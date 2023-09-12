First Team
Corey Beshoar, Harrisonburg: The Bridgewater signee put together another solid impressive individual season to cap a decorated career.
Jackson Knight, Spotswood: The junior managed to capture a Valley District singles championship and reached the Region 3C semifinals.
Conner Miller, Wilson Memorial: The standout junior was electric all season, going 15-1 and finishing as the Region 3C singles champion.
Julien Steins, Harrisonburg: The junior continued to evolve into one of the area's best players as the No. 2 option on the HHS ladder.
Cayden Swats, Riverheads: The multi-sport standout won a second consecutive Region 2B singles title to cap a big-time career at RHS.
Jake Wangler, Wilson Memorial: The standout senior finished 14-2 and paired with Miller for a Region 3C doubles runner-up finish
Second Team
Cameron Cooley, Spotswood: Another talented junior, Cooley paired with Knight to capture a Valley District doubles championship this year.
Matthew Feldman, Rockbridge County: The senior leader for the Wildcats was the Valley District singles runner-up in his final season.
Ethan Hoover, Central: As the top player for the Falcons, he led the team to a Bull Run District title and advanced to regional doubles.
Aiden Maddox, Stuarts Draft: The talented sophomore continued to impress, finishing as the Region 2B runner-up in singles behind Swats.
Jack Reed, Wilson Memorial: The senior was another steady option, going 15-1 as one of Wilson Memorial's most consistent players.
Tucker Terry, Staunton: As another consistent senior for the Storm, he finished as the Shenandoah District singles runner-up this past year.
Third Team
Tanner Fulk, Broadway: The standout junior was Broadway's top player and finished as a Valley District doubles runner-up this season.
Ethan George, Central: The senior played at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles and joined Hoover at the Region 2B doubles semifinals.
Marshall Good, Broadway: As the No. 2 player for Broadway, Good formed with Fulk to finish as Valley District doubles runner-up.
Adam Higgins, Riverheads: The senior standout played at No. 2 singles and paired with Swats to win the Region 2B doubles title.
Linus Pritchard, Clarke County: The senior played No. 1 singles and doubles and helped Clarke County reach the state tournament.
Laurel Shelton, Staunton: The sophomore was Staunton's No. 2 player and paired with Terry to reach the Region 3C doubles tourney.
