-time in the indoor track and field season, posting a season-best leap of 6-foot-6 in mid-January and then proceeding to finish as runner-up in Region 3C and at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.
Long Jump — Maaliah Cabell, Senior, Staunton: The Virginia Tech signee and Staunton senior brought home state gold with an impressive leap at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in late February, which came after he posted a season-best jump of 23-05.75 just a week prior to win the Region 3C championship.
Triple Jump — John Hurd, Junior, Stuarts Draft: The standout junior continued to evolve as the season moved along, capturing his first win of the season at the Region 1B/2B championships in February before posting a personal-best mark of 43-11-00.00 to finish third at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.
Pole Vault — Walker Knicely, Senior, Broadway: The Shenandoah Valley’s top pole vaulter was just that once again this past indoor season, earning an abundance of wins throughout the regular season, including a leap of 13-00.00, before finishing with a gold medal at the Region 3C championships.
Second Team
55-Meter Dash — Amari Carter, Junior, Waynesboro: As another up-and-coming star for the Little Giants who continues to open eyes with his speed and pure athleticism, the junior posted consistent times throughout the year, including a season-best time of 6.46 seconds to finish second in Region 3C and third in Class 3.
300-Meter Dash — Gray Urglavitch, Senior, Spotswood: The breakout star from Spotswood had a strong indoor season that carried over into the outdoor season, as he posted a season-best time of 36.75 seconds to cap his winter and finished 13th at the VHSL Class 3 state championships at Liberty University.
500-Meter Dash — Joseph Kerr, Senior, Broadway: As one of the many standout seniors for the Gobblers this past year, the veteran put together quite the winter season and capped it by finishing third at the Region 3C meet before posting a season-best time of 1:07.96 to finish sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Kalaib Gebrehaimanot, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: As one of the area’s top young talents this past year, the sophomore posted a season-best time of 8.32 early in the season that opened some eyes and stayed consistent throughout, finishing ninth at the Region 5D championship meet at year’s end.
1000-Meter Run — Adam Groves, Senior, Waynesboro: Despite it not being his primary event throughout most of the indoor track and field season, the Little Giants star still impressed with a season-best time of 2:36.10 at The Virginia Showcase and captured the Region 3C championship in mid-February.
1600-Meter Run — Russell Kramer, Senior, Spotswood: The Washington and Lee signee was big-time in the mile this season, earning a number of wins in the regular season, posting a season-best time of 4:28.16 at the Walt Cormack Memorial, winning Region 3C, and finishing seventh at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
3200-Meter Run — Adam Groves, Senior, Waynesboro: It was another strong event for the Waynesboro senior, who had a runner-up finish and a win in the regular season, a season-best time of 9:34.28 at the Walt Cormack Memorial, and placed sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state championships in February.
Shot Put — Herschel Hoffeditz, Junior, Broadway: The multi-Shot Putort standout for the Gobblers saved his best stuff for last, finishing ninth at the Region 3C championships in mid-February before bouncing back two weeks later with a season-best throw of 44-04.50 to finish seventh at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
High Jump — Austin Roberts, Sophomore, Riverheads: The sophomore opened eyes throughout the year with consistency throughout the entire regular season and capped his season by earning gold at the Region 1B/2B meet with a jump of 5-11.00 before finishing sixth at the Class 1/2 state meet.
Long Jump — John Hurd, Junior, Stuarts Draft: Add the long jump to the lengthy list of impressive events for the standout Stuarts Draft junior as he managed to post a season-best leap of 22-00.00 at the VHSL Region 1B/2B championship, which he won, and then placed fifth at the Class 1/2 state meet a week later.
Triple Jump — Max Vess, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The standout athlete was big-time in the triple jump while balancing time on the basketball team as well, finishing third at the Wally Gilbert Invitational, finishing third in Region 3C, and fifth in Class 3 with a season-best leap of 42-08.75.
Pole Vault — Cal Robertson, Senior, East Rockingham: The East Rockingham senior star put together his best stuff late in the season, and it paid off, improving in every meet before finishing the season with his best leap at 12-00.00 to capture the VHSL Class 1/2 state title in early March at Liberty University.
Third Team
55-Meter Dash — Izaiah Reed, Sophomore, Staunton: The speedy sophomore could be a name to watch in years to come for Staunton after finishing fourth at the Region 3C championships this past winter and proceeding to post a season-best time of 6.65 seconds to finish 11th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
300-Meter Dash — Maaliah Cabell, Senior, Staunton: Even in the non-jumping events, the dual-sport athlete from Staunton was as impressive as they come, as he posted a season-best time of 36.97 during the regular season and went on to finish 16th at the Region 3C championships at season’s end.
500-Meter Dash — Ryley Tinnell, Senior, Broadway: The talented senior for the Gobblers was one of the team’s better athletes throughout the entire indoor season, posting a season-best time of 1:08.76 before going on to finish 15th at the Region 3C championships and earning 11th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Derrick Moore, Freshman, Stuarts Draft: The basketball standout took time also to do his thing on the track this winter, breaking out with a win at the Region 1B/2B championships in mid-February before posting a season-best time of 8.51 seconds to place fourth at the state meet.
1000-Meter Run — Kenneth Salmeron, Junior, Spotswood: The junior put together one of the best seasons of his high school career for Spotswood, staying steady throughout the course of the season before finishing second in Region 3C and using a season-best time of 2:36.53 to finish fifth at the Class 3 state meet.
1600-Meter Run — Davey Johnson, Sophomore, Luray: The standout distance runner with quite the future ahead of him continued to shine for Luray, posting a season-best time in the mile of 4:38.09 before going on to finish as the runner-up at the Region 1B/2B meet to finish off his winter season.
3200-Meter Run — Peyton Kenee, Sophomore, Spotswood: As another talented youngster from the Spotswood distance club, the sophomore built off a solid cross country campaign by posting a season-best time of 10:01.56 before proceeding to finish ninth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet at Liberty.
Shot Put — Dillon Schaefer, Senior, Riverheads: The senior had a solid all-around season to close out his career with the Gladiators, posting consistent performances, including a season-best throw of 41-05.75, before capping the indoor season with a seventh-place effort at the Region 1B/2B championships.
High Jump — Thomas Chisley, Sophomore, Staunton: As another impressive and explosive athlete for Staunton, the sophomore’s best jump of the season came at 5-10.00 in the first meet of the year but he went on to finish seventh at the Region 3C championships and was 14th at the Class 3 level.
Long Jump — Luke Alger, Junior, Fort Defiance: The standout junior had the best season of his prep career as an all-around tool for Fort Defiance in a breakout year, posting a season-best leap of 20-02.75 to finish off the season and finishing 10th overall at the Region 3C championship meet in mid-February.
Triple Jump — Maaliah Cabell, Senior, Staunton: Adding to his lengthy list of accomplishments in the field events, the standout athlete for the Storm managed to post a season-best leap of 42-08.00 to finish fourth in Region 3C and went on to finish fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet a week later to cap his season.
Pole Vault — Nolan Tyree, Junior, Riverheads: The standout junior athlete for Riverheads stayed busy throughout the entire season, but his best efforts came in the pole vault where he won a Region 1B/2B title and finished as runner-up in Class 1/2 with a season-best leap of 11-06.00 to cap his season.
