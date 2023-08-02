First Team
200 Freestyle — Will Gibbs, Rockbridge County
200 Individual Medley — Phineas Kasten, Turner Ashby
50 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Harrisonburg
100 Butterfly — Dylan King, Spotswood
100 Freestyle — Noah Gabriele, Harrisonburg
500 Freestyle — Will Gibbs, Rockbridge County
100 Backstroke — Keagan Black, Rockbridge County
100 Breaststroke — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro
Second Team
200 Freestyle — Brendan Thomas, Wilson Memorial
200 Individual Medley — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro
50 Freestyle — Cole Martin, Spotswood
100 Butterfly — Keagan Black, Rockbridge County
100 Freestyle — Cole Martin, Spotswood
500 Freestyle — Jackson Curry, Turner Ashby
100 Backstroke — Phineas Kasten, Turner Ashby
100 Breaststroke — Dylan King, Spotswood
Third Team
200 Freestyle — Jackson Curry, Turner Ashby
200 Individual Medley — Eli Vaughn, Waynesboro
50 Freestyle — Spencer Pfaff, Rockbridge County
100 Butterfly — Davis Hinkle, Broadway
100 Freestyle — Spencer Pfaff, Rockbridge County
500 Freestyle — Isaac Wenger, Spotswood
100 Backstroke — Adam Bautista, Waynesboro
100 Breaststroke — Blaine Bieber, Broadway
