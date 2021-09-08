FIVE THINGS
The Valley District May Be Wide Open
There's no easy way to describe Week 2 for the Valley District.
All five teams in the league fell to non-district opponents in ugly fashion.
Whether it was sloppy play early that ultimately cost them, a straight-up blowout at home or blowing a second-half lead, it was not a good week for the district.
Now, it appears the Valley District may be wide open for the taking this season.
Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County still appear to be the favorites, but don't rule out Spotswood, Harrisonburg or Broadway making a run themselves.
Broadway Still Showing Tremendous Growth
There are no moral victories, but it's hard not to recognize progress.
Broadway faced the tough task of replacing a number of key players from last year's roster and there were legitimate questions about their potential.
And if it wasn't for some early-game miscues in a 25-21 to Strasburg, which is now 2-0 to start the year, the Gobblers would be unbeaten themselves.
"We didn’t play well in the first half and I told them, there’s a lot of different things that could’ve went another way, but the problem is it’s not one person," Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg said after the loss to the Rams. "It is a team effort and you’re never gonna win a ballgame playing two quarters.”
After seeing all four of its Valley District opponents falter on Friday as well, Broadway coaches have to be encouraged by the growth of their squad.
TA Remains Optimistic, Healthy After Rout
Fans were filing out early and the coaching staff was visibly frustrated.
It was not a smooth night for Turner Ashby in Week 2, seeing the wheels fall of completely after a strong first quarter en route to a 50-0 loss to Brookville.
But despite the lackluster effort against the Bees, opportunities remain for the Knights to accomplish many of their goals the remainder of the season.
Senior Jalin Quintanilla's injury, which appeared serious at first, is now believed to be an ankle sprain and there aren't too many serious concerns at this point.
That keeps Turner Ashby as the favorite to win the district title this season.
“Our goal is to win the Valley District,” Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said after the game. “From this point forward, we are not spending time on this film. It is buried, over with. We will just move on and start fresh.”
Not Time To Panic On The Blue Streaks...Yet
There was plenty of excitement around Harrisonburg throughout the preseason.
And for good reason with the addition of Kyle Gillenwater as the team's new head coach along with the number of key returners on both sides of the ball.
Despite two lopsided loss to strong non-district opponents to open up the season, much like the rest of the Valley District, there is still hope for HHS.
"We are making strides. The kids will show up to work at practice tomorrow and we'll figure it out," Gillenwater said after the 38-6 loss to Handley on Friday.
Once the Blue Streaks get into league play, no matter how the rest of their non-district slate fares, their weapons make them dangerous against anyone.
Trailblazers Are Going To Surprise Folks
The trend of find positives in a loss continues with Spotswood this week.
The Trailblazers suffered a loss to William Monroe and gave up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in the process, but the offense looked much improved.
Despite rotating a pair of quarterbacks, Spotswood had success running the ball.
"We had too many penalties and mistakes to win," SHS coach Dale Shifflett said. "We have to take care of the little things if we want to give ourselves a chance."
Spotswood will only get better as the year goes along and while it's unclear if the Trailblazers have enough to win a district title, they'll make things interesting.
THREE TOPS
D.C. Lubin, Spotswood running back
The veteran senior running back proved his value in the season opener.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had multiple scores for a Spotswood team that is relying more on his leadership off the field than his big plays on it.
Lubin finished with 10 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
Alex Runyan, Luray safety
The junior safety was a difference maker on the defensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound hard-hitting defensive back made play after play as Luray came away with a gritty 13-12 non-district victory over Buffalo Gap.
Runyan finished with 12 tackles to lead the Bulldogs defense in the win.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback
The Broadway signal-caller did everything he could for his team.
The senior quarterback continued to show off his versatility despite being a bit banged up from Week 1 and gave the Gobblers a chance against Strasburg.
Stuhlmiller finished with 214 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns.
