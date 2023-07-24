First Team Offense
Jakari Eaves, Junior Quarterback, East Rockingham: The standout junior signal-caller was big through the air, finishing 141-of-242 passing for 1,853 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
Cayden Cook-Cash, Junior Running Back, Riverheads: It was another eye-opening year for the junior, who had 1,879 yards on 175 carries and 27 total touchdowns as the Class 1 Player of the Year.
Brady Jenkins, Senior Running Back, Luray: The standout star for the Bulldogs capped his prep career by totaling 1,687 yards rushing on 193 carries while reaching the end zone 21 times.
Beau Baylor, Sophomore Running Back, Turner Ashby: The breakout sophomore star ran for 919 yards on 155 carries and scored 13 times as a first-team All-Valley District selection last season.
Micah Matthews, Sophomore Receiver, Turner Ashby: Known for his abilities on the diamond, the sophomore earned all-state status on the gridiron with 63 receptions for 974 yards and 10 scores.
Talyn Armentrout, Sophomore Receiver, Fort Defiance: The sophomore quickly showcased why he’s one of the area’s best, finishing with 33 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Zachary Joyner, Senior Receiver, East Rockingham: The lengthy senior with the ability to go up and get the ball finished his senior season with 43 receptions for 629 yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Brandon Pettit, Junior Tight End, Turner Ashby: The impressive junior multi-sport star was a first-team All-Valley District selection and had 11 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Payton Snell, Junior Center, Riverheads: The junior was a beloved member of the Riverheads locker room and the anchor for one of the best offensive lines in the entire state of Virginia.
Mitchell Withrow, Junior Offensive Lineman, Riverheads: As a first-team all-state selection at the Class 1 level, the junior was big-time in opening up holes for the impressive Riverheads run game.
Mason Graber, Senior Offensive Lineman, Stuarts Draft: The all-state wrestler was as impressive on the gridiron, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 2B honors.
Taylin Henderson, Senior Offensive Lineman, Waynesboro: The senior leader was everything a coach could want during his prep career, earning first-team All-Shenandoah and All-Region 3C honors.
Gaige Lewis, Senior Offensive Lineman, Central: The standout senior leader for the Falcons helped guide the team to the VHSL Class 2 state title game as a first-team all-state selection.
Ryan Roller, Senior All-Purpose, Strasburg: The versatile, do-it-all weapon for the Rams finished with 1,386 total yards and 26 total touchdowns at the signal-caller spot for one of the area’s best teams.
Cully Neese, Senior Kickoff Returner, Central: The speedy multi-sport athlete was big-time in the return game for Central, averaging 40 yards per return and taking one back for a score last season.
Andre Johnson, Senior Punt Returner, Staunton: With unmatched speed and athleticism, the senior was electric in special teams for the Storm and a difference-maker throughout the season.
Second Team Offense
Micah Shank, Junior Quarterback, Turner Ashby: The move to quarterback paid off for the electric junior signal-caller, who totaled 2,428 yards and 20 total touchdowns throughout the year.
James Stowe, Senior Running Back, Spotswood: The standout senior running back had the best year of his career, finishing with 204 carries for 1,1015 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final prep season.
Cole Wuenschel, Senior Running Back, Broadway: It was a bit of a surprise story, but the senior quickly made a name for himself as a first-team All-Valley District running back when given the chance.
Brayden Tyree, Junior Running Back, Wilson Memorial: The speedster enjoyed a breakout junior season with 1,172 yards and 17 total touchdowns as an All-Shenandoah District player.
Rayne Dean, Sophomore Receiver, Spotswood: The bruising, all-purpose player for the Trailblazers finished with 734 total yards and eight touchdowns during a big-time sophomore season.
Aiden Grefe, Senior Receiver, Spotswood: As the unheralded leader for Spotswood, the senior led the team with 35 receptions for 615 yards and six touchdowns as a first-team All-Valley District selection.
Andre Johnson, Senior Receiver, Staunton: The multi-sport standout for the Rams came up big in the receiving game, finishing with 11 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown as an electric playmaker.
Griffin Carter, Junior Tight End, Strasburg: The versatile pass catcher was a major weapon for the Strasburg offense, catching 15 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns during a breakout junior year.
Blake Frazier, Junior Center, Strasburg: As the center point for a strong Strasburg offensive line, the junior helped guide the Rams to one of their best seasons yet in the run game last season.
Jacob Carter, Senior Offensive Lineman, Buffalo Gap: The VHSL Class 1 heavyweight wrestling state champion was a big-time All-Region 1B and All-Shenandoah District lineman as well.
Colby Shaw, Junior Offensive Lineman, Strasburg: The junior was athletic for his position and took advantage as a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection at the spot.
Cliff Garber, Senior Offensive Lineman, Broadway: The senior has played a key role in the locker room for years, but was recognized as an All-Valley District performer on the field in his final prep season.
Greyson Huffman, Junior Offensive Lineman, Turner Ashby: The well-respected junior leader for the Knights was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection at his position.
Matt Craig, Junior All-Purpose, Spotswood: In an impressive return to the gridiron, the multi-sport standout finished with 529 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns last season.
Blake Robertson, Junior Kickoff Returner, Buffalo Gap: The junior had multiple games where he had returns for scores and was an absolute weapon on special teams throughout the year for the Bison.
Ryan Roller, Senior Punt Returner, Strasburg: The senior didn’t mind contributing on special teams, either, averaging 33.71 yards per punt return and even taking one back for a touchdown.
Third Team Offense
Aiden Podgorski, Senior Quarterback, Wilson Memorial: The senior leader was a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection with 1,446 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Kyler Darlington, Senior Running Back, Clarke County: Injuries made things more complicated, but the senior leader for the Eagles still finished with 138 carries for 905 yards and 14 total touchdowns.
Dylan Alphin, Senior Running Back, Buffalo Gap: The senior finished with over 1,000 yards rushing as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection and leader of a loaded Bison rushing attack.
Tyler Forbes, Junior Running Back, Central: The physical, hard-nosed back with a knack for running over opponents finished with 192 carries for 1,206 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.
Damien Durrette, Junior Receiver, East Rockingham: As another multi-sport breakout player for the Eagles, the junior finished with 26 receptions for 404 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year.
Ryder Post, Junior Receiver, Broadway: The big-time physical weapon on the outside could be used in a number of different ways this season and was a first-team All-Valley District player at receiver spot a year ago.
Blake Rodgers, Senior Receiver, Wilson Memorial: The standout senior was the team's favorite weapon through the air as he finished with 43 catches for 781 yards and seven touchdowns.
Luke Tinsley, Senior Tight End, Buffalo Gap: The senior’s size was a major advantage and he came up big when it mattered most as a first-team All-Region 1B and All-Shenandoah District selection.
Blaine Bieber, Senior Center, Broadway: As another solid piece along the offensive line, the senior helped Broadway exceed expectations in the run game and was a key leader in the locker room.
Kevin Knight, Senior Offensive Lineman, Turner Ashby: The standout multi-sport standout for the Knights capped his career in silver and black by earning first-team All-Valley District honors.
Johnny Potter, Senior Offensive Lineman, Spotswood: The senior big man was a pivotal part of the team’s locker room leadership and was a first-team All-Valley District selection on the field.
Blake Frazier, Junior Offensive Lineman, Strasburg: The junior was one of many pivotal pieces on the Strasburg offensive line, creating massive opportunities for a loaded backfield.
Jaiden Sweet, Junior Offensive Lineman, East Rockingham: The junior came into his own during a breakout junior season, earning first-team All-Bull Run District honors as a result.
Blake Morris, Junior All-Purpose, East Rockingham: The versatile junior enjoyed a breakout season, finishing with 903 all-purpose yards as a do-it-all weapon with a team-high 15 total touchdowns.
Isaiah Williams, Senior Kickoff Returner, Rockbridge County: With speed and athleticism on his side, the senior had plenty of big returns that helped the Rockbridge County offense in a big way.
Uriah Rutan, Freshman Punt Returner, Broadway: The speedy youngster will be a name to watch in year’s to come after breaking onto the scene as an All-Valley District player as a freshman.
