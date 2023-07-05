In less than one month, the 2023-24 high school sports season gets underway.
It’ll start with area golf teams teeing it off at a couple of minis throughout the remaining weeks of summer before eventually diving into full-fledged district play.
Volleyball squads will open up tryouts at the beginning of August, along with competition cheer, and compete with out-of-season sports such as basketball, wrestling, and others for that sacred time spent in the gym this offseason.
And area gridiron teams will open up camp in the daunting heat, with some beginning just a few days before the end of August while others start in that opening week.
But on Aug. 25, with the bright lights shining down on the field, the concessions cooking in the background, and warm-up music blaring over the loudspeakers, the Shenandoah Valley’s most popular sport will return for the Friday night crowd.
The Virginia High School League released its 2023 master football schedule last week.
Among the notable storylines heading into the season are seven-time-defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads moving up to Class 2, Fort Defiance transitioning to Class 2, and East Rockingham joining its city/county friends in the Valley District this year.
With the 2023 schedule now here for viewing pleasure, here’s a full breakdown:
Week 1
Some of the storied rivalries to open up the season may be missing this year, but that doesn’t take away from what could still be a very entertaining opening week of games.
East Rockingham travels to Luray for a headliner between two now-former Bull Run District rivals, while Turner Ashby heads to Fort Defiance for a classic local battle.
Other key games to watch in the opening week include Riverheads taking on defending Class 2 runner-up Central in Woodstock for a big-time showdown, Broadway hosting Fluvanna County, Spotswood traveling to Rustburg, and other non-district contests.
Week 2
The second week of the season brings another fun battle between two former district foes as East Rock will take its high-flying offense to Woodstock to take on the Falcons.
Broadway and Strasburg will also face off in what’s become a unique and entertaining annual non-district contest while Turner Ashby hits the road to Wilson Memorial.
The second week certainly is full of entertainment as Luray heads to Swoope to take on Buffalo Gap, Staunton will travel to Rockbridge County, Harrisonburg faces longtime rival John Handley on the road, and Spotswood heads to Class 4 foe Western Albemarle.
Week 3
Another early-season Region 3C battle will occur in Week 3 as Spotswood plays in its home opener against Wilson Memorial, led by first-year head coach Ryan Byrd.
That’s far from the only intriguing game on the slate, though, as Fort Defiance starts Shenandoah District play early with a trip to Riverheads, Broadway travels to Waynesboro for non-district action, and Page County hits the road to East Rock.
Clarke County will also play at Buffalo Gap that week while TA hosts Monticello.
Week 4
One of the best slates of the week could belong to Week 4, as it is filled with an abundance of non-district battles that will go a long way in determining playoff fates.
Buffalo Gap comes to Elkton for a battle with East Rock that week, while Fort Defiance will head to Broadway, and Waynesboro rides down to Bridgewater to face off with TA.
Other key non-district battles included Charlottesville coming to Spotswood, Luray heading to Stuarts Draft, and Harrisonburg hitting the road to Orange County.
Week 5
One cool result of East Rockingham moving to the Valley District is new matchups.
That’ll certainly be the case in Week 5 when the Eagles travel to Harrisonburg for a battle with the Class 5 Blue Streaks, while Rockbridge County hosts Broadway and William Monroe travels to Spotswood for the other two Valley District contests.
Other intriguing games that week include a classic Augusta County rivalry game between Riverheads and Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft hosting Staunton, and Waynesboro facing off with Class 1 Buffalo Gap in a district game at home.
Week 6
As district play gets into full swing, the games get better and better this season.
The Valley District will see Rockingham County foes Spotswood and Broadway face off at BHS in Week 6, while Rockbridge County comes to Elkton to face East Rockingham.
Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap also face off in Swoope that week, while Wilson Memorial travels to Staunton, and Waynesboro hits the road to take on Fort Defiance.
Week 7
There may be no official title from the VHSL, but consider Week 7 “Rivalry Week.”
There are many classic matchups that feature plenty of animosity and fierce emotions, including a pair of big-time Rockingham County rivalries in the city/county.
East Rockingham and Spotswood will face off in Penn Laird, while Broadway and Turner Ashby take on each other once again in Bridgewater, but other rivalry contests that week include Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, Staunton at Riverheads, Buffalo Gap at Wilson Memorial, Strasburg at Page County, and Central at Clarke County.
Week 8
The Week 8 slate pits a pair of familiar head coaches against each other when Turner Ashby, led by Scott Turner, travels to East Rockingham, coached by Drew Spitzer.
Spotswood and Harrisonburg face off at HHS that same week in another key Valley District game, while Wilson Memorial hits the road to take 0n Fort Defiance.
Other interesting battles include the rivalry game between Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro, Riverheads at Buffalo Gap, and Page County heading to Clarke County.
Week 9
Another Valley District rivalry, Harrisonburg heads up Route 42 to face Turner Ashby in Week 9, while Spotswood will welcome Rockbridge County back into Penn Laird.
Luray heads to Woodstock to face Central that week while the Shenandoah District’s top teams in recent years — Riverheads and Stuarts Draft — face off in Greenville.
Staunton will host Buffalo Gap that week, while Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro face off in Fishersville, and Strasburg takes on Clarke County in a massive district contest.
Week 10
Broadway and East Rockingham have faced off in scrimmages in recent years but will take on each other in a late-season district game in Elkton to highlight Week 10.
Turner Ashby heads to Rockbridge County that week, Staunton plays host to Fort Defiance, Central hosts Page County, and Luray faces Clarke County at Bulldog Field.
The Shenandoah District rivalry of Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial also takes place that week, while Waynesboro welcomes Riverheads at home for a league contest.
Week 11
The final week of the regular season brings some more city/county matchups.
Spotswood and Turner Ashby face off in Bridgewater in a game that could help decide the Valley District, while Broadway hosts Harrisonburg in another intriguing battle.
Other key games include Fort taking on Buffalo Gap in Swoope, Page County and Luray facing off in a rivalry game in Shenandoah, and Staunton hosting Waynesboro.
