First Team
Mallory Hutton, Central: The sophomore finished as the Region 2B singles runner-up and also won a regional doubles championship.
Kate Jones, Turner Ashby: The standout senior for the Knights was a Valley District singles runner-up and advanced to the 3C semifinals.
Ella Li, Spotswood: The sophomore paired with Wade to capture a Valley District and Region 3C doubles title and played at No. 2 singles.
Ellen Waag, East Rockingham: The junior played No. 1 singles and doubles for the Eagles, winning the Region 2B singles championship.
Raygan Wade, Spotswood: The standout junior was electric, winning a Valley District and Region 3C singles championship in a breakout year.
Jolexie Whetzel, Turner Ashby: The Bridgewater signee formed a strong duo with Jones, finishing as Valley District doubles runner-up.
Second Team
GG Babral, Wilson Memorial: Playing at No. 1 singles and doubles for Wilson Memorial, the sophomore reached the Region 3C tournament.
Peyton DiNardo, Central: The multi-sport standout shined in her first season, pairing with Hutton to win the Region 2B doubles title.
Olivia Hodges, Strasburg: As the No 1 player for Strasburg, she helped guide the Rams to a record 11-win season and regionals.
Heather Morris, Waynesboro: As the top player in the Shenandoah District, Morris went 13-3 and reached the Region 3C tournament.
Ava Pittington, Mountain View: The junior played at No. 1 singles and doubles and advanced to the Region 2B singles semifinals.
Natalie Reed, Waynesboro: The senior played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, reaching the Region 3C tournament alongside Morris.
Third Team
Logan Braun, Fort Defiance: The senior was the No. 1 singles and doubles player, finishing 7-9 and serving as a key team leader.
Loren Dinkel, East Rockingham: The sophomore played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, finishing as the Region 2B doubles runner-up.
Kira Doyne, Waynesboro: As the No. 4 player for the Little Giants, the junior went a remarkable 14-0 during a breakout season.
Rachel Liu, Stuarts Draft: The sophomore was a No. 1 singles and doubles player for the Cougars and reached the regional tournament.
Addyson Mooney, Fort Defiance: Perhaps the future for the Indians, the sophomore went 12-4 while playing against quality competition.
Faith Seal, Page County: The Panthers standout played at No. 1 singles and doubles and reached the Region 2B tournament in both.
