First Team
55-Meter Dash — Jasmine Redifer, Junior, Waynesboro: The star do-it-all athlete for Waynesboro posted a season-best time of 7.78 seconds at the Region 3C championships in mid-February, which was good enough to earn her a sixth-place finish overall.
300-Meter Dash — Aurora Schwaner, Senior, Staunton: Capping her career in style, the senior was electric in a variety of events but came up clutch with a personal-best time of 42.66 seconds to earn a fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.
500-Meter Dash — Taylor Driver, Junior, Broadway: The former standout cross country runner showcased her versatility in a breakout junior season with a season-best time of 1:21.95 and finishing fourth in Region 3C before placing ninth at the Class 3 state meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Jasmine Redifer, Junior, Waynesboro: Saving her best for last, the junior posted a season-best time of 9.33 seconds to finish 10th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, which came after earning a fifth-place finish at the Region 3C competition.
1000-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Junior, Spotswood: It was only one appearance before injury struck, but the standout junior impressed with a time of 3:09.16 at the Fork Union Military Invitational that showcased she’s more than just a cross country standout.
1600-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Junior, Spotswood: The lengthy and consistent leader of the pack for Spotswood was impressive in her short stint during the indoor track and field season, posting a season-best time of 5:14.69 at the Fork Union Invitational.
3200-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Junior, Spotswood: During the early-season regular-season Holiday Track Classic at Roanoke College, the standout runner for the Trailblazers did what she did best and ran away with a win and a time of 11:23.93.
Shot Put — Abby Mikolay, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The senior was big-time in her final season representing Stuarts Draft, racking up four wins throughout the season including a gold medal at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet with a season-best throw of 36-06.00.
High Jump — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: The star athlete for the Gladiators did a little bit of everything and that included in the high jump, where she had a season-best leap of 5-03.00, won the Region 1B/2B title, and placed fifth at the state meet.
Long Jump — Aurora Schwaner, Senior, Staunton: Her best leap of the season came early in the season with a 16-11.50 jump at the Wally Gilbert Invitational, but she went on to still place sixth at the Region 3C meet and earn third place at the Class 3 state meet.
Triple Jump — Aurora Schwaner, Senior, Staunton: The senior standout for the Storm was big-time in the event throughout the indoor season, posting a personal-best mark of 35-11.00 to place second in Region 3C before finishing 10th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
Pole Vault — Anna Callo, Sophomore, Stuarts Draft: What a sophomore season for the Cougars up-and-coming star as she steadily improved throughout the winter before posting a season-best leap of 11-00.00 to bring home a win at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.
Second Team
55-Meter Dash — Aurora Schwaner, Senior, Staunton: The multi-sport athlete was impressive in the sprints, too, posting a season-best time of 7.79 while impressing in a number of regular-season meets before eventually finishing seventh in Region 3C.
300-Meter Dash — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: The standout senior was consistent throughout the entire season, earning a win at the Region 1B/2B championships in mid-February before going on to place 13th overall at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.
500-Meter Dash — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: In the longest race of the season for the sprinter, she was as impressive as it gets with a season-best time of 1:23.55 that won her the Region 1B/2B title and placed her fourth at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Shanna Robertson, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The hurdles are her thing and she showcased that throughout the indoor season, posting a season-best time of 10.43 seconds and finishing as runner-up in Region 1B/2B as a sophomore.
1000-Meter Run — Deena Ludtke, Junior, Rockbridge County: The standout leader for Rockbridge County consistently improved throughout the season and posted a season-best time of 3:17.38 to win the Valley District before finishing fifth at the Region 3C meet.
1600-Meter Run — Deena Ludtke, Junior, Rockbridge County: As a storied and successful distance runner, the junior won the Valley District and finished third in Region 3C before posting a season-best time of 5:32.34 to finish 12th at the Class 3 state meet.
3200-Meter Run — Deena Ludtke, Junior, Rockbridge County: Similar to the success she has had on the cross country course, the junior came up clutch when it mattered most as she posted a season-best time of 11:53.13 to finish fifth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Shot Put — Emily Washington, Senior, East Rockingham: The standout senior thrower for East Rockingham was consistent as usual throughout the winter season before throwing a personal-best mark of 34-11.00 that placed her fourth at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet.
High Jump — Taylor Driver, Junior, Broadway: In another impressive showing from the Gobblers star, the junior posted a season-best leap of 5-02.00 to finish as runner-up in Region 3C and went on to do the same at the Class 3 state meet, bringing home silver.
Long Jump — Jasmine Redifer, Junior, Waynesboro: The versatile athlete was big-time in the jumps, posting a season-best leap of 16-10.00 to finish as runner-up at the Region 3C meet before finishing eighth at the VHSL Class 3 state championships two weeks later.
Triple Jump — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: In her senior year, she put on a show as she improved with every performance throughout the winter before eventually earning a season-best mark of 32-11.75 that earned her runner-up in Region 1B/2B.
Pole Vault — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: One of the best the area has seen over the years, the senior registered a season-best mark of 9-00.00 to earn runner-up honors at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet after plenty of regular-season success.
Third Team
55-Meter Dash — Mia Neeley, Senior, Staunton: The versatile standout senior for the Storm capped her career in style, steadily getting better throughout the year before posting a personal-best time of 7.96 seconds to finish 11th at the Region 3C championships.
300-Meter Dash — Amelia Hughes, Freshman, Turner Ashby: It was quite the debut for the multi-sport standout for Turner Ashby as she posted a season-best time of 44.72 seconds to win the Valley District and finished 12th at the Region 3C meet a week later.
500-Meter Dash — Martha Wyse, Freshman, Eastern Mennonite: As another big-time freshman multi-sport athlete for the Flames, she improved steadily throughout the season before posting a time of 1:25.41, which placed her 12th at the VISAA Division III meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Anna Callo, Sophomore, Stuarts Draft: The impressive sophomore from Stuarts Draft improved with each race, improving throughout three regular-season meets before posting a season-best time of 10.48 seconds as states.
1000-Meter Run — Kate Ruebke, Junior, Spotswood: The much-improved junior was as consistent as it comes for Spotswood, posting a season-best time of 3:18.69 to win the Valley District before going on to finish fourth at the Region 3C championships a week later.
1600-Meter Run — Katelyn Martin, Junior, East Rockingham: The first-year transfer broke a number of program records and was big-time in the 1600, finishing as runner-up in Region 1B/2B before posting a season-best time of 5:33.14 and finishing sixth at states.
3200-Meter Run — Ashland Dickel, Sophomore, Spotswood: Running alongside her twin sister Marika, the standout sophomore posted a season-best time of 12:18.45 midway through the year and on to finish fourth at the Region 3C championships later in the year.
Shot Put — Katie Miller, Senior, Turner Ashby: As a senior, the Turner Ashby leader came up big when it mattered most as she finished second at the Region 3C meet and fifth at the VHSL Class 3 competition while posting a season-best mark of 34-07.00.
High Jump — Anna Dabaghyan, Senior, Spotswood: The talented senior closed out her career in Penn Laird in impressive fashion, posting a season-best leap of 4-10.00 to finish fourth in Region 3C after earning second in the Valley District just a week prior.
Long Jump — Summer Wallace, Senior, Riverheads: One of the senior’s most consistent events, she saved her best for last as she won the Region 1B/2B title before placing fourth at the VHSL Class 1/2 state meet with a season-best leap of 16-09.00.
Triple Jump — Amelia Hughes, Freshman, Turner Ashby: The star freshman for the Knights opened the year with a season-best leap of 32-01.50 and then proceeded to win the Valley District and finished 13th at the Region 3C championship by season’s end.
Pole Vault — Jasmine Redifer, Junior, Waynesboro: Adding to her lengthy resume of events competed in, the junior still managed to make an impact as she leaped a personal-best mark of 7-06.00 at an early-season meet before focusing on other events.
