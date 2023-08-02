012923_dnr_Valley Swim_2

Turner Ashby's Molly Beckwith swims in the 200-yard freestyle.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

First Team

200 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Turner Ashby

200 Individual Medley — Alexia Wright, Turner Ashby

50 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood

100 Butterfly — Alexia Wright, Turner Ashby

100 Freestyle — Ali Pfaff, Rockbridge County

500 Freestyle — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro

100 Backstroke — Ali Pfaff, Rockbridge County

100 Breaststroke — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro

Second Team

200 Freestyle — Zoe Deeble, Spotswood

200 Individual Medley — Julia Dunham, Spotswood

50 Freestyle — Tessa Gorby, Harrisonburg

100 Butterfly — Julia Dunham, Spotswood

100 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood

500 Freestyle — Zoe Deeble, Spotswood

100 Backstroke — Haley Sheffield, Waynesboro

100 Breaststroke — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham

Third Team

200 Freestyle — Noelle Whalen, Clarke County

200 Individual Medley — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham

50 Freestyle — Claire Keefe, Strasburg

100 Butterfly — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro

100 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Turner Ashby

500 Freestyle — Noelle Whalen, Clarke County

100 Backstroke — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham

100 Breaststroke — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood

