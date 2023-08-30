First Team

Pitcher — Bailee Gaskins, Junior, Page County: As a junior, the Page County junior experienced her best season yet, going 24-3 on the season with 217 strikeouts in 156 innings and a blistering 1.21 ERA.

Pitcher — Anna Hornbaker, Junior, Clarke County: As another staple of the successful Clarke County program, the junior went 12-10 with 211 strikeouts in 133.1 innings pitched and a 1.94 ERA on the year.

Pitcher — McKenzie Tillman, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft senior captain and Mary Baldwin signee went 16-4 with 138 strikeouts in 106 innings with a 1.60 ERA while also batting a ridiculous .612 at the plate.

Catcher — Ely Rogers, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: It was a major loss for Turner Ashby when Rogers missed the postseason after she erupted for a .453 average with 14 RBIs and 10 stolen bases during the regular season.

First Baseman — Harleigh Propst, Junior, Turner Ashby: It was a breakout season of sorts for the Turner Ashby junior as she hit .417 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 30 RBIs as an All-Region 3C player.

Second Baseman — Lily Moyers, Junior, Turner Ashby: Another talented junior for the Knights, the soft-spoken second baseman hit .403 on the season while driving in 18 RBIs and picking up five stolen bases.

Third Baseman — Sara Turner, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: The standout sophomore had a big-time breakout season, hitting .414 at the plate while showcasing power with seven homers and 18 RBIs.

Shortstop — Kendall Simmers, Junior, Turner Ashby: As the area's top player last season, the junior hit .482 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs to go along with nine stolen bases and 40 runs scored.

Outfielder — Jasmine Gett, Junior, Broadway: The speedy and versatile outfielder was a key piece for the Gobblers this season, hitting 427 with 15 RBIs and 27 stolen bases as a first-team All-Region 3C performer.

Outfielder — Brooke Morris, Senior, Spotswood: The Eastern Mennonite signee was big-time in her last season on the diamond for Spotswood, hitting .413 with 19 RBIs as a versatile All-Region 3C performer.

Outfielder — Maggie Robertson, Junior, Riverheads: The Bridgewater signee was the Gladiators' best player last season, hitting a ridiculous .527 with four homers and 21 RBIs as a first-team All-Region 1B performer.

Outfielder — Reaghan Warner, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The sophomore slugger was as good as it gets for the Knights, hitting .459 with a team-high 10 home runs and 44 RBIs to go along with 23 stolen bases.

Designated Player — Emma Cude, Senior, East Rockingham: The big bat for the Eagles came up clutch throughout the season and showcased all of the improvement she's made throughout her four-year career.

Utility — Madeline Miller, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The senior leader brought consistency and reliability to the Buffalo Gap lineup and was honored as a second-team all-state selection at year's end for her efforts.

At-Large — Bria Berriochoa, Senior, East Rockingham: One of the more reliable middle infielders in the Shenandoah Valley, the versatile athlete brought power to the East Rockingham lineup throughout the year.

At-Large — Madison Edwards, Junior, Clarke County: The James Madison commit was as good as advertised last season, posting an area-best .603 batting average with six home runs and 26 RBIs for the season.

Second Team

Pitcher — Caroline Alger, Junior, Buffalo Gap: The junior standout played her best softball in the postseason for the Bison, finishing with a 12-7 record, striking out 176 in 119.2 innings and posting a 1.52 ERA.

Pitcher — Madison Arbaugh, Senior, East Rockingham: The two-way standout saved her best for last, putting together one of her best seasons of her high school career while also serving as a valuable bat for the Eagles.

Pitcher — Lilah Deavers, Freshman, Broadway: As the area's top freshman, the Broadway ace posted an impressive 13-4 mark in her varsity debut with 51 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched and a 2.10 ERA.

Catcher — Charley Bentley, Sophomore, Spotswood: The up-and-coming sophomore saw her game reach another level this past season as she hit .402 with a team-high six home runs and 26 RBIs this year.

First Baseman — Jocelyne Rinker, Senior, Page County: Before heading off to continue her career at Radford, the fiery senior leader hit .467 with six home runs and a team-high 25 RBIs for the Panthers.

Second Baseman — Ashlyn Herring, Senior, East Rockingham: As the vocal leader for East Rockingham, the senior also showcased her potent ability at the plate as an All-Region 2B performer in the infield.

Third Baseman — Aspen Jones, Senior, Spotswood: The senior transfer from East Rockingham quickly made herself at home with the Trailblazers, batting .401 with 18 RBIs as a first-team All-Valley District performer.

Shortstop — Jasmine Harris, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The senior was another powerful and consistent bat for the Bison, regularly coming up with big hits and earning first-team All-Region 1B honors as a result of her play.

Outfielder — Mia Beauzieux, Senior, Harrisonburg: The senior's stats may not been as eye-popping, but her impact on the Blue Streaks was immense as she hit .333 with two homers, six RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Outfielder — Julia Byler, Junior, Harrisonburg: Another key reason for Harrisonburg's improvement, the junior ranked second on the team with a .385 batting average that included a homer and 11 RBIs.

Outfielder — Arianna Roudabush, Junior, Page County: The talented multi-sport star finished the season with a .385 batting average that included five doubles, five triples, 16 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

Outfielder — Kaydence Williams, Freshman, Turner Ashby: The debut season for the talented freshman got better as the year went along as she finished the year hitting .450 with four doubles, six homers, and 33 RBIs.

Designated Player — Molly Griffin, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: One of the underrated pieces for the Knights last year was the sophomore, who earned All-Valley District honors and quietly provided consistency for TA.

Utility — Caylee Stevens, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: For one of the area's youngest teams, the sophomore did it all, stepping up in the circle consistently while also serving as the team's best hitter.

At-Large — Serenity Burnshire, Sophomore, Central: The sophomore earned first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors after hitting .414 with 10 doubles, six homers, and 27 RBIs throughout the season.

At-Large — Ashlyn Smiley, Junior, Harrisonburg: As arguably Harrisonburg's best player, the junior hit .204 with a homer and 13 RBIs but was even better in the circle with 186 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.63 on the year.

Third Team

Pitcher — Destiny Good, Senior, Riverheads: The senior leader was a gritty, blue-collar worker in the circle for Riverheads, giving it her all every single night while striking out 110 in 90 innings and posting a 2.33 ERA.

Pitcher — Taelor Ware, Junior, Spotswood: The junior was a core piece for Spotswood during another postseason run, stepping up in big games and also hitting .439 with two home runs and 18 RBIs at the plate.

Pitcher — Natalie Wisman, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The sophomore emerged as arguably Turner Ashby's top pitcher after going 9-0 in the circle, striking out 57 in 77.1 innings pitched and posting a 1.36 ERA.

Catcher — Bailey Talley, Junior, Buffalo Gap: The junior multi-sport star was arguably Buffalo Gap's biggest bat in the lineup, showcasing her power in the team's biggest games and staying consistent behind home plate.

First Baseman — Abby Campbell, Senior, Fort Defiance: The two-way standout for the Indians was a key leader off the field and was productive on it, hitting .328 with a pair of homers and 16 RBIs on the season.

Second Baseman — Kallie Poole, Freshman, Riverheads: What a debut season for the standout freshman as she hit .426 with five doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs while also scoring 10 runs for the Gladiators.

Third Baseman — Katelyn Nazelrod, Senior, Turner Ashby: As one of two senior leaders for Turner Ashby, the third baseman role was filled Nicely with Nazelrod hitting .254 with six RBIs and 18 runs scored last year.

Shortstop — Brooklyn Spitzer, Sophomore, Broadway: As another talented youngster for the Gobblers, the shortstop was consistent in the field and hit .325 at the plate while driving in 19 RBIs of her own.

Outfielder — Allison Brooks, Junior, Stuarts Draft: The versatile Stuarts Draft outfielder had arguably her best season yet, hitting .351 with a pair of homers and six RBIs as an All-Shenandoah District selection.

Outfielder — Kelsie Caldwell, Senior, Rockbridge County: As one of two key senior leaders for Rockbridge County last season, the senior was a consistent at-bat and provided solid defense in the outfield.

Outfielder — Olivia Newman, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: As another impressive youngster for Fort Defiance, the sophomore hit .350 to rank fourth on her team and finished with 11 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Outfielder — Eva Ochoa, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior brought a calming presence to the Turner Ashby outfield while also being productive at the plate, hitting .204 with a home run and 13 RBIs on the season.

Designated Player — Sadie Patterson, Senior, Buffalo Gap: The senior was part of a talented group of upperclassmen for the Bison that took the team on a special run, earning All-Region 1B honors as a result.

Utility — Kaydence Wilson, Senior, Rockbridge County: The senior was a key piece for Rockbridge County, providing a variety of options in the lineup and more importantly, key leadership in the dugout.

At-Large — Ava Mayhew, Freshman, Strasburg: The freshman phenom was big-time for the Rams, hitting .395 at the plate with two homers and 18 RBIs, while also going 12-5 in the circle with a 2.02 ERA.

At-Large — Emma Saeler, Senior, Mountain View: As the best player for Mountain View last season, the senior was a first-team All-Bull Run District selection and a key leader for a young program.