FIVE THINGS
Gobblers Buying Into Physical Approach
Through three games, Broadway has had an old-school feel to its game.
The Gobblers have impressed in the run game on the offensive side of the ball and the defense has been lights out in their two victories this season.
Giving up just 6.5 points per game in wins, Broadway's defense is legitimate.
“It was a pretty tough game, both teams were very physical tonight and I thought our defense played very well,” Gobblers coach Danny Grogg said. “We bent tonight but didn’t break and we made some big plays when we needed to.”
With Broadway embracing its personnel, the Gobblers are trending up.
TA Is Still Dangerous When Focused
After a 50-0 loss to Brookville, a lot of folks had written Turner Ashby off.
But the Knights, for good reason, are still one of the area's best teams.
And if Turner Ashby can limit its penalties and silly miscues throughout contests, it still looks like the favorite to win the Valley District this season.
“Imagine how much better we can be cutting out the mistakes,” Knights fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said. “That’s a fact. We have to look at the film."
The Knights are a team, when healthy, that is lethal on both sides of the football and they'll showcase that if they can get the other mistakes taken care of.
One Win May Be Enough To Turn Around HHS
One of the area's most disappointing teams early this season was Harrisonburg.
But the Blue Streaks finally got a win last week in a 14-12 victory over Millbrook.
Now, with some confidence in its back pocket, Harrisonburg may be OK.
“Our kids have been through a lot,” Blue Streaks first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said.. “This group of seniors has had three head coaches, three head coaches. They’ve had so many changes. To pull this together the way they did tonight, it means a lot. This is a program-changer for us.”
Harrisonburg has had one of the toughest non-district slates in the area, but has a serious chance at significant success the remainder of the regular season.
Eagles Showcased Potential Despite Loss
After not playing in a competitive game for almost a month, it was progress.
Despite a 21-0 loss to Central, there were positives Friday for East Rockingham.
With sophomore signal-caller Jakari Eaves behind center, the Eagles showcased a prolific offense capable of putting up points in a hurry when clicking.
“We have some good young players that need some game experience and they got some tonight,” ERHS coach Scott Turner said. “We’ll correct those mistakes. They’re a good group of kids, resilient group of kids. They’ll be ready to go.”
A shutout on the scoreboard doesn't tell the full story for a team that should surprise folks around the Bull Run District this season.
Consistency An Issue For Young Trailblazers
A young Spotswood team has shown flashes of potential at times this year.
The program, however, is that it's been just that — simple, quick flashes.
The Trailblazers are a team with plenty of young talent, but being able to put together a complete-game effort has hindered them through two games.
“I thought in the first half we played right along with them,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said after a 48-6 loss to John Handley on Saturday in Winchester. “We played well. In the second half, they kind of imposed their will on us."
Spotswood has been better than expected in some ways this season, but will need more consistency all around to compete in the Valley District this year.
THREE TOPS
Tyrell Foster, Harrisonburg running back
His late-game score proved to be the difference for a desperate team.
The 5-foot-10 senior running back busted off a 36-yard rushing touchdown with 2:52 remaining to give Harrisonburg a thrilling 14-12 win over Millbrook.
Foster is known for his physicality out of the backfield for the Blue Streaks.
Sam Shickel, Turner Ashby running back
The senior speedster continues to put up big numbers for Turner Ashby.
With teammate Jalin Quintanilla sidelined, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder stepped up in a big way for a Knights offense that exploded for 41 points.
Shickel finished with 14 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Cameron Showalter, Broadway running back
It was another gritty, hard-nosed performance from the senior standout.
The 5-foot-10, 159-pound running back carried the load for a improving Broadway offense in a big 23-7 win over William Monroe on Friday.
Showalter led the Gobblers with 32 carries for 220 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.