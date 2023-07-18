First Team
Sofia Cappolla, Stuarts Draft
Hayley Clinton, Wilson Memorial
Alana Dennis, Turner Ashby
Madison Dofermire, Strasburg
Mary Elenor Hermes, Harrisonburg
Lilliana Hernandez, Turner Ashby
Davis Hinkle, Broadway
Zane Marshall, Stuarts Draft
Haven Merica, East Rockingham
Payton Miller, Fort Defiance
Caydence Morris, Stuarts Draft
Jade Mullins, Page County
Ava Nelson, Harrisonburg
Ava Pitsenbarger, Turner Ashby
Maya Sarco, Harrisonburg
Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance
Sadie Strickler, Riverheads
Amya Swats, Stuarts Draft
Reagan Voight, East Rockingham
Chi’yere Williams, Wilson Memorial
Second Team
Jon Biller, Harrisonburg
Gracie Branham, Wilson Memorial
Mackenzie Campbell, Wilson Memorial
Peyton Conley, Broadway
Grace Good, Spotswood
Lizzie Gotay, Harrisonburg
Krishauna Hill, Waynesboro
Isabella Jennings, Luray
Meghan Jones, Fort Defiance
Star Lecue, Harrisonburg
Hannah McNulty, Fort Defiance
Lille Belle Merica, East Rockingham
Timberlynn Moore, Harrisonburg
Savannah Pence, Turner Ashby
Aurora Rinehart, Strasburg
Alyssa Seamster, Wilson Memorial
Averi Starkey, Strasburg
Ella Strawderman, Broadway
Camila Washington, Spotswood
Legacy Wright, Harrisonburg
Third Team
Taylor Boner, Broadway
Sarah Boudreau, Central
Caleigh Brown, Page County
Catie Couper, Luray
Shanya Edwards, Staunton
Alora Graham, Turner Ashby
Brooke Graham, Turner Ashby
Olivia Hebb, Fort Defiance
Andrea Lizette Hernandez, Broadway
Erika Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap
Chase Hite, Fort Defiance
Zoe Mader, Stuarts Draft
Madison Marston, Central
Abby Mikolay, Stuarts Draft
Willow Musterman, Strasburg
Carly Reedy, Broadway
Averi Starkey, Strasburg
Copper Stepp, East Rockingham
Serenity Thompson, Waynesboro
Emily Washington, East Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.