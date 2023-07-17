First Team

Claire Keefe, Junior, Strasburg: As the leader of the pack for a talented Strasburg team, Keefe continued to showcase steady improvement during what was the best season of her prep career. She had a personal-best time of 19:32.93 early in the year at the Alleghany County Invitational, and went on to finish as the runner-up in the Bull Run District, won Region 2B, and was fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

Abby Lane, Junior, Fort Defiance: The most competition Myers faced as the area’s top runner undoubtedly came from her classmate from Fort Defiance as Lane continues to emerge as one of the Shenandoah Valley’s top talents. The junior won the Region 3C title with an impressive time of 19:29.60 and followed it up by placing fifth — just behind Myers — a week later at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

Taylor Myers, Junior, Spotswood: As the area’s top runner throughout her entire prep career, the standout junior didn’t show any signs of letting up during a junior season that was her most consistent yet. She earned a personal-best time of 18:26.80 early in the season at the Knights Crossing Invitational and followed it up by winning the City/County Championships in Grottoes, finishing third at the Region 3C championships in Palmyra, and placing fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Salem.

Trinity Neff, Senior, Fort Defiance: Before heading off to continue her running career at Eastern Mennonite, the standout senior put a strong cap on her high school career at Fort Defiance. Neff’s best time came in at 19:38.50 at the Runnin’ With The Wolves meet in mid-October, and she finished the season placing fifth at the Region 3C meet and earning a 12th-place effort at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

Teya Starley, Sophomore, Clarke County: The standout sophomore had a breakout season for Clarke County, quickly showcasing why she’ll be a name to watch for years to come in the sport. Starley was third at the VHSL Class 2 state meet in November, which came after she won the Bull Run District, finished as runner-up in Region 2B, and posted a season-best time of 19:39.00 in mid-October.

Second Team

Nicole Black, Freshman, Rockbridge County: It was quite the debut season for the area’s top freshman in 2022, finishing 34th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet and opening eyes with her long-term potential. Her best time came in at 19:54.90 at the Alleghany County Invitational, and she also earned a respectable and hard-earned 14th-place finish at the Region 3C meet in Palmyra in early November.

Ashland Dickel, Sophomore, Spotswood: The soft-spoken sophomore continues to shine as one of the area’s most consistent runners, posting a personal-best time of 19:59.40 at the Third Battle Invitational in October. She also was ninth in Region 3C and finished 18th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

Marika Dickel, Sophomore, Spotswood: As the other half of the twin duo from Spotswood, the sophomore also posted a season-best time of 19:59.50 at the Third Battle Invitational. Marika Dickel finished fifth at the City/County Championships, 10th in Region 3C, and 17th in Class 3.

Deena Ludtke, Junior, Rockbridge County: It was another strong overall season for Ludtke, who serves as a leader and positive example for a Rockbridge County program that’s on the rise. Ludtke’s best time of the season came at the Alleghany County Invitational at 19:44.35, and she finished off her impressive junior campaign seventh in Region 3C and placed 28th overall at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Annie Poirot, Junior, Harrisonburg: As another experienced runner who continues to improve, the Harrisonburg junior had a strong overall season that could propel her to even bigger things in 2023. Poirot’s best time came at the Knights Crossing Invitational, where she finished at 20:14.30, and she went on to earn second at the City/County Championships and finished 10th at the Region 5D meet.

Third Team

Lena Blagg, Junior, Harrisonburg: After opening the season with a personal-best time of 20:16.40 at the Knights Crossing Invitational in September, the junior turned that into a solid overall season. Blagg finished third at the City/County Championships in September and ranked 22nd in Region 5D.

Taylor Driver, Junior, Broadway: Despite what she called personal adversity away from the course, the standout multi-sport athlete for Broadway proved she’s still a force when running at full strength. Driver opened the year with a third-place finish, and her best time of 20:28.50 came in early September.

Quinn Franklin, Junior, Wilson Memorial: As the top runner for Wilson Memorial, the junior continued to show steady growth with a personal-best time of 20:18.00 at the Knights Crossing Invitational before finishing 11th at the Region 3C meet and 27th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Asia Hoover, Junior, Central: One of the top athletes at Central last season, Hoover had quite the year on the cross-country course as well, posting a season-best time of 20:38.35 to finish sixth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet, which came after placing third in Region 2B and 10th in the Bull Run District.

Megan Timmes, Senior, Rockbridge County: It was a strong finish to a stellar career for the Rockbridge County senior, who had a season-best time of 20:29.35 at the Alleghany County Invitational and went on to finish 12th at the Region 3C championships and 45h at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.