5 Things
Young Trailblazers Trending Up
It was the type of game Spotswood fans won't forget for quite some time.
After an upset of Harrisonburg in last year's season finale propelled the young Trailblazers into a strong offseason, they showed just how far they've come with a thrilling 23-21 victory over non-district rival East Rockingham on the road.
It was an encouraging sight not only because Spotswood got the win, but because it battled through some adversity while giving up a 15-point lead to get there.
Eventually, Elliott Brown connected with Aiden Grefe for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 1:07 remaining and the rest is in the history books for the Trailblazers.
“Our guys didn’t give up, they didn’t quit, they kept fighting and we found a way to win,” Spotswood seventh-year head coach Dale Shifflett told the Daily News-Record. “We made one more play than they did, that’s the bottom line.”
Physicality Still Key For Gobblers
There were question marks about an inexperienced Broadway team this year.
And while there are certainly things the Gobblers still want to clean up moving forward, they showed that their willingness to be physical has not went away.
Running back Cole Wuenschel ran for 137 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns and the Broadway defense was consistent throughout the night.
Despite a late push from Fluvanna County, the Gobblers held steady and went on to get an important season-opening victory over the Flucos on the road.
“That’s what our program is about, we deal with a lot of adversity in different ways,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “We’re not always the most talented group on the field, but our kids play hard and run through a wall for you."
Riverheads Is...Well, Riverheads
The Shenandoah District showdown between Riverheads and Waynesboro showed just how far ahead the Gladiators are in front of the rest of the competition.
The Little Giants briefly led with a one-point advantage in the first quarter, but Riverheads erupted for 55 points from there and went on to win 61-14.
While Waynesboro certainly could have played better, most notably in the turnovers category, it was the play of the Gladiators that earned attention.
Despite a new head coach and the task of replacing some key positions from a year ago, it appears Riverheads is on the path to have similar success this year.
“That's a disheartening thing. Fumbles and interceptions played a key part in this game," Gladiators first-year coach Ray Norcross said. "I don't know that we were that many points better than them, but we were tonight.”
Cougars Made A Week 1 Statement
For the past few seasons, Stuarts Draft has been the area's second-best team.
Understandably, Riverheads has been at the top of the list but the Cougars have consistently performed at a high level on a year-by-year basis without issue.
Entering this year, however, Draft had to replace quite a bit of pieces and there were folks starting to wonder if the team may take a step back this season.
After a Week 1 win over William Monroe, it appears the Cougars are determined to continue their winning ways they've established under coach Nathan Floyd.
“It pushes us far," Stuarts Draft lineman Trenton Coffey said. "We came out and were doubting ourselves a little bit. Some people didn’t think we’d be as good as we were, so to come out with a game like that is just awesome.”
Luray's Run Game May Be Back
It is only one game, but what a welcoming sight for Luray fans.
The Bulldogs looked like the program that's been a consistent playoff contender under head coach Nolan Jeffries in a 48-14 rout of Rock Ridge on the road.
Not only was the Luray defense solid, the Bulldogs piled up 514 rushing yards.
That number is impressive, regardless of opponent, and says a lot about just how strong this Luray offensive line is this season as it tries to get back on track.
“We played hard and we were physical," Jeffries said. "We missed a few assignments, but those are things that we will be able to clean up in practice.”
3 Tops
Beau Baylor, Running Back, Turner Ashby
As one of the top young talents in the Shenandoah Valley, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound bruising back was a key component of the Turner Ashby offense in a gritty 30-16 Week 1 victory over former Valley District rival Fort Defiance last week.
Baylor finished with 26 carries for 159 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Knights were able to pull away in the second half for the non-district win.
Aiden Grefe, Wide Receiver, Spotswood
The 6-foot-2, 155-pound senior has preached the importance of taking on a bigger role as a leader on and off the field this season for the Trailblazers and he was able to back it up with a huge performance in a win over East Rockingham.
Grefe finished with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns for Spotswood, including the game-winning 38-yard receiving score with 1:07 remaining, and had the game-sealing interception on defense to end it.
Da'shea Smith, Running Back, Stuarts Draft
Replacing former Stuarts Draft standout Aaron Nice is no easy task, but the 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore made quite the splash in his varsity debut.
Smith erupted for 160 rushing yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns in just two quarters of action as the Cougars opened with a rout of William Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.