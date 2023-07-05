First Team

Bria Berriochoa, Senior, East Rockingham (L): After missing her junior season due to a torn ACL suffered in softball, the multi-sport standout was a star in her return to the court. The senior libero finished the season as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection with a reputation for putting her body on the line to benefit her team. Berriochoa finished with 400 digs and 53 aces for the Eagles.

Baylee Blalock, Senior, Fort Defiance: The Region 3C and Shenandoah District Player of the Year fulfilled the all-encompassing setter role for Fort Defiance on paper, but her impact went well beyond assists on the stat sheet. Blalock, who was also a first-team all-state selection on the VHSL Class 3 team, finished with 759 assists, 297 digs, 107 kills, 62 aces, and 15 blocks as an all-around weapon for the Indians.

Ellie Cook, Senior, Fort Defiance: The James Madison women’s soccer signee had the best volleyball season of her prep career, earning second-team all-state honors after racking up 187 kills and a team-high 275 digs to go along with 28 aces. The senior also was a first-team All-Region 3C and All-Shenandoah District selection.

Maddie Dahl, Junior, Rockbridge County: As one of the area’s top middle hitters the past two seasons, the junior continued to put up big numbers this past year as a first-team All-Region 3C and All-Valley District performer. Dahl finished with a team-high 270 kills while adding 209 digs, 75 aces, and 36 blocks.

Maecy Ann Frizzelle, Freshman, Fort Defiance: It was quite the debut season for the area’s best freshman as Frizzelle was electric on the front line for Fort Defiance, playing her best volleyball late in the season. The high-flying first-year player led the Indians with 255 kills while adding 88 digs, 35 blocks, and 21 aces and was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C selection as a result of her play.

Addison Hammond, Senior, Fort Defiance (DS): The senior’s impact defensively for Fort Defiance went a long way in the team’s run to the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals. Hammond finished with 394 digs on the season, adding 40 aces in the process and earning first-team All-Region 3C and All-Shenandoah District honors.

Dani Kunkle, Junior, Spotswood: The Valley District Player of the Year was a team captain for the league champions and a go-to attacker on the front row while also serving as a versatile piece willing to move anywhere. She finished with a team-high 266 kills, 377 digs, and 48 aces while guiding the Trailblazers to historic success. Kunkle was named a first-team All-Region 3C selection as well for her efforts.

Jaidyn McClung, Senior, Luray: The Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year was a first-team all-state selection at the Class 2 level in her final season before heading to play at Bridgewater College. She finished the season with 362 kills, 441 digs, 35 aces, and 46 blocks as one of the area’s top players this season.

Alliyah McNair, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The high-flying, powerful outside hitter continued to develop into one of the area’s most electric players during her second season on the varsity level at East Rock. This past season, the soft-spoken 6-foot sophomore overcame an early-season injury to become a first-team All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B, and All-Class 2 selection. McNair finished with a team-high 412 kills to go along with 155 digs, 80 blocks, and 49 aces.

Madelyn Williams, Senior, East Rockingham (S): As one of the area’s most consistent players, the captain and leader for the VHSL Class 2 state runner-ups proved her value in her final season playing under her dad, ERHS head coach Jonathan Williams. Williams was a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection and earned second-team all-state honors. She dished out an area-best 1,033 assists and had 196 digs while orchestrating a talented East Rock offensive attack last season.

Second Team

Lindsay Bly, Senior, Luray: Before heading off to play at Eastern Mennonite next year, the senior capped her career with her best season yet. Bly, a lengthy middle hitter with athleticism, had 196 kills, 231 digs, and 163 blocks for the Bulldogs as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.

McKenzie Burch, Junior, Rockbridge County: Another impressive junior for the Wildcats, Burch earned first-team All-Valley District honors. The standout finished with 633 assists and 43 aces while adding 284 digs for Rockbridge this season.

Peyton DiNardo, Junior, Central: The versatile, multi-sport standout for the Falcons had arguably her best season yet on the volleyball court, slapping down 345 kills while finishing with 261 digs, 57 aces, and 20 blocks as a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection. The junior will be one of the area’s best players in 2023.

Trinity Hedrick, Junior, Fort Defiance: The electric multi-sport athlete came into her own during her junior campaign, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C honors as a result. The standout outside hitter finished with 227 kills and 121 digs while adding 62 blocks and serving up 20 aces during a breakout season.

Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez, Senior, Clarke County (DS): As another talented defensive specialist in the area, the senior put a bow on her career in a big way. Gonzalez finished with 410 digs and was named to the All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District first teams after guiding the Eagles to a successful campaign.

Nala Shearer, Junior, Rockbridge County (L): The gritty and impressive libero helped guide Rockbridge County to another successful season, earning first-team all-state honors at the Class 3 level. Shearer, a junior, was also a first-team All-Region 3C and All-Valley District selection after finishing with a ridiculous 555 digs this season.

Bailey Sheetz, Junior, Central: Another high-flying athlete that is electric to watch, the junior was a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection and was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state second team. She finished with 617 assists, 251 digs, 90 kills, 61 aces, and 42 blocks as a versatile do-it-all weapon.

Anna Spencer, Junior, Clarke County: The junior outside hitter put up impressive numbers as one of the many talented leaders for Clarke County this past season. As a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District player, Spencer finished with 272 kills and 53 aces while adding 170 digs in the process.

Allison Sykes, Senior, Wilson Memorial: Flying under the radar for much of her career, the senior could no longer hide as one of the area’s top talents during her senior season. As a first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 3C honor, Sykes did it all for the Green Hornets, finishing with 307 digs, 249 kills, 60 aces, 36 assists, and 15 blocks during a stellar final prep season.

Raygan Wade, Junior, Spotswood (S): It was a breakout season for the standout multi-sport athlete as she emerged as one of the area’s most reliable setters. Orchestrating a talented Spotswood offense, the first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection was as consistent as they come. She finished with 388 assists, 80 kills, 130 digs, and 28 aces throughout the season as a team captain and a player that set and hit for three different rotations..

Third Team

Autumn Burkholder, Senior, Riverheads: The standout senior hitter led the Gladiators on and off the court throughout her final prep season. Finishing with a team-high 191 kills to go along with 23 aces and 45 digs, Burkholder was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B selection this past season.

Caydence Cave, Sophomore, Luray (S): The sophomore standout made quite her mark in a season that quickly put her on the map as one of the area’s top up-and-coming talents. With 676 assists and 225 digs to go along with 22 aces, Cave was a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District performer for the Bulldogs.

Avery Chandler, Senior, Spotswood (L): The three-year varsity player saved her best for last, coming into her own as a big-time player throughout her senior season. The senior libero had a team-high 344 digs on the season and ranked second for the Trailblazers with 56 aces with an 86.9 serving percentage rate. As a result, Chander earned All-Valley District second-team honors for a second straight season.

Carly Fincham, Senior, Turner Ashby: As a senior, the soft-spoken but well-respected leader for Turner Ashby had the best outing of her high school career. The 6-foot middle hitter was one of three Turner Ashby players to earn first-team All-Valley District honors after registering a team-high 152 kills and 51 blocks along with 16 digs and a trio of aces in 75 sets played throughout the season.

Chloe Helsley, Senior, Central: The first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B player flew under the radar despite serving as an instrumental piece for Central. The senior finished with 168 kills and 52 blocks to go with 27 aces in her final season.

Harleigh Propst, Junior, Turner Ashby: The athletic multi-sport standout came into her own during a breakout junior campaign for a young Knights team that was better than expected. The junior outside hitter finished with 148 kills, 39 aces, 37 blocks, and 98 digs in 75 sets played and was named a first-team All-Valley District selection.

Kate Simpkins, Junior, East Rockingham: As another talented underclassman that continued to develop in her second season under head coach Jonathan Williams, the junior outside hitter was playing her best volleyball late in the season for East Rockingham. Simpkins ranked second on the Eagles with 314 kills and added a team-high 251 digs while dishing out 56 aces and picking up 10 blocks. She earned second-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors as a result.

Reaghan Warner, Sophomore, Turner Ashby (DS): It turns out one of the area’s best up-and-coming softball stars is also pretty solid on the court, too. The gritty, defensive-oriented player was willing to do whatever for her team this past season, racking up a team-high 379 digs in 75 sets played while also serving up 34 aces as a first-team All-Valley District player for Turner Ashby as a sophomore.

Addi White, Senior, Spotswood: The two-time All-Valley District selection was a team captain and a four-year varsity player for Spotswood, emerging as a consistent and reliable all-around weapon in her final season. She led the Trailblazers in aces with 59 and ranked third with 253 digs to earn first-team all-district honors this past season. White, who has signed with Richard Bland College, also ranked second with 180 kills.

Lindsey Wimer, Senior, Broadway: As a four-year player for the Gobblers, the experience and leadership that Wimer brought to the floor each night went further than any stat line she put up throughout the season. Despite that, the senior’s numbers were still mighty impressive as she racked up 102 kills, 58 aces, and 174 digs as a first-team All-Valley District selection in her final prep season.