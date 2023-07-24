First Team Defense
Colby Shaw, Junior Linebacker, Strasburg: As arguably the top linebacker in the area, the junior was big-time last season for the Rams, finishing with 145 total tackles, a sack, and 24 tackles for a loss.
Tyler Forbes, Junior Linebacker, Central: As another all-state performer on the defensive side of the ball for Central, the junior ranked second on the team with 137 tackles and added two interceptions.
Troy Thompson, Senior Linebacker, Stuarts Draft: The Shenandoah District Defensive Player of the Year totaled 98 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.
Beau Baylor, Sophomore Linebacker, Turner Ashby: The Valley District Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Region 3C selection had 114 tackles, two sacks, and a pair of interceptions.
Ryan Roller, Senior Defensive Back, Strasburg: The senior wasn’t just limited to big-time defensive plays, also racking up 59 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble defensively.
Will Booker, Junior Defensive Back, Clarke County: The versatile defensive back was a first-team All-Region 3C selection after registering 55 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections.
David Austin, Junior Defensive Back, Riverheads: The junior came up big for the Gladiators in several big moments last season and was named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state team by year’s end.
Marc Geffrard, Sophomore Defensive Back, Staunton: The sophomore made a name for himself during a breakout season, finishing with 76 tackles and a team-high seven interceptions last season.
Brandon Pettit, Junior Defensive End, Turner Ashby: The junior finished the season with 49 total tackles, including seven for a loss, and added three sacks and a forced fumble in the process.
Luke Bryant, Senior Defensive End, Riverheads: The Virginia Military wrestling signee was a force on the defensive end, earning first-team all-state honors at the Class 1 level as a result of his play.
Nathan Lopez, Junior Defensive Lineman, Central: With an area-best 180 tackles, the first-team all-state selection was a force all year, finishing with 12 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles.
Omari Holliday, Senior Defensive Lineman, Strasburg: The senior put together arguably the best season of his prep career, totaling 42 tackles, including 15 for a loss and a pair of sacks.
Cody Cash, Senior Defensive Lineman, Riverheads: As one of the key leaders for Riverheads, specifically on the defensive end, the senior was a first-team all-state selection at the Class 1 level.
Ryder Post, Junior All-Purpose, Broadway: The Division I recruit opened up eyes with his ability on the defensive end last year and could be set to have one of the area’s best seasons in 2023.
Luc Retrosi, Senior Kicker, Central: The senior continued to showcase his consistent growth throughout his career, making 34 of 37 extra points and six of seven field goals in his senior season.
Blake Jones, Senior Punter, Waynesboro: When not serving as a solid quarterback for the Little Giants, he was the area’s best punter with a 39.35 average that included a long of 53 on the season.
Second Team Defense
Peyton Dunn, Junior Linebacker, Staunton: The standout junior was massive for the Staunton defensive once again, leading the team with 139 tackles and eight tackles for loss during a big year.
Ryan Mundie, Junior Linebacker, Wilson Memorial: One of the better linebackers in the Shenandoah District, the junior racked up 56 tackles, including one for a loss, and had an interception.
Irvine Clark, Junior Linebacker, Spotswood: As an All-Region 3C and All-Valley District selection last year, the junior’s breakout season included a team-high 100 tackles on the season.
Brady Jenkins, Senior Linebacker, Luray: The senior was a difference maker on the defensive side of the football for Luray, totaling 48 tackles, a pair of sacks, and an interception at the linebacker spot.
Emanuel Norris, Senior Defensive Back, Harrisonburg: The senior defensive back had a knack for making plays on the football, earning first-team All-Valley District honors as a result by year’s end.
Garrett Stillwell, Senior Defensive Back, Rockbridge County: The senior was a major piece of the Rockbridge County defense and a key leader as a first-team All-Valley District selection by year’s end.
Blake Rodgers, Senior Defensive Back, Wilson Memorial: The versatile and athletic senior put together arguably the best year of his career, finishing with 24 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Matt Craig, Junior Defensive Back, Spotswood: It wasn’t just offense that the junior was key on for the Trailblazers, as he finished with 42 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries as well.
Kyle Coffey, Senior Defensive End, Stuarts Draft: The multi-sport standout for the Cougars finished with 71 tackles and was a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.
Kenny Frye, Senior Defensive End, Luray: The athletic and physical defensive end with plenty of versatility played a key role for the Bulldogs defensively, totaling 31 tackles and a sack to the stat line.
Taylin Henderson, Senior Defensive Lineman, Waynesboro: There was no player better for the Little Giants than Henderson, who racked up 41 tackles, including 21 for a loss, during his senior season.
Daniel Offenbacker, Senior Defensive Lineman, Turner Ashby: Another key offensive lineman for the Knights, the senior was a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection.
Donte Harvey-Wright, Senior Defensive Lineman, Harrisonburg: Another key member of the Harrisonburg defense, the senior single-handedly kept the Blue Streaks in games at times.
Tyler Sansom, Senior All-Purpose, Clarke County: As a big-time piece for the Clarke County defense, the senior finished with 65 tackles as a first-team All-Region 2B selection last season.
Agustin Miguel, Senior Kicker, Staunton: The Bridgewater College signee earned All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C honors while developing into one of the most consistent kickers in the area.
Aiden Grefe, Senior Punter, Spotswood: Although primarily known for his abilities as a receiver, the senior made a difference on special teams with a 34.96 yards-per-punt average on the season.
Third Team Defense
Carson Chinn, Sophomore Linebacker, Clarke County: One of the Bull Run District’s best defensive players already, the sophomore had a team-high 128 tackles, including six for a loss.
Dylan Alphin, Senior Linebacker, Buffalo Gap: The senior was also key at the linebacker spot for the Bison, leading the team in tackles and earning first-team All-Region 1B honors as a result.
Ben Dinkel, Senior Linebacker, East Rockingham: His contributions on the field as a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District player were significant, but the senior’s leadership was pivotal.
Blake Matheny, Senior Linebacker, Rockbridge County: As another key senior leader for the Wildcats, the linebacker’s season went under the radar despite being an All-Region 3C selection.
Calvin Young, Junior Defensive Back, Turner Ashby: The first-team All-Valley District selection enjoyed a breakout junior year, totaling 32 tackles and three interceptions throughout the season.
Takhi Coates, Sophomore Defensive Back, Strasburg: The impressive sophomore had an all-around massive year and could be one of the area’s best players over the next two seasons.
Ben Walters, Senior Defensive Back, Central: As another multi-sport standout throughout his career at Central, the senior finished with 19 tackles and three interceptions this past season.
Cole Blackwell, Junior Defensive Back, Buffalo Gap: The junior had a big-time season in the secondary for Buffalo Gap, playing a key role for one of Region 1B’s best defenses last season.
Walker Conrad, Junior Defensive End, Strasburg: The standout hoops star for the Rams certainly could have a future on the gridiron after registering 79 tackles and six sacks with three forced fumbles.
Rayne Dean, Sophomore Defensive End, Spotswood: One of the more physically impressive players in the Shenandoah Valley, the sophomore totaled 68 tackles as an All-Valley District selection.
Alofi Sake, Junior Defensive Lineman, Clarke County: The junior put together the best year of his high school career and earned first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors.
Kevin Knight, Senior Defensive Lineman, Turner Ashby: The standout senior found a way to contribute on both sides of the ball, earning first-team All-Valley District honors defensively.
Kyle Wingfield, Senior Defensive Lineman, Wilson Memorial: The senior came up massive for the Green Hornets on the defensive side, totaling 35 tackles, including five for a loss, throughout the year.
Jeffery Hildebrand, Senior All-Purpose, Buffalo Gap: As a versatile all-purpose weapon for Buffalo Gap, the senior did a little bit of everything and earned All-Shenandoah District honors as a result.
Ethan Cyr, Junior Kicker, Stuarts Draft: The junior continued to emerge as one of the area’s most consistent special teams weapons, earning second-team All-Region 2B honors as a result.
Chris LeBlanc, Senior Punter, Clarke County: The standout soccer player for Clarke County was key on the gridiron, averaging 37.6 yards per punt as a first-team All-Region 2B selection.
