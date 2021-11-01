FIVE THINGS
Gobblers Are A Team That's Hitting Their Stride
If there was any doubt about which Valley District team was playing its best football right now, those questions are gone after another dominating effort in Week 10.
Broadway won its third consecutive lopsided game since dropping a double-overtime heartbreaker to Turner Ashby earlier this season. The Knights, meanwhile, struggled on both sides of the ball in a second consecutive upset loss.
In an odd turn of events, the Gobblers and TA have went in opposite directions.
"We wanted to send a message tonight," Broadway coach Danny Grogg said.
With one game remaining, Broadway has certainly done just that as of late and enters the final week of the regular season as one of the area's hottest teams.
HHS Seniors Showing Heart Down The Stretch
It's been a challenging few years for the Harrisonburg senior football players.
But despite playing under their third head coach in as many seasons, the Blue Streaks are showing that they are desperate to keep going after the regular season.
After back-to-back wins over Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County, Harrisonburg has suddenly come alive in recent weeks and is in position to possibly make the playoffs.
“Hats off to everybody — they fought and we fought — we just made one more play than they did," Blue Streaks coach Kyle Gillenwater said on Friday.
With two impressive wins on their resume and a playoff berth looking more likely, the Harrisonburg seniors deserve credit for continuing to show off their grit down the stretch.
Knights Need Big Improvement On Both Sides
It's been one of the most bizarre storylines of the prep football season.
After back-to-back wins over Broadway and Spotswood to open up league play, Turner Ashby has suddenly looked like a shell of its old self in two losses.
With a defense that was dominated up front in a loss to Waynesboro and an offense that couldn't capitalize against Harrisonburg, there's no clear solution.
“We just haven’t been very good the past two weeks,” Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. “I don’t know what the reason for that is, whether it’s motivation or intensity or whatever. We’re just not making plays.”
With a pivotal game at Rockbridge County in their regular-season finale, the Knights desperately need to get things figured out ahead of postseason play.
Passing Game Is A Strength For East Rock
East Rockingham sophomore quarterback Jakari Eaves is growing up in front our eyes.
The talented, versatile signal-caller has improved steadily throughout the season for an East Rockingham team that continues to show how dangerous it can be.
With an array of weapons at the receiver and running back positions around him, the arm of Eaves has made the Eagles one of the area's most underrated teams.
"We're happy to get a win tonight and we got a short turnaround. We will enjoy this and try to get better tomorrow," ERHS coach Scott Turner said.
It's certainly a challenge ahead for East Rockingham with a Tuesday night tilt with Strasburg on deck, but the continued growth of Eaves and the ERHS passing game gives the Eagles a shot against almost any opponent.
Current Struggles Will Pay Off For Spotswood
The cyclical nature of high sports can be cruel at times.
For this year's Spotswood football team, that's certainly been the case.
The Trailblazers have one of the youngest rosters in the city/county this season and their win-loss record has reflected that with just one victory on the year.
“Right now we struggle with ourselves,” Spotswood sixth-year coach Dale Shifflett said after last week's loss to Broadway. "They are in a situation we were in a few years ago with a bunch of seniors on the roster. We have to get back up to that.”
Veteran teams tend to be more successful, especially in football at the local level and Spotswood's current growing pains will eventually pay off down the road.
THREE TOPS
Zachary Joyner, East Rockingham receiver
Jakari Eaves' go-to target came up big once again in a blowout victory.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver had a big night for East Rockingham in an impressive 44-13 rout of Madison County in Bull Run District action at home.
Joyner finished with four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Guillermo Lopez Mejia, Harrisonburg linebacker
It was one of the most rare occurrences to happen in a football game.
Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia had a career-high three interceptions in the first half of Harrisonburg's win over Rockbridge County.
The 5-foot-10 senior also returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback
The versatile quarterback impacted the game in multiple ways for the Gobblers.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound signal-caller scored a total of three touchdowns as Broadway won its third straight with a 49-14 thumping of Spotswood at home.
Stuhlmiller finished 10-of-16 passing for 118 yards and also ran for 85 yards.
