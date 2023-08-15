First Team
Alainah McKavish, Freshman, Clarke County: The 5-foot-10 small forward had quite the debut season, guiding Clarke County to a VHSL Class 2 state title while averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor.
Zoli Khalil, Senior, Spotswood: The 6-foot-1 Virginia Commonwealth signee left no doubt with her reputation as the area’s best, averaging 23.1 points, 12 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a first-team all-state selection for a second consecutive year.
Macy Smith, Junior, Strasburg: The silky-smooth first-team all-state selection built off a strong sophomore season and exploded as a junior, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 4.4 steals while earning her first Division I offer from St. Bonaventure.
Raevin Washington, Junior, Turner Ashby: The 6-foot-4 forward and Mount Saint Mary’s signee was a force defensively, averaging 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.8 blocks shots and 1.2 steals per game as a first-team All-Region 3C selection.
Wren Wheeler, Sophomore, Broadway: It was a big-time sophomore campaign for Broadway’s best player as the 5-foot-7 guard showcased her offensive abilities and was solid defensively, averaging 16 points, 6.8 boards, 2.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game.
Second Team
Madison Doss, Sophomore, Spotswood: As the floor general for the Trailblazers, the impressive 5-foot-6 point guard saw her game flourish as a sophomore, averaging 5.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as an all-region selection.
Trinity Hedrick, Junior, Fort Defiance: The junior guard took over as the premier scorer for the Indians last season as a junior, filling up the stat sheet with 15.8 points, five rebounds, 2.7 assists and 4.1 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.
Jaidyn McClung, Senior, Luray: The Bridgewater College volleyball signee was just as productive on the hardwood, averaging 12.6 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field as a first-team All-Region 2B selection once again.
CC Robinson, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: As a sophomore, the Green Hornets standout forward was named the Shenandoah District Player of the Year after averaging 11.9 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 47 percent.
Alana Taylor, Freshman, Spotswood: The impressive guard with a smooth offensive game got better as the season went along, averaging 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as another All-Region 3C selection for the Trailblazers.
Third Team
Avery Bradley, Junior, Buffalo Gap: The sharpshooting junior standout for Buffalo Gap emerged as one of the team’s most consistent scorers throughout the course of the season, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B honors as a result.
Adryn Martin, Junior, Page County: The gritty, blue-collared multi-sport athlete for the Panthers brought toughness to the floor throughout the course of the season, earning first-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B honors as a result.
Makenna Painter, Junior, Central: In what was a bit of a breakout season for the junior, the 6-foot forward was Central’s best player, averaging 17.1 points and 14.9 rebounds to go along with 1.2 assists and 2.6 steals as a first-team All-Region 2B selection.
Keira Rohrbach, Senior, Clarke County: As the heart and soul for an Eagles team that captured a VHSL Class 2 state crown, the 6-foot forward, who is a Mary Washington signee, averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a defensive force.
Lauren Townsend, Junior, East Rockingham: The first-team All-Region 2B selection emerged as East Rockingham’s best player during a season in which she averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game while earning her first college offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.