5 Things
Defense Still A Strength For Central
There were a lot of questions surround Central coming into the season after a historic campaign a year ago.
And while there is still progress to be made on the offensive side, the defense has been lights out thus far.
The Falcons have posted back-to-back shutouts of Bull Run District opponents Madison County and Page County to open the season, outscoring the two league foes by a combined score of 75-0 in the process.
Led by standout linebacker Tyler Forbes, the Central defense has been the area's best and gives plenty of reason to believe another deep postseason run could be in store for the defending Region 2B champions.
"Defensively, everyone played great," Forbes told Tommy Keeler of the Northern Virginia Daily. "It was probably my worst game; I strive to do better. And overall, the D-line they did a good job squeezing, the backs really played the passes well. And overall, we all played with good chemistry, and we did what we had to do."
Bulldogs Made Early Statement
The disappointing end to last season can now be put in the rearview after a convincing Week 2 win.
Sure, Luray's rout of Rock Ridge in Week 1 was impressive but its Week 2 opponent, Buffalo Gap, was expected to be a top contender in the Shenandoah District and perhaps even Class 1 this season.
The Bulldogs handled business, rushing for 314 yards and never allowing the Bison to get close.
As a result, Luray now enters its bye week with a 2-0 record and the momentum of a playoff-like squad.
Balance Is Returning For Spotswood
Following a season-opening win over East Rockingham, Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett wanted balance.
Well, he sure did get that in Week 2 as the Trailblazers dominated in the run game against William Monroe.
Senior running back James Stowe racked up the eye-popping numbers with a career-high five touchdowns in the victory, but the entire offensive line put together its best performance of the season to help him out.
If the Trailblazers are going to carry momentum from the first two wins into the rest of the season, the balance they were able to find on offense in Week 2 will certainly have to stay consistent moving forward.
“We challenged our guys this week to be able to run the football because we got to be balanced and do both well,” Shifflett told the Daily News-Record. “If we can do that, we’re going to be a dangerous football team.”
Miller-Armentrout Connection Special
The chemistry between Fort Defiance's quarterback-receiver duo was on full display in a Week 2 win.
Against Liberty-Bedford, which was stacking the box defensively and forcing the Indians to go through the air, signal-caller Trey Miller and receiver Tailyn Armentrout put on a clinic with their offensive firepower.
Through two games, Miller is 20-of-35 passing for 292 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while Armentrout has 13 catches for 240 yards — an 18.5 yards-per-catch average — and a touchdown.
Both players rank at the top of the Shenandoah District in their respective categories early on.
“When you look at [Armentrout], he doesn’t look fast until he runs a route, and he’s faster than what it appears,” Fort Defiance veteran head coach Dan Rolfe told Ben Craft of The News Virginian. “He has a knack for finding the space and getting open. We took a shot when we thought we could do it, and it worked tonight.”
Depth Is Building For Green Hornets
After the loss of several key pieces in the backfield, the run game was a question mark for Wilson Memorial.
Consider that question answered after Week 1 with a dominant display on the ground for the Green Hornets.
Brayden Tyree was the leading rusher for Wilson, but there were a handful of other players stepping up.
It's just one game and a long season remains, but the Green Hornets appear ready to ground and pound.
“We accomplished our weekly goal of going 1-0, but our kids take pride in the fact that their coaches and teammates are not at all satisfied,” WMHS coahc Drew Bugden said. “We know we need to improve."
3 Tops
Kenny Frye, Running Back/Linebacker, Luray
The senior has been a steady leader for the Bulldogs throughout his four-year career and the hard work he has put in is paying off with a big final campaign after back-to-back impressive performances to open the year.
Frye ran for 116 yards on just eight carries in last week's win over Buffalo Gap, pacing the Luray rushing attack. On defense, he also had a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown.
Ryan Mundie, Running Back/Linebacker, Wilson Memorial
The standout two-way player for the Wilson Memorial proved just how valuable he is for the team.
Mundie not only ran for 48 yards and a touchdown on offense as one of the team's primary running backs, but he also returned an interception for a touchdown and racked up five tackles from the linebacker spot.
James Stowe, Running Back, Spotswood
After being challenged by the coaching staff, the shifty senior stepped up with a career-best game.
Stowe exploded for 126 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Spotswood, which is still one of the area's youngest teams, improved to 2-0 on the season with a 27-point rout of William Monroe at home.
