First Team

106 — Cooper Brandt, Junior, Wilson Memorial: Although he remains in search of his first-ever state championship, the highly-decorated Wilson Memorial star wrestler continued to impress as a junior by winning the Region 3C title, finishing third in Class 3 and posting a ridiculous 49-4 overall record.

113 — Hunter Blosser, Junior, Turner Ashby: One of the best stories of the entire prep wrestling season was the rise of Blosser, who emerged as one of the best as a junior with a 27-3 mark with wins at the Valley District and Region 3C meets and a runner-up finish at the VHSL Class 3 state championships.

120 — Ryan Maxwell, Junior, Rockbridge County: The star junior for Rockbridge County made it short and sweet at the Valley District and Region 3C championships, going on to states and finishing fifth.

126 — Jake Yowell, Junior, Riverheads: With an illustrious 43-5 record — all five losses came against some big-time competition — the standout junior captured the Region 1B title with ease and went on to win his second consecutive VHSL Class 1 state title in the 126-pound weight class at year’s end.

132 — Isaac Dodd, Senior, Central: One of the area’s best wrestlers in recent years officially capped his career in style, winning the VHSL Class 2 state championship for a second consecutive season while finishing his career with a 43-3 record that included 32 pins throughout the course of the season.

138 — Ethan Asher, Senior, Strasburg: It was an impressive overall season for the senior from Strasburg, posting a blistering 26-2 overall record that included 15 pins while also bringing home Bull Run District, Region 2B, and VHSL Class 2 state championships in the process.

144 — Ethan Eppard, Senior, Riverheads: As a standout leader for the Gladiators, the senior finished as runner-up at the VHSL Class 1 state championships in Salem a year’s end, capping a season in which he went 35-12 overall and also brought home a Region 1B championship in the process.

150 — David Burks, Junior, Strasburg: There was no one better at pinning opponents for Strasburg throughout the course of the season than the junior, as he forced opponents to tap out 35 times en route to a 49-1 overall record that was capped with a win at the VHSL Class 2 state championship at year’s end.

157 — Cannon Long, Senior, Clarke County: It was as good of a senior season as the Clarke County leader could have imagined as he went a blistering 54-1 against opponents throughout the course of the season, winning Bull Run District and Region 2B titles before finishing as the Class 2 state runner-up.

165 — Jackson Wells, Junior, Broadway: One of the area’s best talents was electric once again as he battled his way through health issues to put on a show as a junior, winning a Valley District and Region 3C title before eventually finishing third in the loaded 165-pound class at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

175 — Brice Hall, Senior, Rockbridge County: One of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, the senior placed third at the VHSL Class 3 state meet to cap an illustrious four-year career.

190 — Luke Bryant, Senior, Riverheads: Now heading off the wrestle at the college level with Virginia Military Institute, the multi-sport star went 44-5 in his final season on the mat for Riverheads and brought home a Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state championship in the process.

215 — Chuck Fake, Senior, Strasburg: Make it back-to-back for the senior standout from Strasburg as he went 35-9 on the season with 22 pins while ending the year with a second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship to cap a highly-successful career during his time in purple and white.

285 — Jacob Carter, Senior, Buffalo Gap: What an incredible season for the Buffalo Gap senior star and the perfect end to his illustrious four-year career as Carter went a remarkable 54-3 throughout the course of the season, winning both a Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state title in the process.

Second Team

106 — Conner Miller, Sophomore, Strasburg: Bringing home gold in the Bull Run District and Region 2B championship matches, the sophomore went on to finish sixth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet in Salem at year’s end and finished the season with a 36-12 overall mark to end on a positive note.

113 — Peyton Dean, Sophomore, Strasburg: As another impressive youngster for Strasburg throughout the course of the season, the sophomore finished as the state runner-up in Class 2 and posted a record of 43-5 this past year while pinning down 25 opponents in the process.

120 — Jadon Shanholtz, Sophomore, Strasburg: With a 42-6 overall record throughout the season, the sophomore is another key piece of the future for the Rams after finishing second at the Bull Run District tournament, winning Region 2B, and then placing third at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

126 — Heath Burks, Junior, Strasburg: The 126-pounder was perfect in action the entire year, capturing his third consecutive VHSL Class 2 state title, along with Bull Run District and Region 2B crowns, while going a ridiculous 25-0 and posting 12 pins throughout the course of the season.

132 — Jesse Miller, Junior, Broadway: The well-liked junior from Broadway continued his steady rise into one of the area’s best talents as he brought home gold at the Valley District and Region 3C championships before going on to place fourth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Salem.

138 — Brayden Estes, Senior, Wilson Memorial: It was a solid and consistent cap to his career with the Green Hornets as the senior brought home a Region 3C championship and went on to place sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, finishing the year with an impressive 38-15 overall record.

144 — Feodor Dronov, Junior, Broadway: Another member of the loaded junior class for the Gobblers, Dronov also was able to win Valley District and Region 3C titles and was solid at the VHSL Class 3 state meet as well, coming home with a sixth-place showing by year’s end.

150 — Zeke Mohr, Senior, Rockbridge County: As another steady and consistent leader for the Wildcats, Mohr finished his career with a solid fifth-place showing at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

157 — Donovan Burks, Sophomore, Strasburg: With a 38-5 overall record that included finishing second in the Bull Run District and Region 2B while placing sixth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet, the sophomore proved he’s next in a long line of successful Burks to wrestle for the Strasburg program.

165 —Cody Cash, Senior, Riverheads: Despite dealing with injuries and other issues during his senior year, he still went out strong with an 11-1 overall record that included bringing home gold medals at the Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state championships by year’s end to cap his decorated career.

175 — Noah Ross, Junior, Riverheads: The junior took another step toward improvement in a strong junior campaign for Riverheads this past season, finishing as Region 1B runner-up and placing fourth at the VHSL Class 1 state meet while finishing the season with a solid 30-19 overall mark.

190 — Hutson Conrad, Freshman, Strasburg: It was an eye-opening debut season for the standout freshman for the Rams as he finished with a 12-2 overall mark and placed third at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

215 — Tyler Forbes, Junior, Central: Another multi-sport star for Central that moved over from the gridiron, the junior was electric on the mat as a Region 2B champion and the third-place finisher at the VHSL Class 2 state meet to finish his season with an overall record of 37-6, including 23 pins.

285 — Nathan Lopez, Junior, Central: The big-time standout football recruit for the Falcons was pretty impressive on the mat, too, posting a 34-2 record throughout the course of the season, including 25 pins, and capping the season with a state title at the VHSL Class 2 championships in Salem.

Third Team

106 — Mariah Roberts, Freshman, Riverheads: What a debut season for the standout freshman from Greenville, as she went 31-23 with a Region 1B championship and a sixth-place showing at the VHSL Class 1 state meet, which is likely just the start of plenty of success to come her way in years to come.

113 — Dylan Divver, Sophomore, Waynesboro: Although his trip to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament didn’t as desired, Divver was solid all year and finished fourth in Region 3C.

120 —Devyn Simmons, Sophomore, Buffalo Gap: One of the up-and-coming stars in the Shenandoah District, the sophomore finished his season with a 22-17 overall record but was able to capture a Region 1B title and went on to place sixth at the VHSL Class 1 state meet in Salem.

126 —Wyatt Stemberger, Junior, Clarke County: With a 48-15 overall record, the junior was consistent all season, and the result was a fifth-place effort at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

132 — Lucas Martinez, Sophomore, Strasburg: Another rising star in the sport, the sophomore was big-time throughout the entire course of the season as he finished as the VHSL Class 2 state runner-up and finished the year with 26 pins while posting an overall record of 39-7 in the process.

138 — Nate Wilkins, Junior, Turner Ashby: The junior was solid and steady throughout most of the season for the Knights, showcasing improvement while posting an 18-10 overall mark before eventually winning a Valley District championship and finishing third at the Region 3C championships.

144 —Blake Jacobson, Sophomore, Clarke County: Another impressive youngster from the Bull Run District, the sophomore was consistent and steady as he showcased improvement throughout the entire season and eventually finished 61-7 while finishing third at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

150 —Owen Hartman, Junior, Spotswood: It was a breakout season for the Spotswood star, as he continued to live up to his family name by winning a Valley District and Region 3C title before eventually placing sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Salem by year’s end.

157 — Colby Cash, Senior, Riverheads: As one of many talented seniors on the Riverheads roster, Cash finished as the Region 1B runner-up and went on to place sixth at the VHSL Class 1 state championship, finishing his final season the mat with an impressive 26-16 overall mark.

165 — Braeden Stern, Senior, Strasburg: The senior was solid and steady throughout most of the season for Strasburg, finishing with a 30-9 overall record, winning a Bull Run District and Region 2B title, and eventually going on to place fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state championships in Salem at year’s end.

175 — Jeffery Hildebrand, Senior, Buffalo Gap: One of the unheralded leaders for Buffalo Gap, the senior was solid in his final season on the mat for the black and gold as he finished third in Region 1B, fifth at the VHSL Class 1 state meet, and posted a 14-6 overall record throughout the course of the year.

190 —Aidan Wimer, Senior, Broadway: As the senior leader for a Broadway team that was much improved, Wimer brought home a Valley District championship in his final season on the mat while also placing third at the Region 3C meet and earning a trip to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

215 —CJ Robinson, Senior, Wilson Memorial: As one of the seniors for Wilson Memorial and a standout multi-sport athlete throughout his entire career, Robinson had a solid showing on the mat in his final season with a third-place effort in Region 3C, a trip to states, and a 38-9 record on the year.

285 —Mason Graber, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The beloved multi-sport standout for Stuarts Draft saved his best for last, going 23-12 in his final season on the mat with the maroon and white, finishing second at the Region 2B championships before earning all-state status at the VHSL Class 2 meet.