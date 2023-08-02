First Team
200 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Turner Ashby
200 Individual Medley — Alexia Wright, Turner Ashby
50 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood
100 Butterfly — Alexia Wright, Turner Ashby
100 Freestyle — Ali Pfaff, Rockbridge County
500 Freestyle — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro
100 Backstroke — Ali Pfaff, Rockbridge County
100 Breaststroke — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro
Second Team
200 Freestyle — Zoe Deeble, Spotswood
200 Individual Medley — Julia Dunham, Spotswood
50 Freestyle — Tessa Gorby, Harrisonburg
100 Butterfly — Julia Dunham, Spotswood
100 Freestyle — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood
500 Freestyle — Zoe Deeble, Spotswood
100 Backstroke — Haley Sheffield, Waynesboro
100 Breaststroke — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham
Third Team
200 Freestyle — Noelle Whalen, Clarke County
200 Individual Medley — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham
50 Freestyle — Claire Keefe, Strasburg
100 Butterfly — Emily Breeden, Waynesboro
100 Freestyle — Molly Beckwith, Turner Ashby
500 Freestyle — Noelle Whalen, Clarke County
100 Backstroke — Rachael Bing, East Rockingham
100 Breaststroke — Sarah Dunham, Spotswood
