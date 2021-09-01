FIVE THINGS
TA Bounced Back Nicely From Preseason Woes
There had been a lot of talk — honestly, probably a bit too much — about a lackluster performance from Turner Ashby in a preseason scrimmage.
Well, the Knights showed that they've put that effort against five-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Riverheads behind them Friday.
Sure, a 47-6 win over a young Fort Defiance team was expected. But TA looked sharp throughout and looked the part of a Valley District contender.
"We felt good going into the game, but there's still things we need to clean up," Knights coach Chris Fraser said. "It’s going to be a work in progress.”
Turner Ashby will certainly face a much more difficult test this week when Brookville comes to town, but there's no doubt the Knights have bounced back from a poor scrimmage and are back to the team many expected.
Gobblers Showing Old-School Grit Early On.
It was a less-than-ideal situation for Broadway's home opener with a flooded field that provided tough conditions for players from both teams to play on.
But the Gobblers went back in time a bit and showcased the type of old-school, just-get-it-done mentality BHS coach Danny Grogg has wanted.
Broadway did just enough on offense, specifically in the run game, and got some tough defensive stops late to hold on for a win over Fluvanna County.
"We faced a lot of adversity tonight and I'm proud of our team," Grogg said. "We fought through everything and the seniors stepped up and responded."
Broadway still has some work to do in order to push for a spot in the Region 3C playoffs this year, but Friday was certainly a step in the right direction.
HHS Still Has Plenty Of Potential This Season.
After one loss, it's often easy to write off a team and its potential for the year.
And while a 21-7 loss to Albemarle on the road wasn't what anyone at Harrisonburg wanted, there were still positives to be taken away from it.
The Blue Streaks were impressive defensively in the second half, posting a shutout in the third and fourth quarters and dominating the game physically.
The offense, meanwhile, finally found some success late with Keenan Glago connecting with Damien Durrette for a touchdown pass to give HHS a score.
If Glago gets into a rhythm and Harrisonburg's running game gets going, the defense is strong enough to give this a chance against anyone this season.
One Loss Not Defining Page County's Season
It was a shocking result, but not one that derailed an entire season.
Page County, despite being throttled 49-15 by Central in its season opener, remained confident that it could get the season turned back around quickly.
The biggest reason? The Panthers committed five turnovers in the loss.
"Give credit to Central," Page County veteran coach Joey Soltis said. "They made big plays and got turnovers, and those are two of the biggest determining factors in winning a football game. So give credit to them."
It's 10-game season for a reason and with eight teams qualifying for the playoffs again this year, the Panthers are just fine with their long-term goals.
Bulldogs Are Officially A Bull Run Contender
Throughout the entire preseason, Luray coach Nolan Jeffries expressed pleasure in the progress his team had made since its condensed spring.
Now, after a 62-0 throttling of Mountain View, it's a bit more clear why.
The Bulldogs looked every bit the part of a Jeffries-led team in the blowout, dominating both sides of the ball and controlling the clock en route to victory.
“I’m proud of my team’s effort,” Jeffries said. “I feel like we’ve improved each week from our scrimmages and today was the best we’ve played so far.”
The Generals aren't going to be a contender in the Bull Run and Luray still has plenty of tests ahead, but Friday showed they can contend for a league title.
THREE TOPS
Jalin Quintanilla, Turner Ashby running back
It was quite the return to the field for the Turner Ashby senior leader.
The speedy Knights running back returned in a 47-6 rout of Fort Defiance after missing a majority of the condensed spring season with an injury.
He finished with 173 yards of total offense and a touchdown in the victory.
Cameron Showalter, Broadway running back
The Broadway senior made play after play in the run game on Friday.
Showalter's late-game touchdown proved to be the difference as the Gobblers earned a big-time 21-6 victory over Fluvanna County to open their season.
The senior finished with 22 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Brady Jenkins, Luray running back
It was another impressive performance for the up-and-coming standout.
The Luray junior had a big night despite only touching the ball five times as the Bulldogs dominated Mountain View 62-0 in their season opener.
Jenkins finished with five carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
