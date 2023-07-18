Bull Run Cheerleading

East Rockingham performs their routine.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

First Team

Sofia Cappolla, Stuarts Draft

Hayley Clinton, Wilson Memorial

Alana Dennis, Turner Ashby

Madison Dofermire, Strasburg

Mary Elenor Hermes, Harrisonburg

Lilliana Hernandez, Turner Ashby

Davis Hinkle, Broadway

Zane Marshall, Stuarts Draft

Haven Merica, East Rockingham

Payton Miller, Fort Defiance

Caydence Morris, Stuarts Draft

Jade Mullins, Page County

Ava Nelson, Harrisonburg

Ava Pitsenbarger, Turner Ashby

Maya Sarco, Harrisonburg

Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance

Sadie Strickler, Riverheads

Amya Swats, Stuarts Draft

Reagan Voight, East Rockingham

Chi’yere Williams, Wilson Memorial

Second Team

Jon Biller, Harrisonburg

Gracie Branham, Wilson Memorial

Mackenzie Campbell, Wilson Memorial

Peyton Conley, Broadway

Grace Good, Spotswood

Lizzie Gotay, Harrisonburg

Krishauna Hill, Waynesboro

Isabella Jennings, Luray

Valley District Cheer

Harrisonburg celebrates after performing their routine at the Valley District Mini.

Meghan Jones, Fort Defiance

Star Lecue, Harrisonburg

Hannah McNulty, Fort Defiance

Lille Belle Merica, East Rockingham

Timberlynn Moore, Harrisonburg

Savannah Pence, Turner Ashby

Aurora Rinehart, Strasburg

Alyssa Seamster, Wilson Memorial

Averi Starkey, Strasburg

Ella Strawderman, Broadway

Camila Washington, Spotswood

Legacy Wright, Harrisonburg

Third Team

Taylor Boner, Broadway

Sarah Boudreau, Central

Caleigh Brown, Page County

Catie Couper, Luray

Shanya Edwards, Staunton

Alora Graham, Turner Ashby

Brooke Graham, Turner Ashby

Olivia Hebb, Fort Defiance

Andrea Lizette Hernandez, Broadway

Erika Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap

Chase Hite, Fort Defiance

Zoe Mader, Stuarts Draft

Madison Marston, Central

Abby Mikolay, Stuarts Draft

Willow Musterman, Strasburg

Carly Reedy, Broadway

Averi Starkey, Strasburg

Copper Stepp, East Rockingham

Serenity Thompson, Waynesboro

Emily Washington, East Rockingham

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.