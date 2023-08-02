012923_dnr_Valley Swim_7

Spotswood's Dylan King swims the 100 yard butterfly.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

First Team

200 Freestyle — Will Gibbs, Rockbridge County

200 Individual Medley — Phineas Kasten, Turner Ashby

50 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Harrisonburg

100 Butterfly — Dylan King, Spotswood

100 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Harrisonburg

500 Freestyle — Will Gibbs, Rockbridge County

100 Backstroke — Keagan Black, Rockbridge County

100 Breaststroke — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro

Second Team

200 Freestyle — Brendan Thomas, Wilson Memorial

200 Individual Medley — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro

50 Freestyle — Cole Martin, Spotswood

100 Butterfly — Keagan Black, Rockbridge County

100 Freestyle — Cole Martin, Spotswood

500 Freestyle — Jackson Curry, Turner Ashby

100 Backstroke — Phineas Kasten, Turner Ashby

100 Breaststroke — Dylan King, Spotswood

Third Team

200 Freestyle — Jackson Curry, Turner Ashby

200 Individual Medley — Eli Vaughn, Waynesboro

50 Freestyle — Spencer Pfaff, Rockbridge County

100 Butterfly — Davis Hinkle, Broadway

100 Freestyle — Spencer Pfaff, Rockbridge County

500 Freestyle — Isaac Wenger, Spotswood

100 Backstroke — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro

100 Breaststroke — Blaine Bieber, Broadway

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.